p1440 hires Dane Selznick as competition director

The website and upcoming beach-volleyball tour p1440 has hired former Olympic beach volleyball coach Dane Selznick as its director of competition and sport. According to a news release, will advise p1440 on all beach-volleyball related elements, be on the board for competition and rules committee, and work as the technical and USA Volleyball advisor.

Selznick was a player for 22 years was a “Legend of Beach Volleyball” by the FIVB. Selznick has more than 50 Olympic athletes worldwide and more than 750 domestic and international volleyball professionals from 27 countries. Selznick is the only three-time USA Olympic beach coach (1996, 2000, 2004), which included coaching the gold-medal winning team of Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings, the founder of p1440.

p1440’s inaugural campaign will consist of four tournaments in the second half of 2018 and four events in the beginning of 2019.