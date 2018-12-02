International field set for Sunday’s Top Guns/Young Guns semifinals

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Sunday’s semifinals are set. In the men’s Top Gun division, the USA’s Casey Patterson and Jeremy Casebeer, Latvia’s Aleksandrs Samoilovs, and Brazil’s Ricardo Santos form Sunday’s final pool, while Americans Kerri Walsh-Jennings, Kelly Claes, Brazil’s Andressa Cavalcanti, and Australian Becchara Palmer remain on the women’s side.

