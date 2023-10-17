The Olympic race for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially began in February in Doha, Qatar, with the Volleyball World Elite16. The final event is yet to be determined, but the qualification period will conclude on June 9, 2024. We’ll be providing these updates for the Beach Volleyball Olympic rankings throughout the next two years.

What a weekend it was in Tlaxcala, Mexico, for the 2023 Beach Volleyball World Championships.

The three teams on the podium — Brazil’s Ana Patricia and Duda in silver, the USA’s Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth in bronze, and Americans Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes in gold — are now the top three teams in the Olympic rankings, respectively.

As for the men, the Brazilian race just got a whole lot more interesting, with George and Andre failing to break pool while Pedro and Guto snagged a fifth.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated October 16 after the World Championships)

Anders Mol, Christian Sorum, NORWAY, 9460 (9) Sam Cottafava, Paolo Nicolai, ITALY, 7740 (12) Nils Ehlers, Clemens Wickler, GERMANY, 7740 (10) David Ahman, Jonatan Hellvig, SWEDEN, 7720 (7) Andre Loyola, George Wanderley, BRAZIL, 7640 (12) Evandro Goncalves, Arthur Mariano, BRAZIL, 7380 (12) Alex Brouwer, Robert Meeuwsen, NETHERLANDS, 6960 (10) Adrian Gavira, Pablo Herrera, SPAIN, 6940 (12) Adrian Carambula, Alex Ranghieri, ITALY, 6920 (10) Andy Benesh, Miles Partain, USA, 6900 (8) Vitor Felipe, Renato Lima, BRAZIL, 6280 (12) Ondrej Perusic, David Schweiner, Czech Republic, 6260 (6) Julian Horl, Alex Horst, AUSTRIA, 6100 (11) Michal Bryl, Bartosz Losiak, POLAND, 5880 (7) Theo Brunner, Trevor Crabb, USA, 5700 (10) Cherif Samba, Ahmed Tijan, QATAR, 5680 (8) Matthew Immers, Steven van de Velde, NETHERLANDS, 5680 (11) Thomas Hodges, Zachery Schubert, AUSTRALIA, 5660 (11) Esteban Grimalt, Marco Grimalt, CHILE, 5640 (10) Paul Burnett, Chris McHugh, AUSTRALIA, 5460 (12) Pedro Solberg, Guto Carvalhaes, BRAZIL, 5280 (8) Tri Bourne, Chaim Schalk, USA, 4960 (11) Daniele Lupo, Enrico Rossi, ITALY, 4560 (11) Stefan Boermans, Yorick de Groot, NEHTERLANDS, 4440 (6)

Other USA teams

27. Chase Budinger, Miles Evans, USA, 4120 (9)

44. Taylor Crabb, Taylor Sander, USA, 1860 (5)

Women’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated October 16 after the World Championships)

Duda Lisboa, Ana Patricia Silva, BRAZIL, 9860 (9) Kristen Nuss, Taryn Kloth, USA, 9360 (10) Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, USA, 9040 (10) Carolina Salgado, Barbara Seixas, BRAZIL, 8940 (12) Melissa Humana-Paredes, Brandie Wilkerson, CANADA, 7760 (9) Raisa Schoon, Katja Stam, NETHERLANDS, 7480 (10) Valentina Gottardi, Marta Menegatti, ITALY, 7440 (11) Victoria Lopes, Taina Silva, BRAZIL, 7160 (12) Mariafe Artacho, Taliqua Clancy, AUSTRALIA, 6780 (8) Xinyi Xia, Chen Xue, CHINA, 6740 (10) Betsi Flint, Julia Scoles, USA, 6740 (11) Nina Brunner, Tanja Huberli, SWITZERLAND, 6340 (8) Esmee Bobner, Zoe Verge-Depre, SWITZERLAND, 6640 (12) Svenja Muller, Cinja Tillman, GERMANY, 6140 (9) Tina Graudina, Anastasija Samoilova, LATVIA, 6100 (10) Andressa Cavalcanti, Vitoria De Souza, BRAZIL, 5640 (11) Niina Ahtiainen, Taru Lahti, FINLAND, 5200 (12) Lezana Placette, Alexia Richard, FRANCE, 4960 (10) Anouk Verge-Depre, Joana Mader, SWITZERLAND, 4920 (9) Barbora Hermannova, Marie-Sara Stochlova, CZECH REPUBLIC, 4920 (10) Daniela Alvarez, Tania Moreno, SPAIN, 4740 (10) Agatha, Rebecca, BRAZIL, 4720 (8) Jagoda Gruszczynska, Ola Wachowicz, POLAND, 4620 (10) Laura Ludwig, Louisa Lippmann, GERMANY, 4520 (8)

Things to know about Olympic Beach qualifying: