Being a first-round NCAA Tournament host for 12th-seeded Pittsburgh, the ACC champion, is just another step to national prominence that the program has taken under coach Dan Fisher.

As Stephanie Williams said, “People are so used to the Big Ten or Pac-12 schools leading the top 10,” she said. “I think seeing Pittsburgh thrown in is kind of surprising to some people. But, hopefully, our name has been around long enough that people understand that we are a really great program and can compete with some of these schools.

“I think the volleyball community was shocked at first, but I think they’ve put a little respect to our name.”

Become a Premium member now to read the entire story by veteran Pittsburgh sportswriter Chuck Curti and have access to all of VolleyballMag.com’s volleyball coverage: