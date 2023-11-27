Paris 2024: Olympic Beach Volleyball Rankings, updated November November 27

The Olympic race for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially began in February in Doha, Qatar, with the Volleyball World Elite16. The final event is yet to be determined, but the qualification period will conclude on June 9, 2024. We’ll be providing these updates for the Beach Volleyball Olympic rankings throughout the next two years.

In a similar display of last year’s fall Elite16 in Brazil — that one in Uberlandia — the home teams again dominated the women’s podium this weekend at the Joao Pessoa Elite16. Ana Patricia and Duda, already the world No. 1, established even further dominance with their fifth gold medal of the season (six when including the Pan American Games), topping countrywomen and veterans Barbara and Carol, who have now won two straight medals, in a tremendous final. China’s Xinyi Xia and Chen Xue continued their ascent up the rankings, claiming their second Elite16 bronze medal of the season in their three-set win over Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth.

The men’s side featured a rematch of the Hamburg Elite16 finals between Italy’s Sam Cottafava and Paolo Nicolai and Sweden’s wunderkinds David Ahman and Jonatan Hellving. Gold, again, went to Sweden, this time in convincing fashion, a 21-11, 21-18 sweep in a nearly flawless performance. Bronze went to the Netherlands’ Stefan Boermans and Yorick de Groot, a critical podium finish in an airtight Dutch Olympic race.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated November 27 after the Volleyball World Joao Pessoa Elite16)

Anders Mol, Christian Sorum, NORWAY, 9460 (9) David Ahman, Jonatan Hellvig, SWEDEN, 8920 (8) Sam Cottafava, Paolo Nicolai, ITALY, 8440 (12) Andre Loyola, George Wanderley, BRAZIL, 8340 (12) Nils Ehlers, Clemens Wickler, GERMANY, 8200 (11) Evandro Goncalves, Arthur Mariano, BRAZIL, 7800 (12) Alex Brouwer, Robert Meeuwsen, NETHERLANDS, 7560 (11) Adrian Gavira, Pablo Herrera, SPAIN, 7300 (12) Julian Horl, Alex Horst, AUSTRIA, 7060 (12) Ondrej Perusic, David Schweiner, Czech Republic, 7020 (7) Adrian Carambula, Alex Ranghieri, ITALY, 6920 (10) Theo Brunner, Trevor Crabb, USA, 6920 (12) Andy Benesh, Miles Partain, USA, 6900 (8) Thomas Hodges, Zachery Schubert, AUSTRALIA, 6840 (12) Michal Bryl, Bartosz Losiak, POLAND, 6480 (8) Matthew Immers, Steven van de Velde, NETHERLANDS, 6480 (12) Cherif Samba, Ahmed Tijan, QATAR, 6440 (9) Vitor Felipe, Renato Lima, BRAZIL, 6440 (12) Esteban Grimalt, Marco Grimalt, CHILE, 6440 (12) Chase Budinger, Miles Evans, USA, 6100 (12) Tri Bourne, Chaim Schalk, USA, 6080 (12) Pedro Solberg, Guto Carvalhaes, BRAZIL, 5740 (9) Moritz Pristauz, Robin Seidl, AUSTRIA, 5500 (12) Paul Burnett, Chris McHugh, AUSTRALIA, 5460 (12) Stefan Boermans, Yorick de Groot, NETHERLANDS, 5440 (7) Hendrik Mol, Mathias Berntsen, NORWAY, 5090 (11) Piotr Kantor, Jakub Zdybek, POLAND, 5060 (10) Daniele Lupo, Enrico Rossi, ITALY, 5020 (12) Florian Breer, Marco Krattiger, SWITZERLAND, 4820 (12) Hugo Campos, Joao Pedrosa, PORTUGAL, 4740 (12) Nico Capogrosso, Tomas Capogrosso, ARGENTINA, 4420 (11) Mark Nicolaidis, Izac Carracher, AUSTRALIA, 4400 (11)

Other USA teams

45. Taylor Crabb, Taylor Sander, USA, 2080 (6)

Women’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated November 27 after the Volleyball World Joao Pessoa Elite16)

Duda Lisboa, Ana Patricia Silva, BRAZIL, 11060 (10) Kristen Nuss, Taryn Kloth, USA, 10260 (11) Carolina Salgado, Barbara Seixas, BRAZIL, 9600 (12) Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, USA, 9040 (10) Raisa Schoon, Katja Stam, NETHERLANDS, 8240 (11) Melissa Humana-Paredes, Brandie Wilkerson, CANADA, 7760 (9) Xinyi Xia, Chen Xue, CHINA, 7740 (11) Valentina Gottardi, Marta Menegatti, ITALY, 7440 (11) Victoria Lopes, Taina Silva, BRAZIL, 7400 (12) Tina Graudina, Anastasija Samoilova, LATVIA, 7220 (12) Svenja Muller, Cinja Tillman, GERMANY, 6900 (10) Mariafe Artacho, Taliqua Clancy, AUSTRALIA, 6780 (8) Esmee Bobner, Zoe Verge-Depre, SWITZERLAND, 6760 (12) Betsi Flint, Julia Scoles, USA, 6740 (11) Agatha, Rebecca, BRAZIL, 6720 (11) Anouk Verge-Depre, Joana Mader, SWITZERLAND, 6640 (12) Nina Brunner, Tanja Huberli, SWITZERLAND, 6340 (8) Andressa Cavalcanti, Vitoria De Souza, BRAZIL, 6240 (12) Daniela Alvarez, Tania Moreno, SPAIN, 6180 (12) Lezana Placette, Alexia Richard, FRANCE, 6180 (12) Monika Paulikiene, Aine Raupelyte, LITHUANIA, 5980 (12) Niina Ahtiainen, Taru Lahti, FINLAND, 5700 (12) Karla Borger, Sandra Ittlinger, GERMANY, 5620 (12) Jagoda Gruszczynska, Ola Wachowicz, POLAND, 5620 (12) Dorina Klinger, Ronja Klinger, AUSTRIA, 5340 (12) Barbora Hermannova, Marie-Sara Stochlova, CZECH REPUBLIC, 5220 (11) Laura Ludwig, Louisa Lippmann, GERMANY, 4980 (9) Lili Fernandez, Paula Soria, SPAIN, 4560 (12) Sarah Pavan, Molly McBain, CANADA, 4340 (9) Miki Ishii, Sayaka Mizoe, JAPAN, 4300 (10) Talita Antunes, Thamela Coradelli, BRAZIL, 4180 (9) Jie Dong, Fan Wang, CHINA, 4160 (10)

