Pauline Thiros, the athletic director at Idaho State University, is the chair of the NCAA Division I volleyball committee. She joins Emily Ehman of the Big Ten Network and ESPN, Southern Miss coach Jenny Hazelwood and VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog for the weekly NCAA Zoom.

Thiros talks about the seeding of the NCAA Tournament, this year for the first time 1-32 without geography restrictions, gives insight into the process for the committee, and much more. Emily, Jenny and Lee take a look what’s happening nationwide and what big matches are ahead this week: