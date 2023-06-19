The Olympic race for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially began in February in Doha, Qatar, with the Volleyball World Elite16. The final event is yet to be determined, but the qualification period will conclude on June 9, 2024. We’ll be providing these updates for the Beach Volleyball Olympic rankings throughout the next two years.

By virtue of their gold medal finish Sunday at the Volleyball World Jurmala Challenge, Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson moved up from No. 14 to No. 9 in the Olympic beach volleyball rankings. Australians Zachery Schubert and Thomas Hodges jumped from No. 23 to 14 with their first gold medal as a team.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian men’s federation, with three teams in the Jurmala semifinals, now has three teams — George Wanderley and Andre Loyola, Evandro Goncalves and Arthur Mariano, Renato Lima and Vitor Felipe — in the top five, similar to the dominance shown by the American women.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated June 19 after Volleyball World Jurmala Challenge)

Anders Mol, Christian Sorum, NORWAY, 4600 (4) — David Ahman, Jonatan Hellvig, SWEDEN, 4280 (4) — Evandro Goncalves, Arthur Mariano, BRAZIL, 3960 (7) Andre Loyola, George Wanderley, BRAZIL, 3620 (6) Vitor Felipe, Renato Lima, BRAZIL, 3380 (6) Nils Ehlers, Clemens Wickler, GERMANY, 3280 (4) Adrian Gavira, Pablo Herrera, SPAIN, 3220 (5) Michal Bryl, Bartosz Losiak, POLAND, 3100 (4) Tri Bourne, Chaim Schalk, USA, 3060 (6) Theo Brunner, Trevor Crabb, USA, 3020 (6) Adrian Carambula, Alex Ranghieri, ITALY, 2980 (4) Matthew Immers, Steven van de Velde, NETHERLANDS, 2900 (5) Ondrej Perusic, David Schweiner, CZECH REPUBLIC, 2860 (3) Thomas Hodges, Zachery Schubert, AUSTRALIA, 2840 (6) Sam Cottafava, Paolo Nicolai, ITALY, 2820 (5) Alex Brouwer, Robert Meeuwsen, NETHERLANDS, 2740 (4) Moritz Pristauz, Robin Seidl, AUSTRIA, 2740 (6) Julian Horl, Alex Horst, AUSTRIA, 2740 (6) Paul Burnett, Chris McHugh, AUSTRALIA, 2400 (6) Andy Benesh, Miles Partain, USA, 2280 (3) Stefan Boermans, Yorick de Groot, NETHERLANDS, 2260 (3) Esteban Grimalt, Marco Grimalt, CHILE, 2220 (4) Daniele Lupo, Enrico Rossi, ITALY, 2200 (5) Cherif Samba, Ahmed Tijan, QATAR, 2160 (3)

Other USA teams

28. Chase Budinger, Miles Evans, USA, 1780 (4)

42. Taylor Crabb, Taylor Sander, USA, 940 (3)

Women’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated June 19 after Volleyball World Jurmala Challenge)

Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, USA, 4220 (5) Kristen Nuss, Taryn Kloth, USA, 4120 (5) Duda Lisboa, Ana Patricia Silva, BRAZIL, 4060 (4) Mariafe Artacho, Taliqua Clancy, AUSTRALIA, 3700 (4) Terese Cannon, Sarah Sponcil, USA, 3620 (5) Esmee Bobner, Zoe Verge-Depre, SWITZERLAND, 3520 (7) Victoria Lopes, Taina Silva, BRAZIL, 3420 (6) Carolina Salgado, Barbara Seixas, BRAZIL, 3340 (5) Melissa Humana-Paredes, Brandie Wilkerson, CANADA, 3320 (4) Tina Graudina, Anastasija Samoilova, LATVIA, 3300 (5) Talita Antunes, Thamela Coradelli, BRAZIL, 3260 (7) Raisa Schoon, Katja Stam, NETHERLANDS, 3160 (4) Andressa Cavalcanti, Vitoria De Souza, BRAZIL, 3040 (6) Valentina Gottardi, Marta Menegatti, ITALY, 3020 (5) Nina Brunner, Tanja Huberli, SWITZERLAND, 2760 (3) Niina Ahtiainen, Taru Lahti, FINLAND, 2620 (6) Betsi Flint, Julia Scoles, USA, 2580 (5) Barbora Hermannova, Marie-Sara Stochlova, CZECH REPUBLIC, 2500 (4) Miki Ishii, Sayaka Mizoe, JAPAN, 2500 (6) Xinyi Xia, Chen Xue, CHINA, 2460 (4) Hailey Harward, Kelley Kolinske, USA, 2360 (6) Lezana Placette, Alexia Richard, FRANCE, 2300 (5) Karla Borger, Sandra Ittlinger, GERMANY, 2280 (4) Toni Rodriguez, Savvy Simo, USA, 2080 (5)

Other USA teams:

26. Megan Kraft, Emily Stockman, USA, 2060 (5)

46. Corinne Quiggle, Sarah Schermerhorn, USA, 660 (3)

Things to know about Olympic Beach qualifying: