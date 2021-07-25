Volleyball photo gallery from Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics

China's Mengjie Wang stretches for the defensive save/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
VolleyballMag.com photo editor caught three indoor matches Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics and two at the beach.
At Ariake Arena, he photographed the USA’s victory over Argentina, Serbia’s win over the Dominican Republic, and Turkey’s win over China.
Then at Shiozake Park, he made it there for the impressive sweep by Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne over Italians Adrian Carambula and Enrico Rossi. Before that he also shot the win by Spain’s Liliana Fernandez and Elsa Baquerizo over Sanna Keizer and Madelein Meppelink of the Netherlands:
The Netherlands’ Sanne Keizer lays out for a dig at Shiokaze Park/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Turkey celebrates after Ismailoglu Meliha terminates a rally/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Turkey’s Ozmay Cansu and Erdem Dndar Eda make a pancake saveErdem Dndar Eda
Serbia’s Silvija Popovic passes a short serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Turkey takes exception to the official’s call/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Serbia’s Tijana Boskovic faces the Dominican Republic triple block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Italy’s Adrian Carambula launches a skyball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Turkey celebrates terminating a long rally/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Justine Wong-Orantes’ arms come apart as she digs a ball/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tijana Boskovic unleashes a jump serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley finds a hole in the block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Argentina’s Tatiana Rizzo lunges for a save/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jordan Thompson speeds in for the save/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
China’s Mengjie Wang stretches for the defensive save/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tri Bourne finds the angle against Italy’s Enrico Rossi/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne celebrate winning their first Olympic pool match/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The USA’s Jordan Poulter jousts with Argentina’s Elina Rodriguez (left) and Candelaria Herrera Rodriguez/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The Dominican Republic’s Marte Frica, Prisilla Rivera Brens, and Bethania de la Cruz celebrate a block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Turkey’s Esmay Cansu makes a running set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Haleigh Washington goes for the pancake save/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley keeps the ball alive/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Jake Gibb prepares a jump serve
Germany’s Clemens Wickler changes directions for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson beats the block on a three set/Ed Chan, VBshots.com