Tokyo Olympics beach volleyball: Ed Chan’s best photos from Thursday’s semifinals

What a Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics beach volleyball. The women’s semifinals were in the morning at Shiokaze Park and then the men played at night. VolleyballMag.com photo editor was their to capture the action for all four matches.

Now the finals are set:

April Ross and Alix Klineman play Australia’s Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho for women’s gold at 11:30 a.m. local time, 10:30 p.m. Eastern. Before that, Latvia’s Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka play Switzerland’s Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre at 10 a.m. local, 9 p.m. Eastern.

Norway’s Anders Mol and Christian Sorum play ROC’s Oleg Stoyanovskiy and Viacheslav Krasilnikov for gold at 11:30 a.m. Saturday local time, 10:30 p.m. Eastern. Before that, Qatari’s Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Samba and Latvians Martins Plavins and Edgar Tocs play for bronze at 10 a.m. local, 9 p.m. Eastern.

Click on any photo to view full size:

