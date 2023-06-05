The Olympic race for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially began in February in Doha, Qatar, with the Volleyball World Elite16. The final event is yet to be determined, but the qualification period will conclude on June 9, 2024. We’ll be providing these updates for the Beach Volleyball Olympic rankings throughout the next two years.

By virtue of their third-place finish Sunday at the Volleyball World Ostrava Elite16, Miles Partain and Andy Benesh moved up 15 spots to No. 17 in the world rankings from our last report. They are third among Americans. Anders Mol and Christian Sorum, who won in Ostrava, are now No. 1, trading places with Sweden’s David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig, who had to withdraw from their quarterfinal match against Partain and Benesh.

On the women’s side, the USA’s Sarah Sponcil and Terese Cannon finished second in Ostrava and jumped from ninth to fifth. Two USA pairs, Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes and Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss, are still 1-2 in the standings after tying for fifth in Ostrava. They are just ahead of Brazilians Duda and Ana Patricia, who won in Ostrava.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated June 5 after Volleyball World Ostrava Elite16)

Anders Mol, Christian Sorum, NORWAY, 4600 (4) David Ahman, Jonatan Hellvig, SWEDEN, 4280 (4) Nils Ehlers, Clemens Wickler, GERMANY, 3280 (4) Evandro Goncalves, Arthur Mariano, BRAZIL, 3280 (6) Adrian Gavira, Pablo Herrera, SPAIN, 3220 (5) Michal Bryl, Bartosz Losiak, POLAND, 3100 (4) Adrian Carambula, Alex Ranghieri, ITALY, 2980 (4) Ondrej Perusic, David Schweiner, CZECH REPUBLIC, 2860 (3) Andre Loyola, George Wanderley, BRAZIL, 2860 (5) Alex Brouwer, Robert Meeuwsen, NETHERLANDS, 2740 (4) Vitor Felipe, Renato Lima, BRAZIL, 2660 (5) Tri Bourne, Chaim Schalk, USA, 2460 (5) Moritz Pristauz, Robin Seidl, AUSTRIA, 2440 (5) Theo Brunner, Trevor Crabb, USA, 2420 (5) Sam Cottafava, Paolo Nicolai, ITALY, 2360 (4) Matthew Immers, Steven van de Velde, NETHERLANDS, 2300 (4) Andy Benesh, Miles Partain, USA, 2280 (3) Julian Horl, Alex Horst, AUSTRIA, 2280 (5) Stefan Boermans, Yorick de Groot, NETHERLANDS, 2260 (3) Esteban Grimalt, Marco Grimalt, CHILE, 2220 (4) Paul Burnett, Chris McHugh, AUSTRALIA, 2180 (5) Cherif Samba, Ahmed Tijan, QATAR, 2160 (3) Thomas Hodges, Zac Schubert, AUSTRALIA, 2040 (5) Arnaud Gauthier, Youssef Krou, FRANCE, 1980 (3)

Other USA teams

35. Chase Budinger, Miles Evans, USA, 1320 (3)

42. Taylor Crabb, Taylor Sander, USA, 940 (3)

** Evan Cory and Logan Webber are no longer playing together and are thus being removed from the Olympic rankings.

Women’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated June 5 after Volleyball World Ostrava Elite16)

Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, USA, 4220 (5) Kristen Nuss, Taryn Kloth, USA, 4120 (5) Duda Lisboa, Ana Patricia Silva, BRAZIL, 4060 (4) Mariafe Artacho, Taliqua Clancy, AUSTRALIA, 3700 (4) Terese Cannon, Sarah Sponcil, USA, 3620 (5) Carolina Salgado, Barbara Seixas, BRAZIL, 3340 (5) Raisa Schoon, Katja Stam, NETHERLANDS, 3160 (4) Valentina Gottardi, Marta Menegatti, ITALY, 3020 (5) Talita Antunes, Thamela Coradelli, BRAZIL, 2800 (6) Nina Brunner, Tanja Huberli, SWITZERLAND, 2760 (3) Esmee Bobner, Zoe Verge-Depre, SWITZERLAND, 2760 (6) Victoria Lopes, Taina Silva, BRAZIL, 2740 (5) Tina Graudina, Anastasija Samoilova, LATVIA, 2580 (4) Melissa Humana-Paredes, Brandie Wilkerson, CANADA, 2520 (3) Barbora Hermannova, Marie-Sara Stochlova, CZECH REPUBLIC, 2500 (4) Miki Ishii, Sayaka Mizoe, JAPAN, 2500 (6) Andressa Cavalcanti, Vitoria De Souza, BRAZIL, 2440 (5) Lezana Placette, Alexia Richard, FRANCE, 2300 (5) Karla Borger, Sandra Ittlinger, GERMANY, 2280 (4) Niina Ahtiainen, Taru Lahti, FINLAND, 2160 (5) Betsi Flint, Julia Scoles, USA, 2120 (4) Hailey Harward, Kelley Kolinske, USA, 2060 (5) Lili Fernandez, Paula Soria, SPAIN, 2060 (5) Svenja Muller, Cinja Tillmann, GERMANY, 1980 (3)

Other USA teams:

27. Toni Rodriguez, Savvy Simo, USA, 1860 (4)

31. Megan Kraft, Emily Stockman, USA, 1600 (4)

44. Corinne Quiggle, Sarah Schermerhorn, USA, 660 (3)

Previous rankings

Things to know about Olympic Beach qualifying: