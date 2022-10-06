The USA women had a rough go of it Wednesday in Lodz, Poland, when they got swept by the home team in the second round of pool play in the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship.

The Americans were no match for opposite Magdalena Stysiak, who had 16 kills and three blocks in the 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 defeat.

Annie Drews led the USA with 12 kills.

Chiaka Ogbogu had six kills and Haleigh Washington, who had a team-high two blocks, and Kelsey Robinson had five kills each.

The USA is off Thursday and plays Türkiye on Friday and Thailand on Saturday to wrap up pool play. The USA is in third place in Pool F behind Serbia and Türkiye and a spot ahead of Poland. The top four teams advance to the quarterfinals.