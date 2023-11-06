The Olympic race for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially began in February in Doha, Qatar, with the Volleyball World Elite16. The final event is yet to be determined, but the qualification period will conclude on June 9, 2024. We’ll be providing these updates for the Beach Volleyball Olympic rankings throughout the next two years.

For just the eighth time since 1997, there was an all-American men’s final. Miles Evans and Chase Budinger trumped Theo Brunner and Trevor Crabb for the first time all season (21-14, 23-21) to win their first gold medal as a team. Tri Bourne and Chaim Schalk, meanwhile, finished fourth, their best of the season in what was a tremendous week for the USA men.

Barbara and Carol collected their third gold medal of the season while fellow Brazilians Taina Silva and Victoria Lopes added another bronze to what has been an impressive medal haul for the Brazilian women in 2023.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated November 6 after the Volleyball World Haikou Challenge)

Anders Mol, Christian Sorum, NORWAY, 9460 (9) Sam Cottafava, Paolo Nicolai, ITALY, 7740 (12) Nils Ehlers, Clemens Wickler, GERMANY, 7740 (10) David Ahman, Jonatan Hellvig, SWEDEN, 7720 (7) Andre Loyola, George Wanderley, BRAZIL, 7640 (12) Evandro Goncalves, Arthur Mariano, BRAZIL, 7380 (12) Adrian Gavira, Pablo Herrera, SPAIN, 7240 (12) Alex Brouwer, Robert Meeuwsen, NETHERLANDS, 6960 (10) Adrian Carambula, Alex Ranghieri, ITALY, 6920 (10) Andy Benesh, Miles Partain, USA, 6900 (8) Thomas Hodges, Zachery Schubert, AUSTRALIA, 6680 (12) Julian Horl, Alex Horst, AUSTRIA, 6560 (12) Theo Brunner, Trevor Crabb, USA, 6460 (11) Vitor Felipe, Renato Lima, BRAZIL, 6280 (12) Ondrej Perusic, David Schweiner, Czech Republic, 6260 (6) Tri Bourne, Chaim Schalk, USA, 6080 (12) Michal Bryl, Bartosz Losiak, POLAND, 5880 (7) Cherif Samba, Ahmed Tijan, QATAR, 5680 (8) Matthew Immers, Steven van de Velde, NETHERLANDS, 5680 (11) Esteban Grimalt, Marco Grimalt, CHILE, 5640 (10) Paul Burnett, Chris McHugh, AUSTRALIA, 5460 (12) Chase Budinger, Miles Evans, USA, 5380 (11) Pedro Solberg, Guto Carvalhaes, BRAZIL, 5280 (8) Hendrik Mol, Mathias Berntsen, NORWAY, 5090 (11)

Other USA teams

45. Taylor Crabb, Taylor Sander, USA, 1860 (5)

Women’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated November 6 after the Volleyball World Haikou Challenge)

Duda Lisboa, Ana Patricia Silva, BRAZIL, 9860 (9) Kristen Nuss, Taryn Kloth, USA, 9360 (10) Carolina Salgado, Barbara Seixas, BRAZIL, 9100 (12) Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, USA, 9040 (10) Melissa Humana-Paredes, Brandie Wilkerson, CANADA, 7760 (9) Raisa Schoon, Katja Stam, NETHERLANDS, 7480 (10) Valentina Gottardi, Marta Menegatti, ITALY, 7440 (11) Victoria Lopes, Taina Silva, BRAZIL, 7200 (12) Mariafe Artacho, Taliqua Clancy, AUSTRALIA, 6780 (8) Esmee Bobner, Zoe Verge-Depre, SWITZERLAND, 6760 (12) Xinyi Xia, Chen Xue, CHINA, 6740 (10) Betsi Flint, Julia Scoles, USA, 6740 (11) Tina Graudina, Anastasija Samoilova, LATVIA, 66460 (11) Nina Brunner, Tanja Huberli, SWITZERLAND, 6340 (8) Anouk Verge-Depre, Joana Mader, SWITZERLAND, 6180 (11) Svenja Muller, Cinja Tillman, GERMANY, 6140 (9) Daniela Alvarez, Tania Moreno, SPAIN, 5920 (12) Andressa Cavalcanti, Vitoria De Souza, BRAZIL, 5640 (11) Lezana Placette, Alexia Richard, FRANCE, 5420 (11) Agatha, Rebecca, BRAZIL, 5320 (9) Niina Ahtiainen, Taru Lahti, FINLAND, 5240 (12) Barbora Hermannova, Marie-Sara Stochlova, CZECH REPUBLIC, 5220 (11) Jagoda Gruszczynska, Ola Wachowicz, POLAND, 5220 (12) Karla Borger, Sandra Ittlinger, GERMANY, 5160 (12)

Previous rankings

Olympic volleyball rankings, October 23

Olympic volleyball rankings, October 16

Olympic volleyball rankings, October 2

Olympic volleyball rankings, August 21

Olympic volleyball rankings, July 31

Olympic rankings, July 25

Olympic beach rankings, July 17

Olympic beach rankings, July 10

Olympic beach rankings, June 19

Olympic beach volleyball rankings, June 5

Olympic beach volleyball rankings, May 1

Olympic beach volleyball rankings, April 17

Olympic beach volleyball rankings, April 10

Olympic beach volleyball rankings, March 28

Olympic beach volleyball rankings, March 20

Things to know about Olympic Beach qualifying: