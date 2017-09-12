Plenty of players put up big numbers in our NCAA volleyball POW roundup

From Sacramento State sweeping the Big Sky honors to North Caroina’s Taylor Leath getting 27 kills to Torrey Van Winden lighting it up for Cal Poly to Laura Milos of Oral Roberts averaging more than five kills per set to Bowling Green’s Kallie Seimet getting 34 digs in a match, it was another great week for POWs in NCAA women’s Division I college volleyball.

POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.

ACC

Player of the week: North Carolina junior outside Taylor Leath

Freshman: Duke outside Payton Schwantz

Worth noting: North Carolina finally got into the win column as Leath had 43 kills and hit .360 in two victories, including 27 kills against LSU, most for a Tar Heel since 2005. In three Duke victories, Schwantz had 37 kills added 17 digs and six blocks.

Big 12

Offensive: Kansas senior outside Madison Rigdon

Defensive: Iowa State senior middle Alexis Conway

Freshman: Texas outside Lexi Sun

Worth noting: The Big 12 has no release and makes its announcement on Twitter @Big12Conference

Big Ten

Player of the week: Penn State senior outside Ali Frantti

Defensive: Wisconsin junior middle Tionna Williams

Setter: Nebraska senior Kelly Hunter

Co-Freshman: Ohio State libero Hannah Gruensfelder, Wisconsin middle Dana Rettke

Worth noting: Frantti averaged 4.6 kills and 1.4 digs in victories over Stanford and Colorado for No. 3 Penn State. Williams averaged 3.0 kills and 2.8 blocks while hitting .500, including 11 blocks against Lipscomb. Hunter, who missed the start of the season with an injury, averaged 12.5 assists in the Huskers’ back-to-back wins over UCLA. And Gruensfelder, averaging 5.03 digs this season, had 38 against Ohio State, while Rettke averaged 4.2 kills and 1.5 blocks and hit .512 in two victories.

Pac-12

Offensive: Oregon senior right side Taylor Agost

Defensive: Utah junior middle Berkeley Oblad

Freshman: Cal outside Mimi Mirkovic

Worth noting: Agost averaged 3.11 kills and hit .619 and has just four errors in her last 77 swings over five matches. Oblad averaged 2.36 kills, hit .477, and averaged 1.45 blocks.

Southeastern Conference

Player of the week: Kentucky freshman setter Madison Lilley

Offensive: Arkansas senior Pilar Victoria

Defensive: Alabama junior libero Quincey Gary

Setter: Lilly

Freshman: LSU freshman outside/middle Taylor Bannister

Worth noting: Lilley averaged 14.4 assists and had five kills, two aces and six digs in two victories. Victoria continued to light it up, averaging 6.0 kills and 3.19 digs. She leads the league at 6.43 kills and is hitting .348. Gary averaged 5.7 digs, while the 6-foot-5 Bannister had 58 kills and hit .543 in three matches.

America East

Player of the week: Stony Brook junior middle McKyla Brooks

Defensive specialist: UMass Lowell junior libero Lindsey Visvardis

Setter: Binghamton senior setter Sarah Ngo

Rookie: Binghamton freshman libero Samantha Gioiosa

Worth noting: The AE release comes out on Wednesday. This is from September 6.

American Athletic

Offensive: SMU senior outside Lauren Mills

Defensive: Tulane sophomore libero Kaylie McHugh

Worth noting: Mills averaged 4.17 kills and 3.58 digs, including 27 kills against UTSA and eight blocks against Texas State. McHugh averaged 4.09 digs.

Atlantic Sun

Player of the week: USC Upstate junior setter Madison Haake

Defensive: North Florida junior libero Ashley Laborde

Freshman: FGCU outside Cortney VanLiew

Worth noting: Haake had back-to-back triple doubles in two matches where she totaled 30 kills, 41 assists and 28 digs. Laborde averaged 4.36 digs, while VanLiew had 44 kills in three matches and averaged 2.45 digs.

Atlantic 10

Player of the week: Dayton senior middle Amber Erhahon

Defensive: VCU junior middle Tori Baldwin

Rookie: La Salle freshman outside Samantha Graver

Worth noting: Erhahon averaged 3.71 kills, hit .538 and averaged 1.36 blocks in four matches. Baldwin averaged 1.18 blocks in a 4-0 week and also had 30 kills and hit .466. Graver’s team won five matches and that included her 25 kills against Robert Morris. She had 79 digs and eight aces.

