The Olympic race for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games officially began in February in Doha, Qatar, with the Volleyball World Elite16. The final event is yet to be determined, but the qualification period will conclude on June 9, 2024. We’ll be providing these updates for the Beach Volleyball Olympic rankings throughout the next two years.

Chase Budinger and Miles Evans did it again. Two weeks after winning gold at the Haikou Challenge, they stood on the podium again, claiming a bronze medal at the Chiang Mai Challenge in Thailand, jumping Tri Bourne and Chaim Schalk in the process. It is the eighth medal won by USA men this season — in Challenges and Elite16s — which is nearly triple the total from 2022.

On the women’s side, the Brazilians continue to hog the hardware. Agatha and Rebecca won their first gold medal as a team, joining Ana Patricia and Duda and Barbara and Carol as Brazilians who have won an event this year. It has made for an interesting shift in the Olympic rankings below.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated November 20 after the Volleyball World Chiang Mai Challenge)

Anders Mol, Christian Sorum, NORWAY, 9460 (9) Sam Cottafava, Paolo Nicolai, ITALY, 7740 (12) Nils Ehlers, Clemens Wickler, GERMANY, 7740 (10) David Ahman, Jonatan Hellvig, SWEDEN, 7720 (7) Andre Loyola, George Wanderley, BRAZIL, 7640 (12) Evandro Goncalves, Arthur Mariano, BRAZIL, 7380 (12) Adrian Gavira, Pablo Herrera, SPAIN, 7300 (12) Alex Brouwer, Robert Meeuwsen, NETHERLANDS, 6960 (10) Adrian Carambula, Alex Ranghieri, ITALY, 6920 (10) Andy Benesh, Miles Partain, USA, 6900 (8) Thomas Hodges, Zachery Schubert, AUSTRALIA, 6840 (12) Julian Horl, Alex Horst, AUSTRIA, 6820 (12) Matthew Immers, Steven van de Velde, NETHERLANDS, 6480 (12) Theo Brunner, Trevor Crabb, USA, 6460 (11) Vitor Felipe, Renato Lima, BRAZIL, 6280 (12) Ondrej Perusic, David Schweiner, Czech Republic, 6260 (6) Chase Budinger, Miles Evans, USA, 6100 (12) Tri Bourne, Chaim Schalk, USA, 6080 (12) Michal Bryl, Bartosz Losiak, POLAND, 5880 (7) Cherif Samba, Ahmed Tijan, QATAR, 5680 (8) Esteban Grimalt, Marco Grimalt, CHILE, 5640 (10) Paul Burnett, Chris McHugh, AUSTRALIA, 5460 (12) Pedro Solberg, Guto Carvalhaes, BRAZIL, 5280 (8) Hendrik Mol, Mathias Berntsen, NORWAY, 5090 (11) Piotr Kantor, Jakub Zdybek, POLAND, 5060 (10) Moritz Pristauz, Robin Seidl, AUSTRIA, 5040 (12) Daniele Lupo, Enrico Rossi, ITALY, 5020 (12) Florian Breer, Marco Krattiger, SWITZERLAND, 4820 (12) Hugo Campos, Joao Pedrosa, PORTUGAL, 4740 (12) Stefan Boermans, Yorick de Groot, NETHERLANDS, 4440 (6) Nico Capogrosso, Tomas Capogrosso, ARGENTINA, 4420 (11) Mark Nicolaidis, Izac Carracher, AUSTRALIA, 4400 (11)

Other USA teams

45. Taylor Crabb, Taylor Sander, USA, 2080 (6)

Women’s Beach Volleyball Olympic Rankings

(updated November 20 after the Volleyball World Chiang Mai Challenge)

Duda Lisboa, Ana Patricia Silva, BRAZIL, 9860 (9) Kristen Nuss, Taryn Kloth, USA, 9360 (10) Carolina Salgado, Barbara Seixas, BRAZIL, 9100 (12) Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, USA, 9040 (10) Melissa Humana-Paredes, Brandie Wilkerson, CANADA, 7760 (9) Raisa Schoon, Katja Stam, NETHERLANDS, 7480 (10) Valentina Gottardi, Marta Menegatti, ITALY, 7440 (11) Victoria Lopes, Taina Silva, BRAZIL, 7200 (12) Mariafe Artacho, Taliqua Clancy, AUSTRALIA, 6780 (8) Esmee Bobner, Zoe Verge-Depre, SWITZERLAND, 6760 (12) Xinyi Xia, Chen Xue, CHINA, 6740 (10) Betsi Flint, Julia Scoles, USA, 6740 (11) Tina Graudina, Anastasija Samoilova, LATVIA, 66460 (11) Nina Brunner, Tanja Huberli, SWITZERLAND, 6340 (8) Anouk Verge-Depre, Joana Mader, SWITZERLAND, 6180 (11) Daniela Alvarez, Tania Moreno, SPAIN, 6180 (12) Svenja Muller, Cinja Tillman, GERMANY, 6140 (9) Agatha, Rebecca, BRAZIL, 6120 (10) Monika Paulikiene, Aine Raupelyte, LITHUANIA, 5980 (12) Niina Ahtiainen, Taru Lahti, FINLAND, 5700 (12) Andressa Cavalcanti, Vitoria De Souza, BRAZIL, 5640 (11) Karla Borger, Sandra Ittlinger, GERMANY, 5620 (12) Jagoda Gruszczynska, Ola Wachowicz, POLAND, 5460 (12) Lezana Placette, Alexia Richard, FRANCE, 5420 (11) Dorina Klinger, Ronja Klinger, AUSTRIA, 5340 (12) Barbora Hermannova, Marie-Sara Stochlova, CZECH REPUBLIC, 5220 (11) Lili Fernandez, Paula Soria, SPAIN, 4560 (12) Laura Ludwig, Louisa Lippmann, GERMANY, 4520 (8) Sarah Pavan, Molly McBain, CANADA, 4340 (9) Miki Ishii, Sayaka Mizoe, JAPAN, 4300 (10) Talita Antunes, Thamela Coradelli, BRAZIL, 4180 (9) Jie Dong, Fan Wang, CHINA, 4160 (10)

Things to know about Olympic Beach qualifying: