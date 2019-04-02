USC men jump three spots in AVCA poll, beach and mens’ Players of the Week

Really, the AVCA Collegiate Beach Volleyball Poll didn’t get the memo about March Madness.

The top 14 teams stayed exactly the same this week, with minor movement from 15 through 19.

Unbeaten UCLA has a stronghold on the No. 1 position, while TCU kept its place at No. 20.

Click here for the complete AVCA beach poll.

The top five men’s teams — unanimous No. 1 Hawai’i, Long Beach State, UC Santa Barbara, Pepperdine and UCLA — stayed the same.

But USC is up three spots to No. 6. Concordia jumped in at No. 14, while Ball State dropped out.

Click here for the complete AVCA men’s poll.

The nation’s NCAA men’s and beach leagues also have their POWs. The list follows.

Big West men: Hawai’i’s Rado Parapunov is the league winner for the fourth time in five weeks. The junior opposite averaged 4.89 kills and hit .472 in a 3-0 week.

MPSF: Pepperdine senior outside Kaleb Denmark took the offensive honor and grad-student middle teammate Kevin Vaz is the defensive winner. Denmark averaged 4.0 kills per set and hit .583 in two victories, while Vaz averaged 2.14 blocks.

MIVA: Purdue Fort Wayne junior outside Pelegrin Vargas is the offensive honoree after averaging 4.73 kills and hitting .320 in three matches. The defensive award went to Lindenwood junior Nick Stevenson, who averaged 2.9 digs.

EIVA: The offensive POW is Penn State senior right side Matthew McLaren, who had 34 kills and hit .406 in three wins. Kendall Ratter of Princeton is the defensive honoree after the senior outside had 13 kills against George Mason.

Conference Carolinas: Barton junior right side Angelos Mandilaris is the league POW for the second straight week and fourth time this season. His brother Vasilis has been honored twice this season. Angelos averaged 5.09 kills and hit .451 in three wins.

Pac-12 beach: The top pair is the UCLA No. 1 team of twins Megan and Nicole McNamara. The seniors went 6-0 last week without dropping a set.

Big West beach: Long Beach State’s Mari Molina and Megan Kruidhof went 7-1 last week to get the top pairs honor.

ASUN: Stetson’s Sammee Thomas and Darby Dunn won the honor for the second straight week. They went 6-1 last week at the No. 2 position.

CCSA: Last week’s winners were Florida State’s Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick.