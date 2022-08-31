Poland overpowered the USA 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21 on Tuesday in the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship before more than 10,000 fans in Katowice, Poland.

The victory makes Poland 2-1 over the USA this summer. Poland won in Volleyball Nations League preliminary play; the USA won in the VNL semifinals.

Both teams will advance to the Worlds Round of 16 but won’t know where and when they’ll be slotted in until Wednesday’s six matches are completed. Poland finished 3-0 atop Pool C, and the USA was 2-1. Both teams beat Bulgaria and Mexico.

TJ DeFalco led the USA with 14 kills but had eight errors, He added a block, an ace and two digs. The other outside, Aaron Russell, had 12 kills, a block, an ace and four digs. Middle David Smith had three kills, four blocks and an ace. Opposite Kyle Ensing had six kills and an ace.

Poland’s Bartocz Kurek had 17 kills, a block and two aces. Kami Semeniuk had 10 kills, a block and two aces, and Mateusz Bieniek had 10 kills, two blocks and an ace.

The Round of 16 will start Saturday, with matches in Ljubljana, Slovenia, and continue through Sept. 6.