p1440 San Jose in 51 of Ed Chan’s favorite photos

If you missed p1440 San Jose, I’m sorry. The USA, Brazil, Latvia, the Netherlands, they were all there. Plenty of world-class beach volleyball and outstanding plays.
p1440 did an amazing job of hosting a top flight event that was much more than just a volleyball tournament. For more on that, see my report on p1440 that comes out Wednesday, along with a post-event wrapup with p1440’s Kerri Walsh Jennings and Dave Mays.
In the meantime, here are my 51 favorite photos (I was trying to cut them down to 50, without success) from p1440 San Jose, I hope you enjoy them.
Nicolette Martin digs the Mikasa at full stretch/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Norwegian Anders Mol comes off the block to make a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Anouk Verge-Depre runs down the high line/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Casey Jennings dives for the cut shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Taiana Lima flies for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Miles Partain, 17 years young, reaches for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kerri Walsh Jenninngs lunges for a line serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Hagen Smith lays out for a ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Reid Priddy changes directions for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
McKennna Thibodeau stretches for a save/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Miles Evans goes airborne for the dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Brandie Wilkerson manages to play a low dig over/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Christian Sorum takes a high angle swing/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Anouk Verge-Depre hits high line/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Bill Kolinnske celebrates/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kerri Schuh hits a cut shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Casey Jennings successfully reads a high line shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Nicole Branagh digs/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kerri Walsh Jennings goes wrist-away against Brazil/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvian Aleksandrs Samoilovs takes a victory lap with his signature roar/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Janelle Allen hits crosscourt as Lauren Fendrick dives to intercept the spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Lauren Fendrick hustles for a low dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Mark Burik goes airborne for a high line shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kerri Schuh lunges for the net serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Agnieszka Pregowska rips a spike angle/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Miles Evans hits wrist-away during the semifinals/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Anouk Verge-Depre makes a hustle play/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jessica Sykora reaches high for a spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Christian Sorum absorbs a spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jessica Gaffney reaches for the line shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Carolina Salgado swings angle/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Aleksanndrs Samoilovs celebrates a block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kerri Walsh Jenningsd spikes wrist-away as Jolien Sinnema pulls/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Delaney Knudsen sports her unique onesie style; perhaps p1440 needs to produce onesie jerseys? Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Miles Evans absorbs a line spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ali McColloch keeps her eyes on the short serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kim Hildreth celebrates in the last match of the evening Saturday/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Casey Jennings keeps his eyes on the ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Milena Matic makes a dig during the last match of the day/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Taiana Lima celebrates a Jolien Sinnema block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Paul Lotman hustles for a net serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Heather Bansley hustles to make a play/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kathryn Hogan celebrates/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Christian Sorum annd Anders Mol reach for the short line shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Heather Bansley cuts angle/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kim Hildreth reaches for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Skylar Delsol holds the block with a jump set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Heather Bannsley gets horizontal for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Maria Antonelli loses her visor as she goes to dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kerrri Schuh drives fior a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jessica Gaffney is all smiles/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ed Chan is the Publisher/Director of Photography at VolleyballMag.com. Ed has been involved in the sport for nearly 40 years as a photographer, facility owner, official, coach, and player.