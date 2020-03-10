Two-time defending NCAA champion UCLA was the host last weekend for the Pac-12 South Invitational beach volleyball tournament.
It was the first tournament at UCLA’s new Mapes Beach venue, while matches were also played at Santa Monica’s Ocean Park. The teams included UCLA, USC, Cal, Arizona State, Stanford, Oregon, and Washington.
A photo gallery of the best weekend shots by VolleyballMag.com Co-Publisher Ed Chan and Mark Rigney follows. Click on any image to display it full size.
Tiyana Hallums, Utah/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Shayne McPherson, Washington/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Emma Calle, Washington/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Kyla Doig, Sammy Slater, USC/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Chelsea Red-Horse Mohl, Stanford/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Charlie Ekstrom, Stanford/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Rileigh Powers, UCLA/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Lea Monkhouse, UCLA/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Bea Wetton, Oregon/Mark Rigney photography
Emma Calle, Washington/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Nicole Nourse, USC/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Anastasia Lima, Oregon/Mark Rigney photography
Iya Lindahl and Mima Mirkovic celebrate as Cal clinches the dual win over USC/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Shayne McPherson, Washington/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Keana Smalls, Utah/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Sarah Waters, Arizona State/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Ally Haden, Oregon/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Hailey Harward, USC/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
UCLA’s Lily Justine’s hair is in disarray after a hair flip and block celebration/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
