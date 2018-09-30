p1440 San Jose: Walsh Jennings and Vérge-Dépré into semis, finals set for ABC

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Kerri Walsh Jennings is not just back with her own tournament, she and Swiss partner Anouk Vérge-Dépré are in the semifinals of the inaugural p1440 tournament.

Action Sunday on the grounds at Avaya Stadium, where the pro soccer team the Earthquakes play, features the semifinals and then the finals. The men’s final is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Pacific, with the women’s final to follow at 1 p.m. They will be televised live on ABC.

Walsh Jennings, who missed most of last season with shoulder injuries and subsequent surgeries and then started her own tour, and Vérge-Dépré, are seeded fifth and will play second-seeded Brazilians Maria Elisa Antonelli and Carolina Salgado. In the other semifinal, top-seeded Canadians Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson play ninth-seeded Brazilians Taiana Lima and the Netherland’s Jolien Sinnema.

The men’s semifinals pit top-seeded Norwegians Christian Sorum and Anders Mol againset fourth-seeded Americans Jeremy Casebeer and Reid Priddy, while 12th-seeded Americans Miles Evans and Bill Kolinske play third-seeded Latvians Martins Plavins and Aleksandrs Samoilovs.

Walsh Jennings, who won three Olympic gold medals with Misty May-Treanor and then a bronze in 2016 in Rio with April Ross, is always the crowd favorite, but more so in San Jose, a short distance from where she grew up and went to Archbishop Mitty high school and then Stanford.

Saturday she and Vérge-Dépré dropped their first match to Lima and Sinnema (21-17, 16-21, 9-15), necessitating a win over surprise quarterfinalists Jessica Gaffney and Agnieszka Pregowska (21-16, 21-18).

Walsh Jennings and Vérge-Dépré practiced together for a week preparing for this rare tournament opportunity when players from different countries can partner. Both are blockers and left-side players.

“If we were a team I would say that we were at a 5.5,” Walsh Jennings said. “The fact that we have two more matches to go, and it’ll be quits after that, I think we’re at an 8. I think we can get so much better. Our rhythms are very different.

“We both know how to play, we’re both athletes, we both want to win, so that helps.”

Norway’s Sorum and Mol won twice to reach the semifinals, defeating eighth-seeded Grant O’Gorman and Ben Saxton of Canada (21-13. 21-16), then Evans and Kolinske (21-14, 21-15).

Sorum and Mol, at ages 22 and 21 respectively, have dominated the FIVB of late, winning two five-stars in Gstaad and Vienna, and continuing their success with gold at the World Tour Finals in Hamburg, pulling down $115,000 each just for those three tournaments.

The Norwegians appear to be in good form, having cruised through the tournament in straight set wins.

“This match we found good rhythm from the beginning,” Sorum said, “We had some early blocks, so their play got a bit insecure. We also found a good sideout rhythm, and that was the difference today.”

Mol found the p1440 festivities refreshing.

“I really like it. Today there are a lot more people than yesterday, so that’s a good thing. I was a little surprised that there weren’t more people yesterday, but I understand that people come up during the weekend. I like it a lot, and all the fans around here, there’s a lot of inspiring people to talk to. I didn’t go to listen to the band yesterday, but today they have some really great artists, for sure we’ll go there and check it out. I really like this atmosphere.”

After dropping their match to Sorum and Mol, Evans and Kolinske defeated Kerri Walsh Jennings’ husband, Casey Jennings, and Pedro Solberg (29-27, 21-18). Evans and Kolinske opted out of the AVP schedule this year, instead choosing to globe-trot on the FIVB tour, playing Fort Lauderdale, Xiamen, Huntington Beach, Lucerne, Ostrava, Espinho, Gstaad, Haiyang,Tokyo, Vienna, and Austria.

“It’s my first time ever being in a semifinal domestically,” Evans said. “I’m super-thrilled, this venue, this event, is amazing, I couldn’t ask for more. I’m just happy to be a part of it, to tell the truth.

“I really feel like holding out and waiting for these events was the best decision we could have made in my career, and I’m very thankful that Bill stepped up and took me as his partner, took me under his wing, and taught me everything I know.”

Bansley and Wilkerson were forced to make a run through the contenders bracket after dropping a tight match to Brazil’s Taiana Lima and the Netherland’s Jolien Sinnema (23-21, 15-21, 15-17). They won three contenders bracket matches to climb back into the semifinals. The Canadians were a virtual wrecking ball for American teams, defeating Delaney Knudsen and Jessica Sykora (21-13, 21-18), then Caitlin Ledoux and Geena Urango (21-15, 21-15), and then Kelley Larsen and Emily Stockman (21-15, 20-22, 15-10).

“It was a long day.” Bansley said, after the last ball of their quarterfinal hit the sand at 6:45 p.m. “We knew we would have three matches today, so we wanted to refocus after losing a tight match yesterday, so I think we just wanted to focus on playing our game, and playing tough and working hard out there.

For the Canadians, who don’t have a national tour as the Americans and Brazilians do, p1440 represents additional opportunities for them to compete.

“It’s a really great opportunity for us to compete and it’s really exciting to see that we can compete against other international teams, it’s an added tournament where we can not only earn some extra income, but test ourselves against really good competition without the stress of the Olympics, from a volleyball perspective, I think that it will really help the development of athletes.

“On top of that, I think that the festival concept is a great idea, it sounds like a lot of fun, once the tournament’s over, we’re really stoked to check out the music and activities.”

Vérge-Dépré finished ninth in the 2016 Olympics with Isabelle Forrer.

“She likes to battle, she’s a gamer. She’s a very, very smart player, and her composure is really impressive to me,” Walsh Jennings said. “What she did, is move herself to the right, she’s a left-side player, that’s really hard. She handled it like a champ. She’s tougher and better and smarter than I thought, she’s pretty amazing.”

Vérge-Dépré said she enjoys the challenge of changing virtually every part of her game.

“It’s a lot of fun. We’re enjoying every second we have together. We are only playing this one tournament together, so it’s all new, and an all new mentality on the court, where we combine Swiss and American strategies,” Vérge-Dépré said. “We train differently, our sets are different, communication is a little different, and we’re trying to put it all together.

“I’m so excited to play with Kerri, she’s so positive, and there’s a lot that I can learn from her.

“I played on the right a couple of years ago, with my former partner Isabel, but of course it changes the angles, the view, the reaction to the ball, your passing target, but I’m improving every game we play, so I have to adapt to that, I want to go to the finals. Tomorrow we have a very tough match against the Brazilians, but everything is possible.

“I think Kerri is very good at keeping the inner calm even though it’s hectic, there’s drama outside, so she’s very positive even if maybe the set’s not good, or the passing isn’t good, whatever. She’s always very positive, and I think that helps us be better, if you have more confidence in what you’re doing, so this is something that I want to take back home.

Verge-Depre not only enjoyed playing with Walsh-Jennings, but also learning from the four-time Olympian.

“Of course, she’s an amazing player, she has great reactions, good tactics on the court, and communicates well. There’s a lot to learn, but for me, the biggest difference is always being positive and playing with confidence.”

Although Gaffney and Pregowska lost to Walsh Jennings and Vérge-Dépré, finishing fifth, it was a next-level finish for the pair, despite being their first tournament together.

Their improbable run left them exhausted. They beat Tina Toghyani and Alicia Zamparelli-Flavia (21-12, 21-16), Nicolette Martin and Allie Wheeler (22-20, 21-19), and Nicole Branagh and Lauren Fendrick (18-21, 21-14, 15-11).

Gaffney, 22, played at San Francisco and Cal, and has a previous best domestic finish of 17th at AVP Hermosa. Pregowska, 32, who competes for Poland, has a previous best domestic finish of 13th. Both are part of the p1440 development team, benefitting from the advice of top coaches on a regular basis. This is Gaffney’s first full year on tour.

“I’ve had p1440 coaches working with me every single day, and they’ve been so good, showing me what I need to get better at. I have so much room to grow, because there’s so much I don’t know, and every time I play better teams, I realize that there’s more that I need to learn,” she said.

Pregowska played in all eight AVP tournaments in 2017, and all six in 2018, garnering her best finishes this year, a 13th in San Francisco with Corinne Quiggle, and a 17th in Manhattan Beach with Mackenzie Ponnet.

“I had a great season, and it’s always a battle and a task to find the right person to play with,” Pregowsksa said. “We talked about playing earlier, toward the end of the season it just didn’t happen, but it came together at the last minute two weeks ago. Marcio (Sicoli) training me the last few months and joining the p1440 development team made such a huge difference. Without p1440, we would not be here.”

MEN

Winners bracket

Round 3

Anders Mol/Christian Sorum (1) def. Grant O’Gorman/Ben Saxton (8) 21-13, 21-16 (0:35)

Miles Evans/Billy Kolinske (12) def. Jeremy Casebeer/Reid Priddy (4) 21-18, 19-21, 15-10 (1:04)

Martins Plavins/Aleksandrs Samoilovs (3) def. Piotr Marciniak/Chaim Schalk (6) 21-12, 21-18 (0:37)

Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera (2) def. Casey Jennings/Pedro Solberg (10) 21-18, 21-14 (0:36)

Round 4

Anders Mol/Christian Sorum (1) def. Miles Evans/Billy Kolinske (12) 21-14, 21-15 (0:35)

Martins Plavins/Aleksandrs Samoilovs (3) def. Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera (2) 21-17, 21-17 (0:29)

Contenders bracket

Round 3

Jeremy Casebeer/Reid Priddy (4) def. Chase Budinger/Sean Rosenthal (7) 18-21, 25-23, 15-12 (1:08)

Mark Burik/David Lee (13) def. Grant O’Gorman/Ben Saxton (8) 27-25, 21-14 (0:48)

Casey Jennings/Pedro Solberg (10) def. Billy Allen/Ryan Doherty (5) 21-14, 15-21, 15-11 (0:50)

Alvaro Filho/Ricardo Santos (9) def. Piotr Marciniak/Chaim Schalk (6) 21-16, 21-19 (0:47)

Round 4

Jeremy Casebeer/Reid Priddy (4) def. Mark Burik/David Lee (13) 26-24, 21-15 (0:40)

Casey Jennings/Pedro Solberg (10) def. Alvaro Filho/Ricardo Santos (9) 21-12, 21-18 (0:44)

Round 5

Jeremy Casebeer/Reid Priddy (4) def. Adrian Gavira/Pablo Herrera (2) 21-18, 22-20 (0:41)

Miles Evans/Billy Kolinske (12) def. Casey Jennings/Pedro Solberg (10) 29-27, 21-18 (0:53)

Semifinals

Anders Mol/Christian Sorum (1) vs. Jeremy Casebeer/Reid Priddy (4)

Miles Evans/Billy Kolinske (12) vs. Martins Plavins/Aleksandrs Samoilovs (3)

WOMEN

Winners bracket

Round 3

Taiana Lima/Jolien Sinnema (9) def. Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson (1) 21-23, 21-15, 17-15 (0:58)

Anouk Verge-Depre/Kerri Walsh Jennings (5) def. Caitlin Ledoux/Geena Urango (4) 21-13, 21-16 (0:33)

Kelley Larsen/Emily Stockman (3) def. Nicole Branagh/Lauren Fendrick (6) 21-16, 21-12 (0:35)

Maria Antonelli/Carolina Salgado (2) def. Nicolette Martin/Allie Wheeler (7) 21-17, 21-14 (0:32)

Round 4

Taiana Lima/Jolien Sinnema (9) def. Anouk Verge-Depre/Kerri Walsh Jennings (5) 17-21, 21-16, 15-9 (0:54)

Maria Antonelli/Carolina Salgado (2) def. Kelley Larsen/Emily Stockman (3) 21-17, 21-12 (0:39)

Contenders bracket

Round 3

Caitlin Ledoux/Geena Urango (4) def. Ali McColloch/Corinne Quiggle (10) 11-21, 21-15, 15-7 (0:48)

Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson (1) def. Delaney Knudsen/Jessica Sykora (12) 21-13, 21-18 (0:38)

Jessica Gaffney/Agnieszka Pregowska (20) def. Nicolette Martin/Allie Wheeler (7) 22-20, 21-19 (0:42)

Nicole Branagh/Lauren Fendrick (6) def. Janelle Allen/Kerri Schuh (8) 21-14, 21-18 (0:35)

Round 4

Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson (1) def. Caitlin Ledoux/Geena Urango (4) 21-15, 21-15 (0:43)

Jessica Gaffney/Agnieszka Pregowska (20) def. Nicole Branagh/Lauren Fendrick (6) 18-21, 21-14, 15-11 (1:02)

Round 5

Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson (1) def. Kelley Larsen/Emily Stockman (3) 21-15, 20-22, 15-10 (0:59)

Anouk Verge-Depre/Kerri Walsh Jennings (5) def. Jessica Gaffney/Agnieszka Pregowska (20) 21-16, 21-18 (0:40)

Semifinals

Taiana Lima/Jolien Sinnema (9) vs. Heather Bansley/Brandie Wilkerson (1)

Anouk Verge-Depre/Kerri Walsh Jennings (5) vs. Maria Antonelli/Carolina Salgado (2)