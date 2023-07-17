The Olympic race for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially began in February in Doha, Qatar, with the Volleyball World Elite16. The final event is yet to be determined, but the qualification period will conclude on June 9, 2024. We’ll be providing these updates for the Beach Volleyball Olympic rankings throughout the next two years.

By virtue of their gold-medal finish Sunday at the Espinho Challenge, Trevor Crabb and Theo Brunner jumped from No. 15 to No. 10 in the Olympic beach volleyball rankings — and also became the No. 1 American team, leapfrogging both Miles Partain and Andy Benesh, who did not play Espinho, and Tri Bourne and Chaim Schalk, who finished fifth.

Meanwhile, Barbara and Carol of Brazil led an all-Brazilian podium, further solidifying their spot as the No. 2 Brazilian women’s pair.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated July 17 after the Volleyball World Espinho Challenge)

Anders Mol, Christian Sorum, NORWAY, 5700 (5) Evandro Goncalves, Arthur Mariano, BRAZIL, 5080 (9) Andre Loyola, George Wanderley, BRAZIL, 4620 (7) David Ahman, Jonatan Hellvig, SWEDEN, 4280 (4) Adrian Gavira, Pablo Herrera, SPAIN, 4280 (7) Julian Horl, Alex Horst, AUSTRIA, 4100 (8) Michal Bryl, Bartosz Losiak, POLAND, 4000 (5) Nils Ehlers, Clemens Wickler, GERMANY, 3880 (5) Vitor Felipe, Renato Lima, BRAZIL, 3840 (7) Theo Brunner, Trevor Crabb, USA, 3820 (7) Adrian Carambula, Alex Ranghieri, ITALY, 3740 (5) Tri Bourne, Chaim Schalk, USA, 3660 (7) Matthew Immers, Steven van de Velde, NETHERLANDS, 3600 (7) Andy Benesh, Miles Partain, USA, 3480 (4) Alex Brouwer, Robert Meeuwsen, NETHERLANDS, 3340 (5) Thomas Hodges, Zachery Schubert, AUSTRALIA, 3300 (7) Sam Cottafava, Paolo Nicolai, ITALY, 3280 (6) Esteban Grimalt, Marco Grimalt, CHILE, 2980 (5) Cherif Samba, Ahmed Tijan, QATAR, 2920 (4) Moritz Pristauz, Robin Seidl, AUSTRIA, 2880 (7) Ondrej Perusic, David Schweiner, CZECH REPUBLIC, 2860 (3) Paul Burnett, Chris McHugh, AUSTRALIA, 2860 (7) Daniele Lupo, Enrico Rossi, ITALY, 2800 (7) Hendrik Mol, Mathias Berntsen, NORWAY, 2570 (6)

Other USA teams

29. Chase Budinger, Miles Evans, USA, 2240 (5)

39. Taylor Crabb, Taylor Sander, USA, 1400 (4)

Women’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated July 10 after Volleyball World Gstaad Elite16)

Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, USA, 5320 (6) Duda Lisboa, Ana Patricia Silva, BRAZIL, 5260 (5) Kristen Nuss, Taryn Kloth, USA, 5120 (6) Carolina Salgado, Barbara Seixas, BRAZIL, 4900 (7) Mariafe Artacho, Taliqua Clancy, AUSTRALIA, 4460 (5) Victoria Lopes, Taina Silva, BRAZIL, 4280 (8) Terese Cannon, Sarah Sponcil, USA, 4180 (6) Melissa Humana-Paredes, Brandie Wilkerson, CANADA, 4080 (5) Esmee Bobner, Zoe Verge-Depre, SWITZERLAND, 3980 (8) Tina Graudina, Anastasija Samoilova, LATVIA, 3900 (6) Andressa Cavalcanti, Vitoria De Souza, BRAZIL, 3800 (7) Valentina Gottardi, Marta Menegatti, ITALY, 3780 (6) Raisa Schoon, Katja Stam, NETHERLANDS, 3760 (5) Betsi Flint, Julia Scoles, USA, 3640 (7) Xinyi Xia, Chen Xue, CHINA, 3540 (6) Niina Ahtiainen, Taru Lahti, FINLAND, 3420 (8) Talita Antunes, Thamela Coradelli, BRAZIL, 3260 (7) Nina Brunner, Tanja Huberli, SWITZERLAND, 3220 (4) Barbora Hermannova, Marie-Sara Stochlova, CZECH REPUBLIC, 3200 (7) Lezanna Placette, Alexia Richard, FRANCE, 2900 (6) Svenja Muller, Cinja Tillman, GERMANY, 2880 (4) Lili Fernandez, Paula Soria, SPAIN, 2700 (7) Megan Kraft, Emily Stockman, USA, 2660 (6) Miki Ishii, Sayaka Mizoe, JAPAN, 2500 (6)

Other USA teams:

28. Hailey Harward, Kelley Kolinske, USA, 2360 (6)

30. Toni Rodriguez, Savvy Simo, USA, 2300 (6)

Things to know about Olympic Beach qualifying: