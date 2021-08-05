Tokyo Olympics beach volleyball: Ed Chan’s best photos from Thursday’s semifinals

Norway's Anders Mol kicks up his heels for a shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
What a Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics beach volleyball. The women’s semifinals were in the morning at Shiokaze Park and then the men played at night. VolleyballMag.com photo editor was their to capture the action for all four matches.
Now the finals are set:
April Ross and Alix Klineman play Australia’s Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho for women’s gold at 11:30 a.m. local time, 10:30 p.m. Eastern. Before that, Latvia’s Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka play Switzerland’s Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre at 10 a.m. local, 9 p.m. Eastern.
Norway’s Anders Mol and Christian Sorum play ROC’s Oleg Stoyanovskiy and Viacheslav Krasilnikov for gold at 11:30 a.m. Saturday local time, 10:30 p.m. Eastern. Before that, Qatari’s Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Samba and Latvians Martins Plavins and Edgar Tocs play for bronze at 10 a.m. local, 9 p.m. Eastern.
Click on any photo to view full size:
Switzerland’s Anouk Verge-Depre runs down an errant dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
April Ross makes a one-armed save/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Anders Mol takes the middle for Norway/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Qatar’s Ahmed Tijan passes/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
ROC’s Viacheslav Krasilnikov regrets running to the line/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Qatar’s Ahmed Tijan takes a dig in the high bicep/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvia’s Edgar Tocs lunges for a serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvia’s Tina Graudina quietly celebrates a block with a smile/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Norway’s Anders Mol kicks up his heels for a shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Christian Sorum lifts Anders Mol in celebration/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvia’s Anastasija Kravcenoka runs down a high line shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Anouk Verge-Depre dries off with sand/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Australia’s Mariafe Artacho is there for the cut shot/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Australia’s Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho nearly collide going for the ball off the block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvia’s Martins Plavins spins for a dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Joana Heidrich of Switzerland passes/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Australia’s Taliqua Clancy reaches high on offense/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
ROC’s Viacheslav Krasilnikov celebrates as a Qatar shot falls wide/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Norway’s Anders Mol plays the ball over after a block touch/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Qatar’s Ahmed Tijan cleans off/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
April Ross runs down a touch/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Australia’s Mariafe Artacho lays out for a block touch/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvia’s Anastasija Kravcenoka makes a hustle play/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Alix Klineman and April Ross high-five/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvia’s Anastasija Kravcenoka is thrown off by the serve hitting the tape/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Switzerland’s Joana Heidrich gets a block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
ROC’s Oleg Stoyanovskiy and Viacheslav Krasilnikov rejoice/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvia’s Tina Graudina scores a block point/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Oleg Stoyanovskiy shuts down the Qatari line spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
ROC’s Viacheslav Krasilnikov jumps for joy after earning a gold medal match berth/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Qatar’s Ahmed Tijan celebrates a Cherif Samba block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Alix Klineman and April Ross are all smiles after winning their way into the gold medal match/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Switzerland’s Joana Heidrich extends for the net serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Qatar’s Ahmed Tijan hits an off-balance set from off the net/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Switzerland’s Anouk Verge-Depre reaches for a spike/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Alix Klineman runs up to block just in time to intercept an on-two attempt by Joana Heidrich/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
April Ross plays a ball back into the court/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvia’s Anastasia Kravcenoka goes over on two/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Tina Graudina steps into the middle to pass for Latvia/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvia’s Edgar Tocs overruns the dig and loses control/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Switzerland’s Joana Heidrich lunges for the line serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
ROC’s Oleg Stoyanovskiy celebrates a block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvia’s Edgar Tocs brings up a line serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Latvia’s Martins Plavins catches a dig in the upper shoulder/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Australia’s Taliqua Clancy picks up a tough line serve/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Qatar’s Cherif Samba goes extreme angle against the block of ROC’s Oleg Stoyanovskiy/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Australia’s Mariafe Artacho celebrates a Taliqua Clancy block/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
Norway’s Christian Sorum is there for the dig/Ed Chan, VBshots.com
The big block of ROC’s Oleg Stoyanovskiy turns back Qatar’s Cherif Samba/Ed Chan, VBshots.com