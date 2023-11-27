 Skip to main content

Post-volleyball selection show Zoom with NCAA chair, coaches, players

NCAA Women

Lee Feinswog

November 26, 2023

ESPN and Big Ten Network volleyball analyst Emily Ehman and VolleyballMag.com editor Lee Feinswog hit the ground running after the NCAA volleyball selection show on ESPN.

There was a lot left to discuss and they got after it with, in order, Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez; Pittsburgh coach Dan Fisher; Stanford setter Kami Miner; Holly Strauss-O’Brien, the chair of the NCAA Division I women’s volleyball committee; Oregon coach Matt Ulmer; Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield; and Kentucky coach Craig Skinner.

And in our only overlap of guests, you don’t want to miss Sheffield and Skinner talking about their volleyball formative years back in Muncie, Indiana:

