Iconic Ohio State coach Pete Hanson steps down after 35 years

Iconic volleyball coach Pete Hanson announced his retirement today in an Ohio State press release:

Pete Hanson’s historic 35-year tenure as Buckeye men’s volleyball head coach has come to an end. The Ohio State Athletics Hall of Famer (’17) is retiring with over four decades of collegiate volleyball coaching experience and an indelible impact on NCAA Volleyball, USA Volleyball and the OSU Athletics Department.

“Reflecting back on the 35 years spent as head coach at Ohio State I would be remiss if I did not say ‘thank you’ to the many people who helped me not only begin my journey at Ohio State, but also provided support and guidance along the way,” Hanson said. “Thank you to Jim Jones, Jim Stone, Phyllis Bailey, Bill Myles, Andy Geiger, Michelle Willis, Chris Schneider, Janine Oman and most especially Gene Smith for his support of our program, as well as men’s collegiate volleyball. In addition, I’d like to express my gratitude to Tim Embaugh, Sean Byron and Kevin Burch, three of the best coaches that I have ever had the pleasure of working with.

“I would also like to say thank you to the many, many student-athletes that chose to enroll at Ohio State and become members of our volleyball program. The legacy of Ohio State volleyball was and has been built by all of those fine young men that wore the Scarlet and Gray. I am forever indebted to them, as they helped to ensure that Ohio State volleyball remained one of the most respected programs in the country.

“Lastly, I would like to thank my family — Marianne, John, and Phil — for their love and support of the many years that we’ve been a part of the Buckeye family. I will certainly miss Ohio State and the volleyball program, but I will never forget it.”

Hanson, who began his Buckeye life in 1985, captured three NCAA Championships and was named the National Coach of the Year four times. He steered the Buckeyes to national titles in 2011, 2016 and 2017. The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) not only selected Hanson as their National Coach of the Year in 2000, 2011 and 2016, but also inducted him into the AVCA Hall of Fame in 2015 (one of just 75 members at the time of enshrinement). Volleyball Magazine bestowed its national coaching honor to Hanson in both 1998 and 2011.

“Pete Hanson’s Buckeye career embodied our mantra of ‘The People. The Tradition. The Excellence.’ He’s found success on the court and molded young men off of it, preparing them for life after college. Pete leaves a lasting legacy at The Ohio State University.”

–Gene Smith, Senior Vice President & Wolfe Foundation Endowed Athletics Director

Hanson concludes his career with an overall winning percentage of .665 (712-359) and conference mark of 312-102 (.754). The 712 wins rank third all-time in NCAA history. His Buckeyes were crowned Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (MIVA) regular season champions in over half (18) of his seasons. Hanson added 13 MIVA Tournament titles as well.

More than 200 Academic All-Big Ten honors have come through the doors under Hanson. Five student-athletes took it a step further and were selected as Big Ten Medal of Honor recipients. In the last 10 years, 65 percent (139 of 214) of the program’s members have earned OSU Scholar-Athlete recognition.

“His impact far exceeds the men’s volleyball program, and even Ohio State Athletics, making a positive difference to collegiate volleyball across the country. The development of young men has always been paramount to Pete, equipping them to lead successful lives.”

–Janine Oman, Deputy Director of Athletics and Men’s Volleyball Administrator

HANSON BY THE NUMBERS

3 | NCAA Championships (2011, 2016, 2017)

3 | Hall of Fame inductions (AVCA 2015; OSU Athletics 2017; USA Volleyball 2019)

4 | National Coach of the Year recognitions (1998, 2000, 2011, 2016)

5 | Big Ten Medal of Honor recipients

6 | Undefeated home seasons

13 | MIVA Tournament titles

13 | MIVA Coach of the Year awards

13 | NCAA semifinals appearances

13 | MIVA Player of the Year winners

17 | Student-athletes played professionally

17 | Student-athletes competed for their National Team

18 | MIVA regular season championships

22 | 20+ win seasons

35 | Seasons as Ohio State head coach

42 | Match winning streak in 2016-17 (longest in OSU Athletics history for a head-to-head sport)

79 | First team all-conference honors

208 | Academic All-Big Ten honors

712 | Career wins (third-most in NCAA history)

1,070 | Matches as Ohio State head coach