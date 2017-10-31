So many multiple winners.

Like Albany libero Nicole Otero, winning the America East defensive POW for the fourth time this season and 12th in her career.

Or Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke getting the Big Ten freshman honor for a record seventh time. Also in the Big Ten, Nebraska’s Mikaela Foecke was the overall POW for the fourth time this season and ninth overall.

Kallie Seimet, the Bowling Green libero, was honored for the seventh time this season in the MAC.

The Colonial offensive POW went to Krissy Mummey of Charleston for the third time this season, while James Madison’s Taylor Austin won the defensive honor for the fourth time.

Sydney Engle of Western Kentucky was the Conference USA defensive POW for the fifth time.

LIU Brooklyn junior outside Viktoria Fink was the Northeast POW for the fourth time.

Utah Valley’s Madison Dennison was the WAC POW for the third time this season.

Sydney Davis of Louisiana was top defensive player in the Sun Belt for the third time this year.

And Marquette’s Allie Barber, also named the AVCA national POW, was the Big East offensive POW for the fifth time this season.

Those are just some of the great NCAA Division I women’s college volleyball honorees this week.You can look forward every Tuesday to the VolleyballMag.com roundup of the POWs around the country.

POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.

ACC

Co-Player of the week: Miami senior outside Olga Strantzali

Co-Player of the week: NC State junior setter Kylie Pickrell

Freshman: Florida State middle Taryn Knuth

Worth noting: Strantzali had 35 kills, hit .500 and had 21 digs and four blocks in two wins. Pickrell had a program-record 70 assists against Florida State, while Knuth had 22 kills and hit .588 in two matches.

The complete ACC release

Big 12

Offensive: Baylor freshman outside Yossiana Pressley

Defensive: Iowa State sophomore libero Hali Hillegas

Freshman: Pressley Worth noting: Pressley averaged 5.67 kills in two wins, while Hillegas averaged 6.29 digs.

The Big 12 has no release but announces its winners on Twitter @big12Conference

Big Ten

Co-Player of the week: Nebraska junior outside Mikaela Foecke

Co-Player of the week: Penn State senior middle Haleigh Washington

Defensive: Penn State sophomore libero Kendall White

Setter: Minnesota junior Samantha Seliger-Swenson

Freshman: Wisconsin middle Dana Rettke

Worth noting: Foecke won for the ninth time overall and fourth this season after averaging 3.9 kills, 2.0 digs and 1.1 blocks per set with a .387 hitting percentage. Washington averaged 3.4 kills while hitting .548 to go with 2.1 blocks per set. White averaged 4.9 digs while getting this award for the second time in three weeks. Seliger-Swenson averaged 11.3 assists and had 17 digs in two matches. Rettke, last week’s overall POW, won the freshman honor for a record seventh time after averaging 4.0 kills while hitting .407 to go with 1.3 blocks per set.

The complete Big Ten release

Pac-12

Offensive: Stanford junior outside Kathryn Plummer

Defensive: Washington senior outside Tia Scambray

Freshman: Colorado setter Brynna Deluzio

Worth noting: Plummer averaged 5.43 kills while hitting .464. She also had 2.29 digs in two victories. Scambray averaged 4.38 digs per set while also getting 2.25 kills in two wins. Deluzio averaged 10.44 assists in two road wins, while also getting 2.0 digs and .33 blocks.

The complete Pac-12 release

Southeastern Conference

Offensive: Auburn junior outside Brenna McIlroy

Co-Defensive: Florida senior middle Rhamat Alhassan

Co-Defensive: Missouri junior middle Alyssa Munlyn

Setter: Arkansas sophomore Rachel Rippee

Freshman: Georgia outside Rachel Ritchie

Worth noting: McIlroy had 17 kills and 17 digs against South Carolian. Alhassan had six blocks, two solo, at Mississippi State. Munlyn averaged 2.0 blocks in two wins. Rippee averaged 12.11 assists, while Ritchie had 32 kills and hit .328 in two matches.

The complete SEC release

America East

Player of the week: Binghamton junior outside Erin Shultz

Defensive specialist: Albany junior libero Nicole Otero

Setter: Binghamton senior Sarah Ngo

Rookie: Albany freshman middle Danielle Tedesco

Worth noting: Shultz had 5.0 kills per set while hitting .346 and had 2.6 digs, as well. Otero won for the fourth time this season and 12th of her career as she averaged 4.5 digs. Ngo averaged 12.7 assists and 3.8 digs, while Tedesco averaged 2.8 kills, 1.8 blocks and hit .583 in two wins.

The complete America East release

American Athletic

Offensive: SMU junior outside Brittany Adams

Defensive: Wichita State senior middle Abbie Lehman

Worth noting: Adams averaged 4.14 kills and 3.14 digs in two wins, while Lehman averaged 1.88 blocks. She also averaged 4.12 kills.

