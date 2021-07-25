Volleyball photo gallery from Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics

VolleyballMag.com photo editor caught three indoor matches Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics and two at the beach.

At Ariake Arena, he photographed the USA’s victory over Argentina, Serbia’s win over the Dominican Republic, and Turkey’s win over China.

Then at Shiozake Park, he made it there for the impressive sweep by Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne over Italians Adrian Carambula and Enrico Rossi. Before that he also shot the win by Spain’s Liliana Fernandez and Elsa Baquerizo over Sanna Keizer and Madelein Meppelink of the Netherlands: