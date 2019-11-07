p1440 teams with SCVA with big plans as host of Las Vegas Classic Showcase

Prepare for a Las Vegas Classic showcase like no other.

That’s because p1440 has partnered with the Southern California Volleyball Association (SCVA) for the upcoming 2020 club season.

Among the events from the new affiliation will be p1440 becoming the official host of the prestigious showcase that is is the night before the 34th Las Vegas Classic at the Mandalay Bay Resort.

The showcase, set for February 14, 2020, is one of the longest-running and most successful showcases for unsigned high school players in the country.

“We’re expanding our community of athletes and creating a platform for juniors to be recognized for their effort, skills and athleticism on the indoor side of my favorite sport in the world,” said Kerri Walsh Jennings, one of the founders of p1440.

Long before she became a beach star, with five Olympics behind her and a sixth on the horizon, Walsh Jennings was also an indoor club standout who played at Stanford.

“Bringing the p1440 experience to one of the longest-running and most-successful showcases will only further the athlete experience and grow the game we all love,” Walsh Jennings said.

The showcase is on Friday night, followed by the Las Vegas Classic, which is competed annually on President’s Day weekend.

“The SCVA is excited about its partnership with p1440,” SCVA director Ann Davenport said. “We are very much looking forward to what we believe will be an even more enjoyable showcase and tournament experience for all.”

Click here for more details, including times and how to register.

In addition to providing the revamped showcase — open to all unsigned players from high school classes that graduate from 2020 to 2023 — p1440 is also working with the SCVA to deliver an elevated tournament experience for the parents and players throughout the weekend.

There will be NCAA compliance and recruiting seminars, motivational speakers and Walsh Jennings, the three-time Olympic gold-medalist and bronze-medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will be in attendance at the showcase for a meet and greet with the players.

Among the speakers will be two-time USA indoors Olympic silver-medalist Nicole Davis, now a performance-mindset coach.

What’s more, VolleyballMag.com will provide comprehensive coverage and tournament previews, as well as both coverage of the showcase and tournament.

The showcase is designed for unsigned players will be seen and viewed by college coaches, who can identify players to further watch and evaluate throughout the weekend at the tournament.

Showcase sessions last 90 minutes.

Last year’s SCVA Las Vegas Classic drew more than 700 teams across nine divisions.

The highlight divisions are 18s and 17s open elite, with ages 15-18 represented overall across 10 divisions.

Top 18s teams already signed up include San Gabriel Elite 18 Rosh, A4 Volley 18 Purple, AZ Rev 18 Adidas and Laguna Beach 18 MS

Top 17s teams already signed up include San Gabriel Elite 17 Rosh, A4 Volley 17 Purple and Rage 17 Gabe

Last year’s Las Vegas Classic featured San Gabriel Elite 18 Rosh, which went on to capture bronze in 18 Open at the USA Volleyball Girls Junior Nationals. Forza1 18 UA won the 18 Open Elite division last year in Vegas and tied for fifth in 18 Open in Dallas.