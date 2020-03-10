Two-time defending NCAA champion UCLA was the host last weekend for the Pac-12 South Invitational beach volleyball tournament.

It was the first tournament at UCLA’s new Mapes Beach venue, while matches were also played at Santa Monica’s Ocean Park. The teams included UCLA, USC, Cal, Arizona State, Stanford, Oregon, and Washington.

A photo gallery of the best weekend shots by VolleyballMag.com Co-Publisher Ed Chan and Mark Rigney follows.