Familiar faces win p1440 Junior Elite tournament in Gulf Shores

The 2020 beach volleyball season has been a good one for Florida State thus far, both current Seminoles and future. While the Seminoles in Tallahassee are undefeated, jumping to the top of the VolleyballMag.com power rankings, future Seminole Raelyn White, a product of St. Petersburg, won her third consecutive p1440 18U championship at the p1440 Junior Elite tournament February 23 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

White has won with three different partners, taking the previous two p1440 Junior Elite events with Caitlin Moon and Emma Grome, and then captured gold in Gulf Shores with Paige Kalkhoff.

White and Kalkhoff beat Jordan Boulware and Ashley Pater in the final. Finishing third were Gabriella Bramante and Lauren Wilcox, and Parker Bracken and Lauren Della. Among the final 16 players in the 18U division were two Florida State recruits, three Stetson recruits, another three who have committed to LSU, two apiece to South Carolina and Tampa, and one each to Florida International and Florida Atlantic.

“These tournaments are no joke,” said Rob Long, the p1440 director of programming.

The 16U division was also won by a familiar name in Skylar Martin. She won the Junior Elite event in Tavares on December 30 with Rebecca Watkins, and in Gulf Shores won gold again, this time with Katie Camp, who placed fifth with Kora Hansen in Tavares. Camp and Martin had to beat Nicole De Oliveira and Sarah Wilcock in the finals. Coming in third were Kora Hansen and Kylie Wickley and Bailey Showalter and Anika Christensen.

The 14U division was won by Laurel Bobrowski and Lauren Gazeley, which was the first p1440 Junior Elite event for both. Kaitlynn Casey and Beacon Ellsworth took home silver, while bringing in bronze were Christy Boulware and Reagan Cook, and Emily Arnold and Maryelle Migliore.

The p1440 Elite series features two more events in March. The first is hosted by Tulane University on March 13-15, while the second will be held at Florida’s Pompano Beach on March 20-22.