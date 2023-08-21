The Olympic race for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially began in February in Doha, Qatar, with the Volleyball World Elite16. The final event is yet to be determined, but the qualification period will conclude on June 9, 2024. We’ll be providing these updates for the Beach Volleyball Olympic rankings throughout the next two years.

With their silver medal at the Hamburg Elite16, Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth are the new owners of the No. 1 spot in the USA Olympic rankings. They stand third overall. Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes, who finished fifth in Hamburg, are No. 2 among U.S. teams and rank fourth overall.

For the men, it is, per usual, all Norway. With their bronze medal, Anders Mol and Christian Sorum are now nearly 2,000 points ahead of anyone in the field, an absurd margin when considering they have only played eight events in 2023, as compared to 10 or 11 from several of their competitors.

Sweden’s David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig, however, with back-to-back gold medals at the European Championships and the Hamburg Elite16, jumped 10 spots in the rankings, which they once led before Hellvig injured his hand at the Ostrava Elite16.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated August 21 after the Volleyball World Hamburg Elite16)

Anders Mol, Christian Sorum, NORWAY, 8500 (8) Andre Loyola, George Wanderley, BRAZIL, 6780 (10) David Ahman, Jonatan Hellvig, SWEDEN, 6280 (6) Adrian Gavira, Pablo Herrera, SPAIN, 6200 (11) Sam Cottafava, Paolo Nicolai, ITALY, 6180 (10) Evandro Goncalves, Arthur Mariano, BRAZIL, 5980 (10) Nils Ehlers, Clemens Wickler, GERMANY, 5840 (8) Adrian Carambula, Alex Ranghieri, ITALY, 5660 (8) Andy Benesh, Miles Partain, USA, 5340 (6) Vitor Felipe, Renato Lima, BRAZIL, 5300 (10) Alex Brouwer, Robert Meeuwsen, NETHERLANDS, 5160 (8) Cherif Samba, Ahmed Tijan, QATAR, 5040 (7) Paul Burnett, Chris McHugh, AUSTRALIA, 4820 (11) Julian Horl, Alex Horst, AUSTRIA, 4560 (9) Esteban Grimalt, Marco Grimalt, CHILE, 4540 (8) Matthew Immers, Steven van de Velde, NETHERLANDS, 4540 (9) Tri Bourne, Chaim Schalk, USA, 4460 (9) Thomas Hodges, Zachery Schubert, AUSTRALIA, 4400 (9) Theo Brunner, Trevor Crabb, USA, 4180 (8) Michal Bryl, Bartosz Losiak, POLAND, 4000 (5) Nico Capogrosso, Tomas Capogrosso, Argentina, 3780 (10) Daniele Lupo, Enrico Rossi, ITALY, 3760 (10) Hendrik Mol, Mathias Berntsen, NORWAY, 3690 (8) Pedro Solberg, Guto Carvalhaes, BRAZIL, 3560 (6)

Other USA teams

28. Chase Budinger, Miles Evans, USA, 3140 (7)

38. Taylor Crabb, Taylor Sander, USA, 1860 (5)

Women’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated August 21 after Hamburg Elite16)

Carolina Salgado, Barbara Seixas, BRAZIL, 8000 (11) Duda Lisboa, Ana Patricia Silva, BRAZIL, 7220 (7) Kristen Nuss, Taryn Kloth, USA, 6980 (8) Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, USA, 6680 (8) Victoria Lopes, Taina Silva, BRAZIL, 6200 (11) Melissa Humana-Paredes, Brandie Wilkerson, CANADA, 6040 (7) Xinyi Xia, Chen Xue, CHINA, 5940 (9) Valentina Gottardi, Marta Menegatti, ITALY, 5740 (9) Esmee Bobner, Zoe Verge-Depre, SWITZERLAND, 5720 (11) Raisa Schoon, Katja Stam, NETHERLANDS, 5520 (8) Betsi Flint, Julia Scoles, USA, 5340 (9) Terese Cannon, Sarah Sponcil, USA, 5100 (8) Mariafe Artacho, Taliqua Clancy, AUSTRALIA, 5060 (6) Andressa Cavalcanti, Vitoria De Souza, BRAZIL, 5000 (10) Tina Graudina, Anastasija Samoilova, LATVIA, 4960 (8) Nina Brunner, Tanja Huberli, SWITZERLAND, 4780 (6) Svenja Muller, Cinja Tillman, GERMANY, 4740 (7) Barbora Hermannova, Marie-Sara Stochlova, CZECH REPUBLIC, 4280 (9) Talita Antunes, Thamela Coradelli, BRAZIL, 4180 (9) Niina Ahtiainen, Taru Lahti, FINLAND, 4100 (10) Jagoda Gruszczynska, Ola Wachowicz, POLAND, 3980 (9) Anouk Verge-Depre, Joana Mader, SWITZERLAND, 3880 (7) Lezana Placette, Alexia Richard, FRANCE, 3860 (8) Daniela Alvarez, Tania Moreno, SPAIN, 3760 (8)

Other USA teams:

All other USA teams have split.