The complete American Athletic release

Atlantic Sun

Player of the week: North Florida freshman middle Devyn Wheeler

Defensive: Jacksonville senior libero Mackenzie Swan

Freshman: UNF’s Wheeler

Worth noting: Wheeler had 42 kills, 24 digs and a .284 hitting percentage in two matches, while Swan had 48 digs in two matches.

The complete ASUN release

Atlantic 10

Player of the week: Dayton senior middle Amber Erhahon

Defensive: VCU junior middle Tori Baldwin

Rookie: George Washington freshman libero Sydney Welch

Worth noting: Erhahon averaged 3.75 kills and hit .578 in two matches and also had a block per set. Baldwin averaged 2.38 blocks in two wins, while Welch averaged 6.25 digs.

The complete A-10 release

Big East

Offensive player of the week: Marquette sophomore outside Allie Barber

Defensive player of the week: Creighton junior outside Jaali Winters

Freshman: Marquette outside Hope Werch

Worth noting: Barber averaged 5.12 kills in two wins and had five aces and 11 digs as she was honored for the fifth time. Winters averaged 4.57 digs, while Werch averaged 2.75 kills and 2.62 digs.

The complete Big East release

Big South

Player of the week: UNC Asheville junior outside Cara Guthrie

Defensive: Radford senior libero Kaylor Nash

Freshman: High Point right-side Katie Doering

Worth noting: Guthrie averaged 4.22 kills, 4.56 sigs and .56 blocks in two wins. Nash averaged 6.71 digs, while Doering hit .467 while getting 15 kills in two sweeps. She also averaged a block per set.

The complete Big South release

Big Sky

Offensive: Northern Arizona sophomore middle Abby Akin

Defensive: Northern Arizona freshman outside Heaven Harris

Worth noting: Akin hit .429 in two wins, getting 27 kills. Harris averaged 1.56 blocks.

The complete Big Sky release

Big West

Player of the week: Cal Poly senior setter Taylor Nelson

Defensive: Cal Poly junior libero Katherine Brouker

Worth noting: Nelson averaged 13.38 assists and 3.13 digs in two big wins for the Mustangs, while Brouker averged 5.0 digs. It was the second honor for both.

The complete Big West release

Colonial Athletic Association

Offensive: Charleston senior middle Krissy Mummey

Defensive: James Madison senior libero Taylor Austin

Rookie: Northeastern freshman middle Gabrielle Tschannen. Worth noting: Mummey, winning the award for the third time this season, averaged 4.0 kills while hitting .610 to go with four blocks. Austin also won for the third time after averaging 5.15 digs in three matches. Tschannen hit .400 in two matches while getting 18 kills and seven blocks.

The complete Colonial release

Conference USA

Offensive: UTSA senior outside Marijeta Runjic. Defensive: Western Kentucky senior right side Sydney Engle. Setter: North Texas junior Karley York. Freshman: North Texas Barbara Teakell. Worth noting: Runjic averaged 5.11 kills and 3.44 digs in two wins. Engle won for the fifth time this season after getting 16 digs and two blocks in one win and then four digs and three more blocks in the other. York had 111 assists in two matches to go with 12 digs, three kills and an ace. Teakell averaged 4.22 kills and 5.25 digs in two matches while hitting .386. The complete C-USA release

Horizon League

Offensive: Northern Kentucky freshman middle Kaelin Gentile. Defensive: Youngstown State libero Lauren Blanco. Worth noting: Gentile had 15 kills with no errors in 20 swings to hit .750 against Youngstown State and had eight blocks in two matches, while Blanco averaged 6.5 digs. The complete Horizon release

Ivy League Player of the week: Columbia senior right side Anja Malesevic. Rookie: Columbia freshman setter Audrey Cheng. Worth noting: Malesevic won for the second straight week as she had back-to-back 27-kill matches. Cheng had 111 assists in two wins to go with 11 digs and five blocks.The complete Ivy release

Metro Atlantic

We will update the MAAC when the league announces its POWs.

Mid-American

MAC East offensive: Ohio sophomore outside Lizzie Stephens

MAC West offensive: Central Michigan sophomore middle Jayla Wesley

MAC East defensive: Bowling Green junior libero Kallie Seimet

MAC West defensive: Toledo junior libero Maurissa Leonard

Worth noting: Stephens led Ohio to its first 2-0 weekend of the season and averaged 6.17 kills and hit .384 while getting six aces and two blocks. Wesley had 25 kills and hit .448. Seimet went back-to-back and won for the seventh time this season as she continues to lead the country in digs. She had 59 in two matches last week, while Leonard also went back-to-back after averaging 6.0 digs.

The complete MAC release

Mid-Eastern

Co-Player of the week: Morgan State senior middle Keana Browne. Co-Player of the week: Bethune-Cookman and senior middle Rakaya Neely. Defensive: Hampton junior libero Maja Petronijevic. Setter: Bethune-Cookman senior Phalen Clark. Co-Rookie: Morgan State freshman outside Mykaela Ross. Co-Rookie: Norfolk State freshman outside Taylor Eichelberger. Worth noting: Browne hit .307 in two wins, while Neely hit .400.

