Interviewing Paul Sunderland, who gives his analysis, predictions before NCAA semis

Paul Sunderland has more knowledge and insight about NCAA volleyball than anyone and will handling the the ESPN play-by-play Thursday and Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, for the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship.

He’s got plenty of analysis and thoughts about the weekend past and the three matches ahead:

PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

We are happy to provide free content for our readers, and we hope you appreciate all of our coverage. You can help keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member. Memberships start as low as $10: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/