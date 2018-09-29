Walsh Jennings:”This blew my expectations away” as p1440 breaks new ground

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The professional beach volleyball graveyard is littered with numerous tours that have gone under, the BVA, WPVA, Corona Wide Open, Jose Cuervo, World Series of Beach Volleyball, and the NVL.

Welcome one more.

p 1440, the brainchild of Kerri Walsh Jennings — who returned to the sand and won with Swiss partner Anouk Vergé Depré — kicked off Friday at with much fanfare at Levis Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, hoping to avoid the same fate as many of its predecessors. It’s distinguishing feature? It is an ambitious venture aiming beyond beach volleyball.

p1440 refers to the fact that there are 1440 minutes in a day, and the platform is supported by the four pillars of competition: development, health and wellness, and music.

Indeed, there was a wealth of activities available, from table tennis to yoga to live cooking to guided meditation to trainers and bootcamps to hyperice recovery and cornhole and bounce houses and well, you get the idea.

The competition features a sizeable $300,000 total prize purse, with both domestic and international stars in a 24-team double-elimination bracket format. All of Friday’s results follow.

Friday went very smoothly with only minor glitches, a credit to a team that experienced beach volleyball fans would recognize, including Dave Culpepper, Dane Selznick, Mike Dodd, Tim Hovland, and more.

We talked a variety of those attending Friday’s tournament, from founders Walsh Jennings and Dave Mays, to tournament director Selznick, to former NVL CEO Albert Hannemann, Hyperice sponsor AJ Johnson, and die-hard beach volleyball fan Jim McNamee.

Walsh Jennings, the most recognizable beach volleyball female athlete ever and the face of p1440, not only kept up her duties as entrepreneur, but partnered with Vergé-Depré in to beat Cecilia Agraz and Jade Hayes (21-17, 21-10) and Caitlin Ledoux and Geena Urango (21-13, 21-16).

“Oh my gosh,” Walsh said. “I had this fantasy that come tournament time, I’d be able to turn off the entrepreneur and the business side of me, but it’s impossible.

“I care too much. I look around, and I see my dearest friends and these amazing experts, I just want to make sure they’re OK, and I want to make sure that people know that they’re here, so I’m really trying not to be a multi-tasker any more, but I feel like I’m the ultimate multi-tasker here. I have such a great support system, and when it comes time to play volleyball, I’ve been able to zone in. So that’s been wonderful.”

Walsh Jennings and Vergé-Depré practiced together for a week. This is a rare tournament where players from different countries can be partners.

“She’s so rad,” Walsh Jennings said. “She got here a week ago Sunday. We’ve had about seven practices, which is huge. Usually you have about two. But she made the commitment, she’s such an amazing woman, I really wanted to play with someone different, because I wanted to learn from them.

“And this new format, where you can play with whomever you want around the world, that’s such a good resource for us athletes to learn something new from different cultures. Every country trains so differently. It really is like the NBA model, you just have a rad team of internationals, you’re growing, you’re being challenged. So when I put back on my USA uniform, she’ll be my competitor again, but she’s making me better again for this weekend.”

Obviously there were months of preparations to make p1440 happen.

“I had the highest expectations, knowing who my team is, their backgrounds, and their strong suits, and this blew my expectations away,” Walsh Jennings said. “This is so first class, this is so monumental, every single pillar is so strongly represented, the only thing that’s missing are the thousands and thousands of people.

“But I really believe that the first tournament, people will get a sense of who we are, and there will be such a buzz, they’re going to be curious, so we’ll expect a lot more people tomorrow, a lot more on Sunday, and then for our following events, I believe that people are going to understand who we are. We are so many things, but it’s so pure, and it’s in bite size pieces.

“So initially, for the marketing, it’s so overwhelming, what are you, are you volleyball, are you health and wellness, are you music? But the fact that we’re everything, that it all fits together, is something that I’ve never seen in the world before. I think we really are the first of our kind.”

Selznick is p1440’s competition director. Selznick, who was inducted into the CBVA Beach Volleyball Hall of Fame in 2003, and has 15 domestic wins to his name, is now more well known as a beach volleyball coach, most notably for Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor in the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Selznick has seen his share of beach volleyball organizations come and go, but sees p1440 differently.

“P1440 has a concept of health and wellness. Not too many volleyball competitions have that approach in mind. Obviously it is a healthy sport, so there is the health part of it, how well are we most of the time? That’s up to the individual. Plus, there’s more activity for the general public than just for volleyball fans. We’re trying to attract a lot of non-volleyball people and make them future volleyball fans and bring them into the sport. Help the sport grow in many avenues with different sponsorships, that have never been a part of volleyball before, and grow the sport with the international concept of being a part of the competition along with the United States pairs too.

“It’s a broad concept, and it also gives the player more opportunities to play. At the moment, there’s only eight AVP tournaments where we used to have 28 tournaments. We’re operating four tournaments right now, that makes 12. We already have three on the schedule for next year, and that should increase. I just think it’s great to see the sport grow again and come back to the way that it used to be.”

Hanneman is perhaps uniquely qualified to judge the viability of an alternative to the AVP, as the founder and CEO of the NVL (National Volleyball League). The NVL was founded by Hannemann in 2012 in the void caused by the bankruptcy of the AVP. The NVL folded in July 2017 after failing to secure funding to complete the 2017 season.

“I’m super-impressed with what they’re doing,” Hannemann said.” They’re involving the right people, they’re all-inclusive, which is huge in our sport, they have a big focus on how they help players, I love their coaching program, where they’re paying for these up-and-coming stars of the sport to get free training with the best coaches in the world, and I know they’re going to expand that, and they’re celebrating these player’s victories wherever they’re playing.

“Kerri is the hardest working person in show business, she’s running around kissing babies, shaking hands, and then playing in the next minute. It’s inspiring that she wants to do as much good as she can with as much time as she has to still be playing at the highest level.

“We’ve all seen that the only model for pro beach volleyball has not worked in the United States, so you absolutely have to do something different. We all tend to talk about beach volleyball as such a popular sport because of the lifestyle, so by bringing in health and wellness, nutrition, music, we’ve all tried to do it, but they’re doing it at a new level now and bringing in the right characters to get new fans into the sport. I love what they’re doing in that respect, especially teaching people how to be healthy. Volleyball is the healthiest sport there is. You’re out in the sun, you’re running around in the sand, you have all these healthy athletes, some of the best in the world, which is really exciting, and tying it all together.”

Of course, the lifeblood of a professional beach volleyball tour is its sponsors, and p1440 seeks to reach a larger, broader group of sponsors than before. Hyperice’s Johnsen is a first-time beach volleyball tournament sponsor. Hyperice, founded in 2010, provides high-tech recovery tools that have been used and endorsed by many pro athletes, including Blake Griffin, Adrian Peterson, and Kobe Bryant.

“We’re really loving it out here,” Johnsen said. “ I’ve been to a few other volleyball events, not as a sponsor, and really loved the atmosphere, the athletes, the fan base, it’s a really cool place to be at, it’s a really fun place to promote recovery tools to a lot of high end athletes, so that’s a lot of fun. For me, working with a lot of high end athletes and their families is always fun to promote recovery and mobility.

“There’s the atmosphere that Kerri brings and all the sponsors that are involved with her, people come to these events because she has a really positive image in volleyball, and the people that are surrounding her are making sure that everything is really on point and the camaraderie when you’re here is really cool.”

Jim McNamee is a die-hard beach volleyball fan who lives in San Jose. He typically attends three tournaments a year; this year he went to AVPs in Manhattan, Huntington, and San Francisco, but would attend more events if it were feasible: “It’s like being a drug addict, you can’t get enough.”

He joked, “I don’t go to more because I have to keep a marriage together.”

McNamee, a retiree, found a DiG Magazine in Manhattan Beach in 2005, thought that pro beach volleyball sounded interesting, and got hooked. Although AVP events typically don’t charge admission, p1440 charges $40/day or $80/weekend for admission. That wasn’t a concern.

“All the old-school beach volleyballers, that don’t want to pay for beach volleyball,” McNamee said, “That’s just in their head, they’ll pay when they’re asked to. If I was 23, I would consider $40, but I’m retired, I’d pay whatever they asked because I’m a beach fan.”

Of course, it requires a significant investment to organize a first-rate professional beach volleyball event.

“It has met my expectations, primarily because it has taken the sport, celebrated it at its highest level without changing it or compromising it in anyway, but adding lifestyle elements that I think make it a little bit more engaging,” Mays said.

He said most of what heard was positive.

“The way that we’ll view success additionally, and an obvious one that we can’t measure today, is repeat visitors that come back, people that travel to (the p1440 event in Las) Vegas, people that travel to our other events to see us again.

“Ultimately I think it’s also how big the turnout is for the finals, I think it’s a build-up, a culmination that you can piecemeal Friday and Saturday together with a four-, six-, or eight-hour day, but ultimately, whoever will come Sunday to see the finals is probably the best way to measure San Jose.

Another way to measure it in my view, is people sticking around. By sticking around I mean, appearing to be busy, and entertained, and hunkered down, so to speak. Here for the full day, not standing for two hours, moving around, and then disappearing. Participation and engagement are super-important, but the duration of the stay and the commitment to us for the weekend is really the most important. And it’s hard. It’s a long three days. It’s a big commitment. We’re hoping to make this accommodating and interesting, enjoyable so it doesn’t feel long, it feels like volleyball is at the center, it’s got some trimming, some amenities that are new and that are fresh.”

MEN

Winners bracket

Round 1

Josh Binstock /Dave Palm (17) def. Steven Irvin /Hagen Smith (16) 21-14, 21-18 (0:39)

Alvaro Filho /Ricardo Santos (9) def. Harley Marques /Neilton Santos (24) 21-11, 21-15 (0:42)

Miles Evans /Billy Kolinske (12) def. Paul Araiza /Travis Mewhirter (21) 21-16, 21-18 (0:46)

Philip Burrow /Skylar del Sol (20) def. Mark Burik /David Lee (13) 21-19, 14-21, 15-12 (1:04)

Alexander Huber /Leo Williams (19) def. Marty Lorenz /Raffe Paulis (14) 25-23, 29-27 (0:50)

Troy Field /Chase Frishman (11) def. Andrew Dentler /Dylan Maarek (22) 21-12, 21-18 (0:42)

Casey Jennings /Pedro Solberg (10) def. Paul Lotman /Miles Partain (23) 21-17, 21-18 (0:42)

Kyle Friend /Bobby Jacobs (18) def. Lev Priima /David Vander Meer (15) 21-14, 21-17 (0:38)

Round 2

Anders Mol /Christian Sorum (1) def. Josh Binstock /Dave Palm (17) 21-18, 21-12 (0:34)

Grant O’Gorman /Ben Saxton (8) def. Alvaro Filho /Ricardo Santos (9) 21-19, 21-17 (0:41)

Miles Evans /Billy Kolinske (12) def. Billy Allen /Ryan Doherty (5) 15-21, 23-21, 15-8 (0:56)

Jeremy Casebeer /Reid Priddy (4) def. Philip Burrow /Skylar del Sol (20) 21-16, 21-11 (0:36)

Martins Plavins /Aleksandrs Samoilovs (3) def. Alexander Huber /Leo Williams (19) 16-21, 21-13, 18-16 (0:53)

Piotr Marciniak /Chaim Schalk (6) def. Troy Field /Chase Frishman (11) 21-16, 21-18 (0:43)

Casey Jennings /Pedro Solberg (10) def. Chase Budinger /Sean Rosenthal (7) 21-19, 23-21 (0:46)

Adrian Gavira /Pablo Herrera (2) def. Kyle Friend /Bobby Jacobs (18) 21-13, 21-13 (0:33)

Round 3

Anders Mol /Christian Sorum (1) def. Grant O’Gorman /Ben Saxton (8) 21-13, 21-16 (0:35)

Miles Evans /Billy Kolinske (12) def. Jeremy Casebeer /Reid Priddy (4) 21-18, 19-21, 15-10 (1:04)

Martins Plavins /Aleksandrs Samoilovs (3) def. Piotr Marciniak /Chaim Schalk (6) 21-12, 21-18 (0:37)

Adrian Gavira /Pablo Herrera (2) def. Casey Jennings /Pedro Solberg (10) 21-18, 21-14 (0:36)

Round 4

Anders Mol /Christian Sorum (1) vs. Miles Evans /Billy Kolinske (12)

Martins Plavins /Aleksandrs Samoilovs (3) vs. Adrian Gavira /Pablo Herrera (2)

Contenders bracket

Round 1

Steven Irvin /Hagen Smith (16) def. Kyle Friend /Bobby Jacobs (18) 21-18, 21-19 (0:43)

Chase Budinger /Sean Rosenthal (7) def. Harley Marques /Neilton Santos (24) 21-16, 21-14 (0:42)

Troy Field /Chase Frishman (11) def. Paul Araiza /Travis Mewhirter (21) 17-21, 21-14, 15-6 (0:59)

Mark Burik /David Lee (13) def. Alexander Huber /Leo Williams (19) 21-19, 21-19 (0:49)

Marty Lorenz /Raffe Paulis (14) def. Philip Burrow /Skylar del Sol (20) 21-16, 21-19 (0:45)

Billy Allen /Ryan Doherty (5) def. Andrew Dentler /Dylan Maarek (22) 21-12, 21-13 (0:38)

Alvaro Filho /Ricardo Santos (9) def. Paul Lotman /Miles Partain (23) 21-13, 21-12 (0:39)

Josh Binstock /Dave Palm (17) def. Lev Priima /David Vander Meer (15) 17-21, 21-13, 15-6 (0:53)

Round 2

Steven Irvin /Hagen Smith (16) vs. Chase Budinger /Sean Rosenthal (7)

Troy Field /Chase Frishman (11) vs. Mark Burik /David Lee (13)

Marty Lorenz /Raffe Paulis (14) vs. Billy Allen /Ryan Doherty (5)

Alvaro Filho /Ricardo Santos (9) vs. Josh Binstock /Dave Palm (17)

WOMEN

Winners bracket

Round 1

Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima /Carly Wopat (16) def. Kathryn Hogan /Milena Matic (17) 21-17, 23-21 (0:40)

Taiana Lima /Jolien Sinnema (9) def. Avery Bush /Traci Weamer (24) 21-9, 21-11 (0:34)

Cecilia Agraz /Jade Hayes (21) def. Delaney Knudsen /Jessica Sykora (12) 16-21, 21-17, 17-15 (0:55)

Jessica Gaffney /Agnieszka Pregowska (20) def. Cassie House /McKenna Thibodeau (13) 17-21, 23-21, 15-12 (0:58)

Mackenzie Ponnet /Brittany Tiegs (14) def. Lauren DeTurk /Heidi Hausheer (19) 21-16, 21-16 (0:28)

Sheila Shaw /Alexa Strange (11) def. Tina Toghiyani /Alicia Zamparelli-Flavia (22) 17-21, 21-9, 15-11 (0:50)

Ali McColloch /Corinne Quiggle (10) def. Tory Paranagua /Elise Zappia (23) 22-20, 21-18 (0:40)

Kimberly Hildreth /Sarah Schermerhorn (15) def. Martina Bonnerova /Nicole Eiholzer (18) 21-16, 21-12 (0:32)

Round 2

Heather Bansley /Brandie Wilkerson (1) def. Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima /Carly Wopat (16) 21-14, 21-13 (0:36)

Taiana Lima /Jolien Sinnema (9) def. Janelle Allen /Kerri Schuh (8) 26-24, 21-15 (0:44)

Anouk Verge-Depre /Kerri Walsh Jennings (5) def. Cecilia Agraz /Jade Hayes (21) 21-17, 21-10 (0:38)

Caitlin Ledoux /Geena Urango (4) def. Jessica Gaffney /Agnieszka Pregowska (20) 21-9, 21-18 (0:40)

Kelley Larsen /Emily Stockman (3) def. Mackenzie Ponnet /Brittany Tiegs (14) 21-13, 21-14 (0:31)

Nicole Branagh /Lauren Fendrick (6) def. Sheila Shaw /Alexa Strange (11) 21-9, 21-9 (0:32)

Nicolette Martin /Allie Wheeler (7) def. Ali McColloch /Corinne Quiggle (10) 21-14, 23-21 (0:40)

Maria Antonelli /Carolina Salgado (2) def. Kimberly Hildreth /Sarah Schermerhorn (15) 14-21, 21-8, 15-11 (0:42)

Round 3

Taiana Lima /Jolien Sinnema (9) def. Heather Bansley /Brandie Wilkerson (1) 21-23, 21-15, 17-15 (0:58)

Anouk Verge-Depre /Kerri Walsh Jennings (5) def. Caitlin Ledoux /Geena Urango (4) 21-13, 21-16 (0:33)

Kelley Larsen /Emily Stockman (3) def. Nicole Branagh /Lauren Fendrick (6) 21-16, 21-12 (0:35)

Maria Antonelli /Carolina Salgado (2) def. Nicolette Martin /Allie Wheeler (7) 21-17, 21-14 (0:32)

Round 4

Taiana Lima /Jolien Sinnema (9) vs. Anouk Verge-Depre /Kerri Walsh Jennings (5)

Kelley Larsen /Emily Stockman (3) vs. Maria Antonelli /Carolina Salgado (2)

Contenders bracket

Round 1

Kimberly Hildreth /Sarah Schermerhorn (15) def. Kathryn Hogan /Milena Matic (17) 17-21, 21-19, 15-12 (1:00)

Ali McColloch /Corinne Quiggle (10) def. Avery Bush /Traci Weamer (24) 21-16, 21-17 (0:38)

Delaney Knudsen /Jessica Sykora (12) def. Sheila Shaw /Alexa Strange (11) 32-34, 21-18, 15-13 (1:15)

Mackenzie Ponnet /Brittany Tiegs (14) def. Cassie House /McKenna Thibodeau (13) 21-11, 20-22, 15-9 (0:53)

Jessica Gaffney /Agnieszka Pregowska (20) def. Lauren DeTurk /Heidi Hausheer (19) 16-21, 21-17, 18-16 (1:06)

Tina Toghiyani /Alicia Zamparelli-Flavia (22) def. Cecilia Agraz /Jade Hayes (21) 21-16, 16-21, 15-11 (0:59)

Janelle Allen /Kerri Schuh (8) def. Tory Paranagua /Elise Zappia (23) 17-21, 21-18, 17-15 (1:00)

Priscilla Piantadosi-Lima /Carly Wopat (16) def. Martina Bonnerova /Nicole Eiholzer (18) 19-21, 21-15, 15-13 (0:53)