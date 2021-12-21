ESPN’s Paul Sunderland breaks it down and puts a wrap on NCAA volleyball season

Paul Sunderland has had quite a volleyball year. In addition to calling both the women’s and men’s volleyball tournaments this summer at the Tokyo Olympics, the 1984 gold medalist dived right into the NCAA season when he got home.

It culminated this past weekend as he and Salima Rockwell announced the Thursday semifinals and Saturday’s NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship. As always, Sunderland had a lot more to say after the matches are over as we recalled a tremendous season culminated with a great college volleyball weekend: