Venture-capitalist Theresia Gouw invests in p1440

p1440 made the following announcement Wednesday:

p1440, the digital media platform co-founded by 5x Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings, today announced the company’s first Series A investor, Theresia Gouw, one of Silicon Valley’s top VC’s and co-founder of Aspect Ventures. Theresia will also join p1440’s Board of Directors.

One of Facebook’s early investors and a former Managing General Partner at Accel, Theresia has championed many successful companies through IPOs or acquisitions including Imperva (IMPV), Trulia (TRLA), LearnVest (Northwestern Mutual), Jasper Design (CDNS) and Kosmix (WMT). At Aspect, she recently oversaw the firm’s first billion-dollar IPO with cybersecurity firm ForeScout (FSCT).

Theresia was named to Forbes Power Women list, has been recognized 8 times on the Forbes Midas List as one of the “world’s smartest tech investors,” and was named one of the 40 most influential minds in tech by Time Magazine.

“Every success I’ve ever had has been on the shoulders of giants and Theresia is a titan,” said Walsh Jennings. “There has never been a better time in the history of our sport to do what we’re doing in the digital content space. To have Theresia’s wisdom behind us as we innovate, remarket and repackage this sport for the world, is a formidable advantage and everything we’d imagined for p1440.”

p1440 launched in 2018 under the founding team of Walsh Jennings, her husband and pro beach player Casey Jennings, and managing partners Dave Mays and Kasia Mays. It is the first digital media platform built around the sport of beach volleyball. From hundreds of hours of live-streamed competition and behind the scenes storytelling to unprecedented training and development resources for athletes, p1440 is filling a content void for the millions of people around the world who play and love the game. p1440 is also making direct investments back into the sport with a fully subsidized developmental program for more than 100 rising players, a national grassroots program for youth and amateur athletes, and deeply immersive experiential beach events across the country.

“What struck me when I met Kerri was her passion and clarity of vision, not just for the sport, but for the company,” said Gouw. “For p1440, there is a tremendous market opportunity — 900 million global participants who play the game of volleyball, yet there is something missing that the market isn’t giving them. Who better to lead that opportunity than Kerri Walsh Jennings?”

Capital raised in this round will be invested in new technology, content production, strategic acquisitions, and infrastructure. Gouw’s investment amount is undisclosed.

For more information about p1440 please visit the website.

ABOUT p1440

p1440 is a digital media company created to elevate the sport and culture of beach volleyball 365 days a year. It is the vision of three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings and husband, American pro beach player Casey Jennings, to feed the passion of millions of people around the world who play and love the game. Through its mobile app, website, digital channels, and owned media, p1440 delivers unmatched digital content to the global beach community, offering hundreds of hours of live-streamed action, world-class training, nutrition and wellness resources from leading experts, and digital storytelling that celebrates the game, the athletes, the lifestyle, and more. True to the founders’ mission, p1440 is also making direct investments back into the sport, funding a first-of-its-kind athlete development program for more than 100 rising players, a national grassroots program for youth and amateur athletes, and experiential events across the country. The company is based in El Segundo, Calif.

ABOUT THERESIA GOUW

Theresia Gouw is co-founder of Aspect Ventures, a leading early-stage venture firm with a unique focus on bridging the funding gap between angels and the larger multi-stage VC platforms through collaboration and diversity. Aspect invests across sectors but has particular expertise in cybersecurity, enterprise software and solutions targeting the future of work, and digital health. Theresia has led the firm’s early investments in Cato Networks, Deserve, Exabeam, ForeScout (FSCT), The Muse, Crew, ShieldX and PredictHQ. Prior to Aspect, Theresia was a Managing General Partner at Accel where she championed many successful companies through IPOs or acquisitions including Imperva (IMPV), Trulia (TRLA), LearnVest (Northwestern Mutual), Jasper Design (CDNS) and Kosmix (WMT). As an entrepreneur, Theresia was founding Vice President of Business Development and Sales at Release Software, a venture-backed company that provided SaaS to enable digital rights management and payment technologies for the software industry. Earlier, she worked at Bain & Company and as a product manager at Silicon Graphics. Theresia holds an ScB in Engineering from Brown University, magna cum laude, and an MBA from Stanford University. Theresia serves as Treasurer of Brown University’s Corporation board, Vice-Chair of Donorschoose.org, is a member of the Global Leadership Circle of ONE.org, the Castilleja School board, and at Stanford co-teaches a course on Venture Capital at the GSB. She also serves on the GSB Advisory Council and DAPER investment fund. Theresia is a first-generation immigrant and a passionate supporter of educational causes and increasing diversity in the tech industry.