Big East

Offensive: Butler junior outside Whitney Beck

Defensive: Creighton sophomore libero Brittany Witt

Freshman: Villanova outside Mallory Potts

Worth noting: Beck averaged 5.17 kills and 4.0 digs, Witt averaged 3.8 digs and .50 aces, and Potts averaged 4.0 kills.

Big South

Player of the week: Radford senior outside Maddie Palmer

Defensive: Gardner-Webb junior libero Keira Moore

Freshman: High Point libero Abby Bottomley

Worth noting: Palmer owns the award more or less. She averaged 4.36 kills, 2.91 digs as she won for the third time in as many weeks. Moore averaged 1.6 blocks and Bottomley averaged 4.88 digs.

Big Sky

Offensive: Sacramento State senior setter Kennedy Kurtz

Defensive: Sacramento State senior libero Brigette Murdock

Worth noting: It was a good week to be a Hornet. They went 4-0 as Kurtz averaged 10.56 assists, .78 kills and hit .409. Murdock averaged 5.06 digs.

Big West

Player of the week: Cal Poly sophomore outside Torrey Van Winden

Defensive: UC Davis junior libero Malia Bolko

Freshman: Cal State Fullerton libero Savahna Costello

Worth noting: Van Winden went back-to-back as she averaged 5.45 kills while hitting .353. She had 30 kills in a big win over Wichita State. Bolko averaged 5.47 digs, while Costello averaged 5.21 digs.

Colonial Athletic Association

Offensive: Elon junior outside Kam Terry

Co- Defensive: James Madison senior libero Taylor Austin

Co- Defensive: Towson junior middle Olamide Sonuga

Rookie: Hofstra freshman middle Sanne Maring

Worth noting: Terry averaged 4.17 kills and hit .323 as Elon went 4-0. Austin got the honor for the second straight week for getting 50 digs in three victories. Sonuga averaged 1.44 blocks and 2.0 kills in five wins, while Maring had 25 kills, hit .396 and had 16 blocks in four matches.

Conference USA

Offensive: Western Kentucky senior outside Alyssa Cavanaugh

Defensive: WKU junior middle Rachel Anderson

Setter: WKU senior Jessica Lucas

Freshman: Charlotte outside Sydney Rowan

Worth noting: WKU took three of the four awards as the Hilltoppers went 3-0 to get to 9-2. Cavanaugh had 69 kills and hit .420 in 15 sets. Anderson averaged 1.8 blocks, while Lucas averaged 10.47 assists. She also had 12 digs, 17 kills and two aces. Rowan had 41 kills in four matches.

Horizon League

Offensive: Cleveland State senior setter Gina Kilner

Defensive: UIC junior libero Carla Salvato

Worth noting: Kilner averaged 11.67 assists, while Salvato averaged 5.75 digs.

Ivy League

Player of the week: Princeton sophomore outside Natasha Skov

Rookie: Columbia freshman outside Jamie Dailey had 27 kills and hit .386.

Worth noting: Princeton went 4-0 and Skov averaged 4.13 kills and 4.97 digs. Dailey

Metro Atlantic

Player of the week: Rider senior setter Veronica Koval

Libero: Niagara senior Rylee Hunt

Rookie: Niagara freshman outside Jaycie Roberts

Worth noting: Koval averaged 9.79 assists and 2.57 digs. Hunt, going back-to-back, averaged 7.09 digs, which included 37 against Central Connecticut, while teammate Roberts averaged 2.55 kills and 3.91 digs.

Mid-American

MAC East offensive: Miami senior right side Katie Tomasic

MAC West offensive: Central Michigan senior outside Jordan Bueter

MAC East defensive: Bowling Green junior libero Kallie Seimet

MAC West defensive: Western Michigan sophomore libero Kathleen Reilly

Worth noting: Tomasic averaged 2.44 kills, .61 blocks and hit .340. Bueter had 65 kills and six aces in three matches. Seimet is averaging 5.81 digs this season, which includes getting 36 against Northern Kentucky. And Reilly had 33 digs in two matches and went a perfect 43 for 43 on serve receptions.

Mid-Eastern

Player of the week: Howard sophomore middle Kira Porter

Defensive: Morgan State sophomore libero Jasmine Hubbard

Setter: Howard junior Tamia Dockery

Rookie: North Carolina Central freshman outside Da’Nesha Miller

Worth noting: Porter averaged a block a set and hit .371. Hubbard averaged 4.9 digs. In addition to assists, Dockery had 35 digs, eight blocks and eight kills in three matches. And Miller averaged 2.33 kills and 2.83 digs.

