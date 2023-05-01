The Olympic race for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially began in February in Doha, Qatar, with the Volleyball World Elite16. The final event is yet to be determined, but the qualification period will conclude on June 9, 2024. We’ll be providing these updates for the Beach Volleyball Olympic rankings throughout the next two years.

Things to know about Olympic Beach qualifying:

To qualify for the Olympic Games via the Olympic rankings, teams use their best 12 finishes throughout the Olympic qualifying period, which ends June 9, 2024. The top 17 from the Olympic rankings will punch their tickets to the Paris Olympics. The remaining seven spots are allotted to five continental cup champions, the winner of the 2023 World Championships, and the French wild card.

finishes throughout the Olympic qualifying period, which ends June 9, 2024. The from the Olympic rankings will punch their tickets to the Paris Olympics. The remaining seven spots are allotted to five continental cup champions, the winner of the 2023 World Championships, and the French wild card. Each country is limited to two teams who can earn a spot in the Olympic Games.

who can earn a spot in the Olympic Games. Teams can never push out good finishes. Once you hit your 12, you only replace your worst finishes. In parentheses below is the number of events each pair has played.

You earn points as a team. Therefore, if a team breaks up and the individuals select new partners, they begin with zero Olympic ranking points, although they keep their individual entry points to get into events.

Therefore, if a team breaks up and the individuals select new partners, they begin with zero Olympic ranking points, although they keep their individual entry points to get into events. Check out the full Beach Pro Tour schedule

Men’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated May 1 after Volleyball World Uberlandia Elite16)

David Ahman, Jonatan Hellvig, SWEDEN, 3520 (4) Anders Mol, Christian Sorum, NORWAY, 3400 (3) +1 Adrian Gavira, Pablo Herrera, SPAIN, 3220 (5) Evandro Goncalves, Arthur Mariano, BRAZIL, 2680 (5) Nils Ehlers, Clemens Wickler, GERMANY, 2520 (3) +6 Michal Bryl, Bartosz Losiak, POLAND, 2500 (3) +13 Andre Loyola, George Wanderley, BRAZIL, 2400 (4) +4 Alex Brouwer, Robert Meeuwsen, NETHERLANDS, 2280 (3) +10 Stefan Boermans, Yorick de Groot, NETHERLANDS, 2260 (3) +6 Adrian Carambula, Alex Ranghieri, ITALY, 2220 (3) +4 Paul Burnett, Chris McHugh, AUSTRALIA, 2280 (5) Tri Bourne, Chaim Schalk, USA, 2120 (4) +12 Vitor Felipe, Renato Lima, BRAZIL, 2060 (4) +4 Moritz Pristauz, Robin Seidl, AUSTRIA, 2040 (4) Thomas Hodges, Zac Schubert, AUSTRALIA, 2040 (5) +2 Sam Cottafava, Paolo Nicolai, ITALY, 1960 (3) +8 Matthew Immers, Steven van de Velde, NETHERLANDS, 1960 (3) previously unranked Ondrej Perusic, David Schweiner, CZECH REPUBLIC, 1960 (2) previously unranked Theo Brunner, Trevor Crabb, USA, 1960 (4) Julian Horl, Alex Horst, AUSTRIA, 1940 (4) Dan Dearing, Sam Schachter, CANADA, 1860 (5) +4 Daniele Lupo, Enrico Rossi, ITALY, 1840 (4) +3 Esteban Grimalt, Marco Grimalt, CHILE, 1760 (3) +3 Jorge Alayo, Noslen Diaz, CUBA, 1600 (3)

Other American teams

32. Andy Benesh, Miles Partain, USA, 1280 (2)

40. Chase Budinger, Miles Evans, USA, 980 (2)

41. Taylor Crabb, Taylor Sander, USA, 940 (3)

42. Evan Cory, Logan Webber, USA, 780 (3)

Women’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated May 1 after Volleyball World Uberlandia Elite16)

Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, USA, 3460 (4) Kristen Nuss, Taryn Kloth, USA, 3360 (4) Mariafe Artacho, Taliqua Clancy, AUSTRALIA, 3100 (3) +4 Carolina Salgado, Barbara Seixas, BRAZIL, 3100 (4) +3 Duda Lisboa, Ana Patricia Silva, BRAZIL, 2860 (3) +10 Talita Antunes, Thamela Coradelli, BRAZIL, 2800 (6) Valentina Gottardi, Marta Menegatti, ITALY, 2650 (4) +1 Raisa Schoon, Katja Stam, NETHERLANDS, 2560 (3) +2 Terese Cannon, Sarah Sponcil, USA, 2520 (4) +4 Andressa Cavalcanti, Vitoria De Souza, BRAZIL, 2440 (5) +1 Victoria Lopes, Taina Silva, BRAZIL, 2400 (4) +2 Esmee Bobner, Zoe Verge-Depre, SWITZERLAND, 2360 (5) +3 Lezana Placette, Alexia Richard, FRANCE, 2300 (5) +1 Karla Borger, Sandra Ittlinger, GERMANY, 2280 (4) +5 Miki Ishii, Sayaka Mizoe, JAPAN, 2160 (5) Niina Ahtiainen, Taru Lahti, FINLAND, 2160 (5) +1 Tina Graudina, Anastasija Samoilova, LATVIA, 2120 (3) previously unranked Hailey Harward, Kelley Kolinske, USA, 2060 (5) Lili Fernandez, Paula Soria, SPAIN, 2060 (5) Hegeile Almeida, Taiana Lima, BRAZIL, 1960 (5) Barbora Hermannova, Marie-Sara Stochlova, CZECH REPUBLIC, 1920 (3) Xinyi Xia, Chen Xue, CHINA, 1860 (3) previously unranked Nina Brunner, Tanja Huberli, SWITZERLAND, 1860 (2) previously unranked Meimei Lin, Jinjin Zeng, CHINA, 1800 (5) previously unranked

Other American teams:

28. Betsi Flint, Julia Scoles, USA, 1520 (3)

30. Toni Rodriguez, Savvy Simo, USA, 1460 (3)

32. Megan Kraft, Emily Stockman, USA, 1260 (3)

43. Corinne Quiggle, Sarah Schermerhorn, USA, 660 (3)