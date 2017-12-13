Sister, brother, mom, dad, brother-in-law: Penn State ties run deep for Lainy Pierce

Robert Pierce played volleyball at Penn State from 1985-1989, earned All-American honors and once held the program single-season record for service aces.



His wife, Kiernan, was a member of the Penn State track and field team from 1984-1989.

And all three of their children are or have been Nittany Lions, including current defensive specialist Lainy Pierce, as her teams heads into tehe NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship in Kansas City. Lainy, a 5-foot-8 senior serving specialist, and her teammates are 33-1 and play Nebraska on Thursday night.