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: Missouri State senior outside Lilly Johnson

Defensive: Missouri State junior libero Emily Butters

Freshman: Illinois State setter Stef Jankiewicz

Worth noting: Johnson averaged 4.45 kills and 4.45 digs, which included 15 kills, 18 digs and four aces against Washington. Butters averaged 6.36 digs, while Jankiewicz averaged 11.46 assists and 2.54 digs.

Mountain West

Offensive: Colorado State senior outside Sanja Cizmic

Defensive: Colorado State sophomore middle Paulina Hougaard-Jensen

Worth noting: Cizmic was also named the AVCA national POW. Czmic, from Croatia, had 35 kills in three matches and hit .415. She also had six blocks and an ace. Hougaard-Jenson, from Denmark, had 16 blocks in those three matches and had 30 kills while hitting .500.

Northeast Conference

Player of the week: Central Connecticut senior middle Maddie Smith

Defensive: Central Connecticut senior libero Lindsey Massicotte

Rookie: Saint Francis senior libero Jenna Veres

Worth noting: Smith hit .500 in three matches and averaged 2.82 kills. Massicotte averaged 6.55 digs, while Veres averaged 6.41 digs.

Ohio Valley

Offensive: SIUE senior middle Taylor Joens

Co-Defensive: Eastern Illinois sophomore libero Anne Hughes

Co-Defensive: Morehead junior middle Maddie Fella

Setter: Morehead State junior Jordan Jones

Newcomer: Morehead State freshman middle Olivia Lohmeier

Worth noting: Joens had 40 kills, hit .369 and had 11 digs and seven blocks in three matches. Hughes had 63 digs in three matches, while Fella, who is from Santa Claus, Indiana, had 16 blocks and 11 kills in three matches. Jones had 62 assists, but also 24 kills, 27 digs, eight aces and seven blocks. And Lohmeier had 28 kills, hit .404 and had 15 blocks in three matches.

Patriot League

Player of the week: Navy senior outside Maggie Phillips

Rookie: American freshman Helena Elbaek

Worth noting: Navy keeps representing. This week it’s Phillips, who had 40 kills and hit .337 in three victories. She also had 16 digs and six blocks. Elbaek had 32 kills in two matches to go with four aces and nine blocks.

Southern Conference

Offensive: Mercer junior middle Paige Alsten

Defensive: Furman senior libero Meg DeMaar

Worth noting: Alsten had 50 kills in 13 sets and leads the SoCon in hitting at .414 and in blocks with 40. DeMaar averaged 5.58 digs per set.

Southland Conference

Offensive: McNeese sophomore middle Shanna Spree

Defensive: McNeese sophomore libero Angela McGownd

Worth noting: It was all sophomore Cowgirls. Spree had 39 kills and hit. 315 in four matches, while McGownd averaged 7.07 digs.

Southwestern

Summit

Offensive: Oral Roberts senior outside Laura Milos

Defensive: North Dakota State senior libero Mikaela Purnell

Worth noting: Milos averaged 5.3 kills, slightly better than her league-leading average of 5.03 per set. Purnell, winning the award for the second time in three weeks, averaged 6.0 digs.

Sun Belt

Offensive: Coastal Carolina senior outside Leah Hardemann

Defensive: Texas State junior middle Madison Daigle

Setter: Appalachian State senior Ashlyn Brown

Freshman: Louisiana outside Hali Wisnoskie

Worth noting: Hardemann averaged 4.83 kills and hit .301. Daigle, a product of Volleyball Baton Rouge, had 34 blocks and nine digs in five matches. She had 16 kills and 10 blocks against UTSA. Brown averaged 10.47 assists, while Wisnoskie had 32 kills and hit .338 in three matches for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

West Coast

Player of the week: Loyola Marymount sophomore outside Savannah Slattery.

Worth noting: Slattery had 12 kills each in sweeps of Long Beach and San Diego State and hit .302. She also had 16 digs and four blocks. Also nominated were Michelle Gajdka, Santa Clara; Jasmine Gross, Pepperdine; Morgan Hughes, Saint Mary’s; Jayden Kennedy, San Diego; McKenna Miller, BYU; Cali Thompson, Portland; Marit Thorkildsen, Gonzaga

