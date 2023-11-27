Paris 2024: Olympic Beach Volleyball Rankings, updated November November 27
November 27, 2023
The Olympic race for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially began in February in Doha, Qatar, with the Volleyball World Elite16. The final event is yet to be determined, but the qualification period will conclude on June 9, 2024. We’ll be providing these updates for the Beach Volleyball Olympic rankings throughout the next two years.
In a similar display of last year’s fall Elite16 in Brazil — that one in Uberlandia — the home teams again dominated the women’s podium this weekend at the Joao Pessoa Elite16. Ana Patricia and Duda, already the world No. 1, established even further dominance with their fifth gold medal of the season (six when including the Pan American Games), topping countrywomen and veterans Barbara and Carol, who have now won two straight medals, in a tremendous final. China’s Xinyi Xia and Chen Xue continued their ascent up the rankings, claiming their second Elite16 bronze medal of the season in their three-set win over Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth.
The men’s side featured a rematch of the Hamburg Elite16 finals between Italy’s Sam Cottafava and Paolo Nicolai and Sweden’s wunderkinds David Ahman and Jonatan Hellving. Gold, again, went to Sweden, this time in convincing fashion, a 21-11, 21-18 sweep in a nearly flawless performance. Bronze went to the Netherlands’ Stefan Boermans and Yorick de Groot, a critical podium finish in an airtight Dutch Olympic race.
Men’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings (updated November 27 after the Volleyball World Joao Pessoa Elite16)
Anders Mol, Christian Sorum, NORWAY, 9460 (9)
David Ahman, Jonatan Hellvig, SWEDEN, 8920 (8)
Sam Cottafava, Paolo Nicolai, ITALY, 8440 (12)
Andre Loyola, George Wanderley, BRAZIL, 8340 (12)
Nils Ehlers, Clemens Wickler, GERMANY, 8200 (11)
Evandro Goncalves, Arthur Mariano, BRAZIL, 7800 (12)
Alex Brouwer, Robert Meeuwsen, NETHERLANDS, 7560 (11)
Adrian Gavira, Pablo Herrera, SPAIN, 7300 (12)
Julian Horl, Alex Horst, AUSTRIA, 7060 (12)
Ondrej Perusic, David Schweiner, Czech Republic, 7020 (7)
Adrian Carambula, Alex Ranghieri, ITALY, 6920 (10)
Theo Brunner, Trevor Crabb, USA, 6920 (12)
Andy Benesh, Miles Partain, USA, 6900 (8)
Thomas Hodges, Zachery Schubert, AUSTRALIA, 6840 (12)
Michal Bryl, Bartosz Losiak, POLAND, 6480 (8)
Matthew Immers, Steven van de Velde, NETHERLANDS, 6480 (12)
Cherif Samba, Ahmed Tijan, QATAR, 6440 (9)
Vitor Felipe, Renato Lima, BRAZIL, 6440 (12)
Esteban Grimalt, Marco Grimalt, CHILE, 6440 (12)
Chase Budinger, Miles Evans, USA, 6100 (12)
Tri Bourne, Chaim Schalk, USA, 6080 (12)
Pedro Solberg, Guto Carvalhaes, BRAZIL, 5740 (9)
Moritz Pristauz, Robin Seidl, AUSTRIA, 5500 (12)
Paul Burnett, Chris McHugh, AUSTRALIA, 5460 (12)
Stefan Boermans, Yorick de Groot, NETHERLANDS, 5440 (7)
Hendrik Mol, Mathias Berntsen, NORWAY, 5090 (11)
Piotr Kantor, Jakub Zdybek, POLAND, 5060 (10)
Daniele Lupo, Enrico Rossi, ITALY, 5020 (12)
Florian Breer, Marco Krattiger, SWITZERLAND, 4820 (12)
Hugo Campos, Joao Pedrosa, PORTUGAL, 4740 (12)
Nico Capogrosso, Tomas Capogrosso, ARGENTINA, 4420 (11)
Mark Nicolaidis, Izac Carracher, AUSTRALIA, 4400 (11)
Other USA teams
45. Taylor Crabb, Taylor Sander, USA, 2080 (6)
Women’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings (updated November 27 after the Volleyball World Joao Pessoa Elite16)
Duda Lisboa, Ana Patricia Silva, BRAZIL, 11060 (10)
Kristen Nuss, Taryn Kloth, USA, 10260 (11)
Carolina Salgado, Barbara Seixas, BRAZIL, 9600 (12)
To qualify for the Olympic Games via the Olympic rankings, teams use their best 12 finishes throughout the Olympic qualifying period, which ends June 9, 2024. The top 17 from the Olympic rankings will punch their tickets to the Paris Olympics. The remaining seven spots are allotted to five continental cup champions, the winner of the 2023 World Championships, and the French wild card.
Each country is limited to two teams who can earn a spot in the Olympic Games.
Teams can never push out good finishes. Once you hit your 12, you only replace your worst finishes. In parentheses below is the number of events each pair has played.
You earn points as a team. Therefore, if a team breaks up and the individuals select new partners, they begin with zero Olympic ranking points, although they keep their individual entry points to get into events.