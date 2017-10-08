Arkansas’ Pilar Victoria talks about Puerto Rico, all those swings and more

Arkansas senior outside hitter Pilar Victoria leads the NCAA in kills and was averaging 6.02 per set heading into Sunday at LSU.

The Razorbacks had a chance to win in four, up 24-22 on a Victoria kill, but lost that set and ultimately the match to LSU 25-23, 21-25, 19-25, 27-25, 15-12.

Victoria, the 5-foot-11 product of Caguas, Puerto Rico, had a tough start Sunday. She had attack errors on her first four swings and didn’t get her first kill until Arkansas was trailing 17-9. Even with that, she ended up with 21 kills. She hit an uncharacteristically low .101, but still had 14 digs and three aces.

In this video interview, Victoria talked about what’s happening back home in Puerto Rico, how she’s able to swing so many times and what the future might hold: