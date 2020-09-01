Michigan’s Paige Jones on her team, the new NCAA volleyball world, and dancing

Michigan junior outside Paige Jones, who was a state high jump champion in high school, has had two strong seasons for the Wolverines. Last year Michigan, which finished sixth in the Big Ten, lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Jones averaged 3.92 kills per set in 2019 and was a VolleyballMag.com honorable-mention All-American.

In this interview, the product of New Bremen, Ohio, talks about what her team is doing in — and out of — the gym as it prepares for a spring Big Ten season, how she’s developed as a player, the importance of club ball, and in her case, driving a long way to play, and the dance videos she did with former teammate Ellie Brooks that went viral in 2019.

Emily Ehman is a recent Northwestern University graduate who played four years as a libero for the Wildcats. As a walk-on, she described her role as “bench mob captain” until injuries plagued the team her senior year, which allowed Ehman significant playing time in 2019. This is part of her continuing series of interviews of Big Ten volleyball players and coaches.

