p1440 launches Junior Elite instructional and competitive membership program

Anywhere you look – or listen — be it the FIVB world tour, the AVP, a college match, a podcast, anywhere with sand, really, you’ll hear it:

The beach volleyball world is exploding. In the best way possible, of course.

Which is why p1440 is launching a first-of-its-kind membership program for elite junior players with an extensive tournament schedule that starts in November (schedule below).

Beach volleyball numbers are booming at unprecedented rates.

It’s the fastest growing sport in NCAA history. And the result, not surprisingly, is a massive trickle-down effect, impacting the juniors game in a spectacular way, as clubs are doubling and tripling, summer schedules are becoming packed with tournaments, and parents and athletes are looking for more.

That’s where p1440, the media company built around beach volleyball, comes in.

The Junior Elite program will be the first of p1440’s membership programs currently under development. What’s more, the company co-founded by five-time Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings, plans to roll out additional programs for players of all levels before the end of 2019.

The junior elite program will be run by longtime Ohio club director Rob Long, the founder and owner of Next Level Beach Volleyball. He will work with directors and tournament directors across the country to partner and host Junior Elite clinics and tournaments.

The Junior Elite membership program will be available to select top-level players nationwide by invitation only. Club coaches or club directors may submit player recommendations and any players with existing collegiate commitments are also eligible.

“Young athletes know there is a real pathway for them in the sport now and the number of players deciding to go straight to beach has exploded,” Long said. “I’m thrilled to partner with p1440 to create a national program that will provide new resources and opportunities to compete.”

Long has experience in that regard.

Next Level is one of the tops in the nation in terms of feeding athletes to collegiate programs. Now he has the opportunity not only to develop his own athletes, but athletes from around the USA, helping them to prepare for the next level, which is only continuing to expand.

“As we grow our media platform, we want to not only showcase our sport’s rising young players but create a structure that allows them to thrive,” said Walsh Jennings, who, along with partner Brooke Sweat, is in strong position to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“Our Junior Elite membership program gives players access to what I could have only dreamed of as a Junior player and with Rob’s leadership, it will become the gold standard in Junior athlete development.”

Membership will provide numerous benefits both in access to digital content and exclusive events, including three-day Junior Elite clinics and tournaments.

These events will provide one day of high-level coaching, and two days of competition for elite juniors age 18U, 16U and 14U. This will offer Juniors from around the country the opportunity to compete with and against the most elite players in their age group, build new friendships, play with new partners and learn new skills for both on and off the court.

The first Junior Elite event will take place November 29-December 1, 2019, in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Grand Sands indoor facility, with additional events happening through 2020:

— November 29-December 1, Cincinnati, Ohio

— December 28-30, Tavares, Florida

— February 14-16, Gulf Shores, Alabama

— March 20-22, Pompano Beach, Florida

— May 1-3, Gulf Shores, Alabama

— June 6-9, Cincinnati, Ohio

— July 6-9, Junior National Championships, TBA

The Junior Elite membership fee is $150 per year and includes:

— Automatic bids into p1440 Junior Championships

— Accrual of points through select competitions, community outreach and content engagement

— Player profile on p1440 Junior Elite section with player image, bio, points and competition results.

— Qualification to complete for p1440 Junior Elite All American team recognition at VolleyballMag.com and p1440 publications

— Access to exclusive content on p1440.