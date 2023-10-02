The Olympic race for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially began in February in Doha, Qatar, with the Volleyball World Elite16. The final event is yet to be determined, but the qualification period will conclude on June 9, 2024. We’ll be providing these updates for the Beach Volleyball Olympic rankings throughout the next two years.

With their gold medal at the Paris Elite16 — and second of the season, after winning gold in Uberlandia — the Czech Republic’s Ondrej Perusic and David Schweiner vaulted ten spots in the Olympic rankings, from No. 29 to 19. This, in spite of only having five finishes on their Olympic resume.

There were few surprises or major movements on the women’s side after Paris, as four teams ranked in the top 10 made it to the semifinals. In the rankings, the number in parentheses is how many qualifying events that pair has played.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated October 2 after the Paris Elite16)

Anders Mol, Christian Sorum, NORWAY, 8500 (8) Andre Loyola, George Wanderley, BRAZIL, 7480 (11) Nils Ehlers, Clemens Wickler, GERMANY, 6940 (9) Sam Cottafava, Paolo Nicolai, ITALY, 6940 (11) Adrian Gavira, Pablo Herrera, SPAIN, 6600 (12) Evandro Goncalves, Arthur Mariano, BRAZIL, 6580 (11) David Ahman, Jonatan Hellvig, SWEDEN, 6280 (6) Alex Brouwer, Robert Meeuwsen, NETHERLANDS, 6160 (9) Adrian Carambula, Alex Ranghieri, ITALY, 6120 (9) Andy Benesh, Miles Partain, USA, 5940 (7) Vitor Felipe, Renato Lima, BRAZIL, 5640 (11) Julian Horl, Alex Horst, AUSTRIA, 5460 (10) Cherif Samba, Ahmed Tijan, QATAR, 5040 (7) Esteban Grimalt, Marco Grimalt, CHILE, 5000 (9) Matthew Immers, Steven van de Velde, NETHERLANDS, 4880 (10) Thomas Hodges, Zachery Schubert, AUSTRALIA, 4860 (10) Paul Burnett, Chris McHugh, AUSTRALIA, 4820 (11) Tri Bourne, Chaim Schalk, USA, 4800 (10) Ondrej Perusic, David Schweiner, Czech Republic, 4660 (5) Michal Bryl, Bartosz Losiak, POLAND, 4600 (6) Theo Brunner, Trevor Crabb, USA, 4580 (9) Pedro Solberg, Guto Carvalhaes, BRAZIL, 4320 (7) Nico Capogrosso, Tomas Capogrosso, Argentina, 3780 (10) Daniele Lupo, Enrico Rossi, ITALY, 3760 (10)

Other USA teams

27. Chase Budinger, Miles Evans, USA, 3480 (8)

42. Taylor Crabb, Taylor Sander, USA, 1860 (5)

Women’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated October 2 after Paris Elite16)

Carolina Salgado, Barbara Seixas, BRAZIL, 8760 (12) Duda Lisboa, Ana Patricia Silva, BRAZIL, 8420 (8) Kristen Nuss, Taryn Kloth, USA, 8080 (9) Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, USA, 7440 (9) Melissa Humana-Paredes, Brandie Wilkerson, CANADA, 6800 (8) Valentina Gottardi, Marta Menegatti, ITALY, 6640 (10) Raisa Schoon, Katja Stam, NETHERLANDS, 6520 (9) Victoria Lopes, Taina Silva, BRAZIL, 6200 (11) Esmee Bobner, Zoe Verge-Depre, SWITZERLAND, 6060 (12) Xinyi Xia, Chen Xue, CHINA, 5940 (9) Betsi Flint, Julia Scoles, USA, 5940 (10) Mariafe Artacho, Taliqua Clancy, AUSTRALIA, 5660 (7) Nina Brunner, Tanja Huberli, SWITZERLAND, 5380 (7) Svenja Muller, Cinja Tillman, GERMANY, 5340 (8) Tina Graudina, Anastasija Samoilova, LATVIA, 5300 (9) Andressa Cavalcanti, Vitoria De Souza, BRAZIL, 5000 (10) Niina Ahtiainen, Taru Lahti, FINLAND, 4560 (11) Lezana Placette, Alexia Richard, FRANCE, 4320 (9) Anouk Verge-Depre, Joana Mader, SWITZERLAND, 4280 (8) Barbora Hermannova, Marie-Sara Stochlova, CZECH REPUBLIC, 4280 (9) Talita Antunes, Thamela Coradelli, BRAZIL, 4180 (9) Daniela Alvarez, Tania Moreno, SPAIN, 4100 (9) Jagoda Gruszczynska, Ola Wachowicz, POLAND, 3980 (9) Agatha, Rebecca, BRAZIL, 3920 (7)

Other USA teams:

Note: Terese Cannon and Sarah Sponcil have been removed from the Olympic rankings, although their points would still rank them in the top-15.

