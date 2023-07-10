The Olympic race for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially began in February in Doha, Qatar, with the Volleyball World Elite16. The final event is yet to be determined, but the qualification period will conclude on June 9, 2024. We’ll be providing these updates for the Beach Volleyball Olympic rankings throughout the next two years.
By virtue of their gold medal finish Sunday at the Gstaad Elite16, Andy Benesh and Miles Partain jumped from No. 20 to No. 9 in the Olympic beach volleyball rankings. Meanwhile, silver medalists Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes, and bronze medalists Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth extended their lead over their American counterparts.
Men’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings
(updated July 10 after Volleyball World Gstaad Elite16)
- Anders Mol, Christian Sorum, NORWAY, 5700 (5)
- Andre Loyola, George Wanderley, BRAZIL, 4620 (7)
- Evandro Goncalves, Arthur Mariano, BRAZIL, 4360 (8)
- David Ahman, Jonatan Hellvig, SWEDEN, 4280 (4)
- Michal Bryl, Bartosz Losiak, POLAND, 4000 (5)
- Nils Ehlers, Clemens Wickler, GERMANY, 3880 (5)
- Adrian Carambula, Alex Ranghieri, ITALY, 3740 (5)
- Adrian Gavira, Pablo Herrera, SPAIN, 3680 (6)
- Andy Benesh, Miles Partain, USA, 3480 (4)
- Vitor Felipe, Renato Lima, BRAZIL, 3380 (6)
- Alex Brouwer, Robert Meeuwsen, NETHERLANDS, 3340 (5)
- Julian Horl, Alex Horst, AUSTRIA, 3340 (7)
- Matthew Immers, Steven van de Velde, NETHERLANDS, 3300 (6)
- Tri Bourne, Chaim Schalk, USA, 3060 (6)
- Theo Brunner, Trevor Crabb, USA, 3020 (6)
- Esteban Grimalt, Marco Grimalt, CHILE, 2980 (5)
- Cherif Samba, Ahmed Tijan, QATAR, 2920 (4)
- Ondrej Perusic, David Schweiner, CZECH REPUBLIC, 2860 (3)
- Thomas Hodges, Zachery Schubert, AUSTRALIA, 2840 (6)
- Sam Cottafava, Paolo Nicolai, ITALY, 2820 (5)
- Moritz Pristauz, Robin Seidl, AUSTRIA, 2740 (6)
- Daniele Lupo, Enrico Rossi, ITALY, 2660 (6)
- Arnaud Gauthier-Rat, Youssef Krou, FRANCE, 2440 (4)
- Paul Burnett, Chris McHugh, AUSTRALIA, 2400 (6)
Other USA teams
31. Chase Budinger, Miles Evans, USA, 1780 (4)
43. Taylor Crabb, Taylor Sander, USA, 940 (3)
Women’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings
(updated July 10 after Volleyball World Gstaad Elite16)
- Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, USA, 5320 (6)
- Duda Lisboa, Ana Patricia Silva, BRAZIL, 5260 (5)
- Kristen Nuss, Taryn Kloth, USA, 5120 (6)
- Mariafe Artacho, Taliqua Clancy, AUSTRALIA, 4460 (5)
- Terese Cannon, Sarah Sponcil, USA, 4180 (6)
- Carolina Salgado, Barbara Seixas, BRAZIL, 4100 (6)
- Melissa Humana-Paredes, Brandie Wilkerson, CANADA, 4080 (5)
- Esmee Bobner, Zoe Verge-Depre, SWITZERLAND, 3980 (8)
- Tina Graudina, Anastasija Samoilova, LATVIA, 3900 (6)
- Victoria Lopes, Taina Silva, BRAZIL, 3820 (7)
- Valentina Gottardi, Marta Menegatti, ITALY, 3780 (6)
- Raisa Schoon, Katja Stam, NETHERLANDS, 3760 (5)
- Talita Antunes, Thamela Coradelli, BRAZIL, 3260 (7)
- Nina Brunner, Tanja Huberli, SWITZERLAND, 3220 (4)
- Betsi Flint, Julia Scoles, USA, 3180 (6)
- Andressa Cavalcanti, Vitoria De Souza, BRAZIL, 3040 (6)
- Niina Ahtiainen, Taru Lahti, FINLAND, 2960 (7)
- Barbora Hermannova, Marie-Sara Stochlova, CZECH REPUBLIC, 2900 (6)
- Svenja Muller, Cinja Tillman, GERMANY, 2880 (4)
- Xinyi Xia, Chen Xue, CHINA, 2860 (5)
- Miki Ishii, Sayaka Mizoe, JAPAN, 2500 (6)
- Anouk Verge-Depre, Joana Mader, SWITZERLAND, 2440 (4)
- Lili Fernandez, Paula Soria, SPAIN, 2400 (6)
- Hailey Harward, Kelley Kolinske, USA, 2360 (6)
Other USA teams:
27. Toni Rodriguez, Savvy Simo, USA, 2080 (5)
26. Megan Kraft, Emily Stockman, USA, 2060 (5)
46. Corinne Quiggle, Sarah Schermerhorn, USA, 660 (3)
Previous rankings
Olympic beach volleyball rankings, June 19
Olympic beach volleyball rankings, June 5
Olympic beach volleyball rankings, May 1
Olympic beach volleyball rankings, April 17
Olympic beach volleyball rankings, April 10
Olympic beach volleyball rankings, March 28
Olympic beach volleyball rankings, March 20
Things to know about Olympic Beach qualifying:
- To qualify for the Olympic Games via the Olympic rankings, teams use their best 12 finishes throughout the Olympic qualifying period, which ends June 9, 2024. The top 17 from the Olympic rankings will punch their tickets to the Paris Olympics. The remaining seven spots are allotted to five continental cup champions, the winner of the 2023 World Championships, and the French wild card.
- Each country is limited to two teams who can earn a spot in the Olympic Games.
- Teams can never push out good finishes. Once you hit your 12, you only replace your worst finishes. In parentheses below is the number of events each pair has played.
- You earn points as a team. Therefore, if a team breaks up and the individuals select new partners, they begin with zero Olympic ranking points, although they keep their individual entry points to get into events.
- Click here for the full Beach Pro Tour schedule. The next Volleyball World event is the Espinho Challenge.