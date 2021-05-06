UCLA takes Pac-12 beach volleyball crown, photo gallery

UCLA upset top-seeded USC twice in the Pac-12 championships to claim its second Pac-12 crown at UCLA’s Mapes Beach. UCLA went 4-0 on Pac-12 championship weekend, defeating Washington (3-0), Arizona (3-0), USC (3-1), and USC (3-2).
UCLA clinched the championship at the No. 5 pair, with Rileigh Powers and Jaden Whitmarsh winning a tightly contested second set 21-17, 23-21, sending the Bruins into a celebratory frenzy.
The Bruins have won the Pac-12 title in 2018 and 2021, with USC winning in 2016 and 2017.
UCLA coach Stein Metzger and his Bruins were happy to get the pair of wins over USC after three previous losses this year.
“We got two really big wins in the 2s, with Lea Monkhouse and Devon Newberry,” Metzger said. “They did not get all-tournament, but if there was an All-Sunday team, it was certainly them.”
The six pairs who were awarded Pac-12 All-Tournament honors:
Jordan Polo and Ainsley Radell, Cal
Emmy Sharp and Amelia Smith, Stanford
Abby Van Winkle and Lindsey Sparks, UCLA
Rileigh Powers and Jaden Whitmarsh, UCLA
Tina Graudina and Megan Kraft, USC
Joy Dennis and Delaynie Maple, USC
UCLA is the top seed for this week’s National College Beach Championship. Enjoy our photo gallery from the Pac-12 weekend:
USC’s Hailey Harward picks up a shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Caroline Schafer celebrates a Cal block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The Cal bench joins Jordan Polo and Ainsley Radell in celebration/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
USC’s Tina Graudina prepares to serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Utah’s Grace Anders hits the sand/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Cal’s Mima Mirkovic stretches for the save/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jaden Whitmarsh celebrates a kill/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Megan Kraft’s hair flips over in celebration/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
USC’s Hailey Harward makes a splash/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
USC’s Delaynie Maple celebrates with Joy Dennis/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
USC’s Hailey Harward stretches for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Stanford’s Sunny Villapando watches the ball after a running save/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Cal’s Caroline Schafer strains for the dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
