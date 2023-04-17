The Olympic race for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially began in February in Doha, Qatar, with the Volleyball World Elite16. The final event is yet to be determined, but the qualification period will conclude on June 9, 2024. We’ll be providing these updates for the Beach Volleyball Olympic rankings throughout the next two years.

Things to know about Olympic Beach qualifying:

To qualify for the Olympic Games via the Olympic rankings, teams use their best 12 finishes throughout the Olympic qualifying period, which ends June 9, 2024. The top 17 from the Olympic rankings will punch their tickets to the Paris Olympics. The remaining seven spots are allotted to five continental cup champions, the winner of the 2023 World Championships, and the French wild card.

finishes throughout the Olympic qualifying period, which ends June 9, 2024. The from the Olympic rankings will punch their tickets to the Paris Olympics. The remaining seven spots are allotted to five continental cup champions, the winner of the 2023 World Championships, and the French wild card. Each country is limited to two teams who can earn a spot in the Olympic Games.

who can earn a spot in the Olympic Games. Teams can never push out good finishes. Once you hit your 12, you only replace your worst finishes. In parentheses below is the number of events each pair has played.

You earn points as a team. Therefore, if a team breaks up and the individuals select new partners, they begin with zero Olympic ranking points, although they keep their individual entry points to get into events.

Therefore, if a team breaks up and the individuals select new partners, they begin with zero Olympic ranking points, although they keep their individual entry points to get into events. Check out the full Beach Pro Tour schedule

Men’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(after Volleyball World Saquarema Challenge)

David Ahman, Jonatan Hellvig, SWEDEN, 2760 (3) Adrian Gavira, Pablo Herrera, SPAIN, 2620 (4) +1 Anders Mol, Christian Sorum, NORWAY, 2300 (2) Evandro Goncalves, Arthur Mariano, BRAZIL, 2280 (4) +9 Paul Burnett, Chris McHugh, AUSTRALIA, 2280 (5) +3 Moritz Pristauz, Robin Seidl, AUSTRIA, 2040 (4) +5 Theo Brunner, Trevor Crabb, USA, 1960 (4) +9 Julian Horl, Alex Horst, AUSTRIA, 1940 (4) +13 Andre Loyola, George Wanderley, BRAZIL, 1800 (3) Adrian Carambula, Alex Ranghieri, ITALY, 1760 (2) Nils Ehlers, Clemens Wickler, GERMANY, 1760 (2) Thomas Hodges, Zac Schubert, AUSTRALIA, 1700 (4) +8 Stefan Boermans, Yorick de Groot, NETHERLANDS, 1660 (2) Vitor Felipe, Renato Lima, BRAZIL, 1600 (3) Jorge Alayo, Noslen Diaz, CUBA, 1600 (3) +8 Martin Ermacora, Philipp Waller, AUSTRIA, 1560 (4) +5 Alex Brouwer, Robert Meeuwsen, NETHERLANDS, 1520 (2) Piotr Kantor, Maciej Rudol, POLAND, 1520 (3) previously unranked Michal Bryl, Bartosz Losiak, POLAND, 1500 (2) Daniele Lupo, Enrico Rossi, ITALY, 1500 (3) previously unranked Dan Dearing, Sam Schachter, CANADA, 1460 (4) +3 Esteban Grimalt, Marco Grimalt, CHILE, 1360 (2) Sam Cottafava, Paolo Nicolai, ITALY, 1360 (2) Tri Bourne, Chaim Schalk, USA, 1360 (3) Andy Benesh, Miles Partain, USA, 1280 (2) previously unranked

Other American teams

38. Chase Budinger, Miles Evans, USA, 980 (2)

40. Evan Cory, Logan Webber, USA, 780 (3)

47. Taylor Crabb, Taylor Sander, USA, 580 (2)

Women’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(after Volleyball World Saquarema Challenge)

Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, USA, 2560 (3) Talita Antunes, Thamela Coradelli, BRAZIL, 2460 (5) +6 Kristen Nuss, Taryn Kloth, USA, 2160 (3) Miki Ishii, Sayaka Mizoe, JAPAN, 2160 (5) +5 Valentina Gottardi, Marta Menegatti, ITALY, 2160 (3) +11 Carolina Salgado, Barbara Seixas, BRAZIL, 2120 (3) Mariafe Artacho, Taliqua Clancy, AUSTRALIA, 2000 (2) Andressa Cavalcanti, Vitoria De Souza, BRAZIL, 1980 (4) +13 Raisa Schoon, Katja Stam, NETHERLANDS, 1960 (2) Lezana Placette, Alexia Richard, FRANCE, 1960 (4) +5 Victoria Lopes, Taina Silva, BRAZIL, 1940 (3) +13 Terese Cannon, Sarah Sponcil, USA, 1920 (3) Barbora Hermannova, Marie-Sara Stochlova, CZECH REPUBLIC, 1920 (3) +1 Esmee Bobner, Zoe Verge-Depre, SWITZERLAND, 1860 (4) +7 Duda Lisboa, Ana Patricia Silva, BRAZIL, 1860 (2) Niina Ahtiainen, Taru Lahti, FINLAND, 1760 (4) +5 Hailey Harward, Kelley Kolinske, USA, 1720 (4) +7 Dorina Klinger, Ronja Klinger, AUSTRIA, 1680 (4) +2 Karla Borger, Sandra Ittlinger, GERMANY, 1680 (3) +2 Lili Fernandez, Paula Soria, SPAIN, 1660 (4) previously unranked Hegeile Almeida, Taiana Lima, BRAZIL, 1640 (4) previously unranked Melissa Humana-Paredes, Brandie Wilkerson, CANADA, 1520 (2) Maria Carro, Angela Lobato, SPAIN, 1480 (4) previously unranked Toni Rodriguez, Savvy Simo, USA, 1460 (3)

Other American teams:

29. Megan Kraft, Emily Stockman, USA, 1260 (3)

35. Betsi Flint, Julia Scoles, USA, 1060 (3)

42. Corinne Quiggle, Sarah Schermerhorn, USA, 660 (3)