The complete MEAC release

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: Northern Iowa junior middle Piper Thomas

Defensive: Illinois State junior libero Courtney Pence

Freshman: Evansville libero Cassie Brooks

Worth noting: Thomas averaged 5.0 kills and hit .447. She leads the Valley at .355 for all matches, .418 in league contests. Pence, who leads the league in digs, averaged 8.25 digs in two matches. Brooks averaged 6.83 digs to go with 10 assists.

The complete Valley release

Mountain West

Offensive: New Mexico freshman setter Sarah Lobo

Defensive: New Mexico senior libero Ashley Kelsey

Worth noting: The teammates pretty much had things covered as Lobo — who plays for the Lobos — averaged 13.86 assists in two road victories, while Kelsey averaged 6.14 digs.

The complete Mountain West release

Northeast Conference

Player of the week: LIU Brooklyn junior outside Viktoria Fink

Defensive: Central Connecticut senior libero Lindsey Massicotte

Rookie: LIU Brooklyn freshman setter Piper Matsumoto. Worth noting: Fink won the honor for the fourth time after averaging 4.5 kills and 3.0 digs in two wins and also hit .304. Massicotte averaged 6.71 digs, while Matsumoto averaged 10.62 assists in two matches.

The complete Northeast release

Ohio Valley

Offensive: Austin Peay senior middle Ashley Slay

Defensive: Eastern Kentucky junior libero Chloe Rojas

Setter: Austin Peay junior Kristen Stucker

Co-Newcomer: Morehead State freshman Lauren Rokey

Co-Newcomer: Murray State sophomore right side Rachel Holthaus

Worth noting: Slay had 32 kills in two wins, while Rojas had 47 digs in two matches and leads the league in digs. Stucker averaged 11.5 assists. Rokey had 29 kills and hit .328, while Holthaus had 30 kills in two matches.

The complete OVC release

Patriot League

Player of the week: Colgate senior setter Lauren Sanderson

Rookie: Colgate freshman outside Alli Lowe

Worth noting: Sanderson averaged 11.12 assists and had seven blocks, while her teammate averaged 4.88 kills in their two wins.

The complete Patriot release

Southern Conference

Offensive: Samford junior setter Taylor Anderson

Defensive: ETSU freshman libero Marija Popovic

Worth noting: Anderson averaged 11.78 assist and 2.0 digs, while Popovic won for the second straight week after averaging 6.86 digs.

The complete SoCon release

Southland Conference

Offensive: Lamar junior middle Tomar Thomas

Defensive: Northwestern State junior middle Channing Burleson

Worth noting: Thomas averaged 5.44 kills while hitting .362, while Burleson averaged 6.5 digs.

The complete Southland release

Southwestern

We will update the SWAC when the league announces its POWs.

Summit

Offensive: Denver junior outside Becca Latham

Defensive: Oral Roberts junior middle Megan Doran

Worth noting: Latham averaged 4.67 kills while hitting .522. Doran had 11 blocks in two matches and her team is 6-0 since she returned to the lineup.

The complete Summit release

Sun Belt

Offensive: Arkansas State junior outside Carlisa May

Defensive: Louisiana junior Sydney Davis

Setter: Arkansas State junior Ellie Watkins

Freshman: Little Rock outside Mya Robinson

Worth noting: May had 5.0 kills per set and hit .400. Davis, the product of Volleyball Baton Rouge, won for the third time this season after averaging 5.75 digs, including 34 against Texas State. Watkins not only had 69 assists in two matches, but had seven kills in seven swings, two blocks and five digs in two sweeps.

The complete Sun Belt release

West Coast

Player of the week: San Diego senior setter setter Kristen Gengenbacher

Worth noting: Gengenbacher won for the second time this season after getting 55 assists in her team’s upset of BYU. She also had nine digs and five kills. Also nominated were Emily Baptista, Pacific; Cosy Burnett, BYU; Jasmine Gross, Pepperdine; Tiyanna Hallums, Gonzaga; Kirsten Mead, Santa Clara; Megan Rice, Loyola Marymount.

The complete WCC release

Western Athletic

Player of the week: Utah Valley senior middle Madison Dennison

Worth noting: Dennison won the award for the third time this season and fifth time in her career. In a 2-0 week she averaged 3.33 kills, hit .400, and had 2.33 blocks per set. She leads the nation in blocks with 160 and leads the WAC in hitting percentage at .320. Also nominated were Lacee Adams of Chicago State, Teagan DeFalco of Grand Canyon, Kansas City’s Alicia Harrington, Seattle U’s Katarina Marinkovic and UT Rio Grande Valley’s Ragni Steen Knudsen

The complete WAC release