Photo gallery from great action, scenic AVP Championships in Chicago

CHICAGO — The AVP Championships, held on Oak Street Beach on the urban shores of Lake Michigan, features one of the most picturesque backdrops — the Chicago skyline — in beach volleyball. This year the weather was also perfect.

Accordingly, the four-day, season-ending AVP tournament provided tremendous photo opportunities. VBM photo editor Ed Chan and Jim Wolf are proud to bring you their favorite shots from last weekend.

Wolf began playing club volleyball at the University of Wisconsin in 1976-77. He was introduced to beach volleyball in March 1978 at Will Rogers State Beach in Los Angeles.

His first day of beach volleyball was especially memorable, he said, because in just his third game, 7-foot-1 L.A. Lakers great Wilt Chamberlain, a huge volleyball fan and player, was his opponent.

Jim’s photography background is extremely varied. He shoots volleyball, cycling, NASCAR, Indy car, motorcycle racing, and surfing. His work can be found here.

