p1440 San Jose in 51 of Ed Chan’s favorite photos

If you missed p1440 San Jose, I’m sorry. The USA, Brazil, Latvia, the Netherlands, they were all there. Plenty of world-class beach volleyball and outstanding plays.

p1440 did an amazing job of hosting a top flight event that was much more than just a volleyball tournament. For more on that, see my report on p1440 that comes out Wednesday, along with a post-event wrapup with p1440’s Kerri Walsh Jennings and Dave Mays.

In the meantime, here are my 51 favorite photos (I was trying to cut them down to 50, without success) from p1440 San Jose, I hope you enjoy them.