The Olympic race for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially began in February in Doha, Qatar, with the Volleyball World Elite16. The final event is yet to be determined, but the qualification period will conclude on June 9, 2024. We’ll be providing these updates for the Beach Volleyball Olympic rankings throughout the next two years.

With their gold medal at home in the Montreal Elite16, Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson jumped five spots in the Olympic rankings, up to No. 8. Meanwhile, Betsi Flint and Julia Scoles, after a tremendous two weeks in Canada — fifth in Edmonton, silver in Montreal — leapt from No. 12 to No. 7, closing the gap on their American peers.

For the men, Miles Partain and Andy Benesh, thanks to their third straight Elite16 medal — a silver in Montreal — are now the No. 1 American team, and No. 8 in the world.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated July 31 after the Volleyball World Montreal Elite16)

Anders Mol, Christian Sorum, NORWAY, 6900 (6) Evandro Goncalves, Arthur Mariano, BRAZIL, 5980 (10) Andre Loyola, George Wanderley, BRAZIL, 5880 (9) Adrian Gavira, Pablo Herrera, SPAIN, 4980 (9) Vitor Felipe, Renato Lima, BRAZIL, 4900 (9) Adrian Carambula, Alex Ranghieri, ITALY, 4740 (6) Nils Ehlers, Clemens Wickler, GERMANY, 4640 (6) Andy Benesh, Miles Partain, USA, 4580 (5) Paul Burnett, Chris McHugh, AUSTRALIA, 4480 (10) Tri Bourne, Chaim Schalk, USA, 4460 (9) Sam Cottafava, Paolo Nicolai, ITALY, 4400 (8) Thomas Hodges, Zachery Schubert, AUSTRALIA, 4400 (9) David Ahman, Jonatan Hellvig, SWEDEN, 4280 (4) Cherif Samba, Ahmed Tijan, QATAR, 4280 (6) Esteban Grimalt, Marco Grimalt, CHILE, 4200 (7) Theo Brunner, Trevor Crabb, USA, 4180 (8) Alex Brouwer, Robert Meeuwsen, NETHERLANDS, 4100 (6) Julian Horl, Alex Horst, AUSTRIA, 4100 (8) Michal Bryl, Bartosz Losiak, POLAND, 4000 (5) Nico Capogrosso, Tomas Capogrosso, Argentina, 3780 (10) Matthew Immers, Steven van de Velde, NETHERLANDS, 3600 (7) Hendrik Mol, Mathias Berntsen, NORWAY, 3330 (7) Daniele Lupo, Enrico Rossi, ITALY, 3140 (8) Chase Budinger, Miles Evans, USA, 3140 (7)

Other USA teams

38. Taylor Crabb, Taylor Sander, USA, 1860 (5)

Women’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated July 31 after Montreal Elite16)

Carolina Salgado, Barbara Seixas, BRAZIL, 7100 (10) Duda Lisboa, Ana Patricia Silva, BRAZIL, 6020 (6) Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, USA, 5920 (7) Kristen Nuss, Taryn Kloth, USA, 5880 (7) Victoria Lopes, Taina Silva, BRAZIL, 5800 (10) Xinyi Xia, Chen Xue, CHINA, 5340 (8) Betsi Flint, Julia Scoles, USA, 5340 (9) Melissa Humana-Paredes, Brandie Wilkerson, CANADA, 5280 (6) Esmee Bobner, Zoe Verge-Depre, SWITZERLAND, 5120 (10) Terese Cannon, Sarah Sponcil, USA, 5100 (8) Mariafe Artacho, Taliqua Clancy, AUSTRALIA, 5060 (6) Raisa Schoon, Katja Stam, NETHERLANDS, 4660 (6) Andressa Cavalcanti, Vitoria De Souza, BRAZIL, 4660 (9) Valentina Gottardi, Marta Menegatti, ITALY, 4540 (7) Talita Antunes, Thamela Coradelli, BRAZIL, 4180 (9) Barbora Hermannova, Marie-Sara Stochlova, CZECH REPUBLIC, 3920 (8) Tina Graudina, Anastasija Samoilova, LATVIA, 3900 (6) Niina Ahtiainen, Taru Lahti, FINLAND, 3640 (9) Miki Ishii, Sayaka Mizoe, JAPAN, 3520 (8) Jagoda Gruszczynska, Ola Wchowicz, 3360 (7) Svenja Muller, Cinja Tillman, GERMANY, 3280 (5) Nina Brunner, Tanja Huberli, SWITZERLAND, 3220 (4) Lili Fernandez, Paula Soria, SPAIN, 3000 (8) Agatha, Rebecca Cavalcanti, BRAZIL, 3000 (5)

Other USA teams:



26. Megan Kraft, Emily Stockman, USA, 2880 (7)

26. Hailey Harward, Kelley Kolinske, USA, 2820 (7)

32. Toni Rodriguez, Savvy Simo, USA, 2440 (7)

