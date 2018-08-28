NCAA POWs: From the Sharrits sisters to Sam Houston’s Cunningham, so many outstanding performances around the country

This is the VolleyballMag.com POWs report and we kick off the 2018 weekly awards with two sisters, Akron sophomore Taylor Sharrits and LaSalle senior Jensen Sharrits.

They both gothonors in their respective leagues.

Jensen is the Atlantic 10 co-defensive POW, while Taylor got the MAC East defensive honor.

This is a rarity: Sam Houston State senior middle blocker Taylor Cunningham had big numbers as she played six rotations and was honored by the Southland Conference.

The Summit League honored Purdue Fort Wayne senior setter Madison Jaqua after she averaged a whopping 12.91 assists.

There were some great performances to get the NCAA Division I volleyball season underway and all 31 conferences that got under way listed their best.

You can look forward every Tuesday to the VolleyballMag.com roundup of the POWs around the country.

POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.

ACC

Player of the week: Pittsburgh sophomore RS Kayla Lund

Co-Freshman: Georgia Tech OH Mikaila Dowd

Co-Freshman: Notre Dame S Zoe Nunez

Worth noting: Lund had 42 kills in three victories. Dowd averaged a team-leading 3.85 kills, while Nunez had 84 assists and 22 digs in three matches.

The complete ACC release

Big 12

Co-Offensive: Kansas State senior OH Kylee Zumach

Co-Offensive: Baylor junior MB Shelly Fanning

Defensive: Texas senior MB Morgan Johnson

Rookie: TCU freshman OH elan McCall

Worth noting: The Big 12 has no release and announces its POWs on Twitter @Big12Conference

Big Ten

Co-Offensive: Ohio State sophomore MB Lauren Witte

Co-Offensive: Purdue senior OH Sherridan Atkinson

Defensive: Michigan senior L Jenna Lerg

Setter: Michigan junior MacKenzie Welsh

Freshman: Northwestern S Kiara McNulty

Worth noting: Witte hit .636 in three matches with just two errors and had 12 blocks. Atkinson averaged 5.1 kills and hit .409. Lerg averaged 8.67 digs. Welsh averaged 12.17 assists and 3.67 digs, while McNulty averaged 11.5 assists and 4.0 digs.

The complete Big Ten release

Pac-12

Offensive: USC sophomore OH Brooke Botkin

Defensive: Oregon State sophomore DS Grace Massey

Freshman: USC setter Raquel Lazaro

Worth noting: Botkin averaged 4.33 kills and 2.82 digs in three matches, including 25 kills against Creighton. Massey averaged 4.33 digs in three matches. Lazaro averaged 11.57 assists, 2.67 digs and .67 blocks.

The complete Pac-12 release

Southeastern Conference

Offensive: Texas A&M junior OH Hollann Hans

Defensive: Alabama senior MB Cidavia Hall

Setter: Georgia junior Meghan Donovan

Freshman: Florida OH Thayer Hall

Worth noting: Hans averaged 5.18 kills while hitting .339 and averaged 2.09 digs. Hall averaged 1.80 blocks in three wins, while Donovan averaged 11.0 assists and 3.25 digs. Hall made a big splash in matches against Nebraska and Texas after averaging 4.56 kills and 2.33 digs.

The complete SEC release

America East

Player of the week: Stony Brook graduate student OH Emily Costello

Defensive specialist: New Hampshire junior L Emily Tanski

Setter: Stony Brook junior LeAnne Sakowicz

Rookie: UMBC OH Paige Krenik

Worth noting: Costello averaged 3.46 kills and 2.76 digs. Tanski averaged 6.5 digs, while Sakowicz averaged 10.62 assists as she won the honor for the third time. And Krenik averaged 2.78 kills.

The complete America East release

American Athletic

Offensive: UCF freshman OH McKenna Melville

Defensive: Wichita State sophomore L Giorgia Civita

Worth noting: Melville averaged 5.5 kills in her first three matches and hit .358. Civita averaged 6.78 digs and took the honor after getting it three times in 2017.

The complete American Athletic release

Atlantic Sun

Co-Player of the week: FGCU sophomore OH Cortney VanLiew

Co-Player of the week: Lipscomb senior OH Carlyle Nusbaum

Defensive: Stetson sophomore L Chelcie Spence

Freshman: FGCU DS Dana Axner

Worth noting: VanLiew totaled 53 kills in 10 sets and hit 4.11 and had 18 digs. Nusbaum had 31 kills, 24 digs and three blocks in two wins. Spence averaged 4.83 digs, while Axner averaged 4.0 digs.

The complete ASUN release

Atlantic 10

Player of the week: Dayton senior OH Lauren Bruns

Co-Defensive: Dayton senior MB Kendyll Brown

Co-Defensive: La Salle senior L Jensen Sharrits

Rookie: Dayton freshman MB Amelia Moore

Worth noting: Bruns averaged 4.36 kills and hit .451. Brown averaged 1.45 blocks in three victories. Sharrits averaged 6.8 digs, while Moore hit .417 while averaging 1.5 blocks and 1.9 kills.

The complete A-10 release

Big East

Player of the week: Marquette junior OH Allie Barber

Defensive: Marquette sophomore DS Martha Konovodoff

Freshman: St. John’s freshman RS Rachele Rastelli

Worth noting: Barber, the Big East preseason player of the year, averaged 4.2 kills and hit .340 in three matches. Teammate Konovodoff averaged 5.9 digs and also had 10 assists. The 6-4 Italian Rastelli had 61 kills in a 4-0 week for the Red Storm. She also had 10 blocks and 37 digs.

The complete Big East release

Big South

Player of the week: UNC Asheville senior RS Cara Guthrie

Defensive: Radford freshman L Grace Green

Freshman: Gardner-Webb MB Hannah Donaldson

Worth noting: Guthrie hit .342 in two wins while averaging 3.67 kills and 1.89 digs. Green had 53 digs in three wins, while Donaldson averaged 2.0 kills and hit .380. She also had 21 blocks.

The complete Big South release

Big Sky

Offensive: Idaho senior OH Kaela Straw

Defensive: Northern Arizona sophomore RS Heaven Harris

Worth noting: Straw averaged 4.46 kills and hit .420. Harris had 22 blocks in four matches.

The Big Sky just lists the POWs.

Big West

Player of the week: UC Riverside senior OH Kaiulani Ahuna

Defensive: UC Davis senior L Malia Bolko

Freshman: UC Santa Barbara S Olivia Lovenberg

Worth noting: Ahuna averaged 6.67 kills and hit .364, breaking the program record for kills in the rally-scoring era with 30 against Montana. Then she had 33 more against Eastern Illinois before getting 17 against Mass-Lowell. Bolko had 86 digs in four matches, while Lovenberg averaged 9.46 assists.

The complete Big West release

Colonial Athletic Association

Offensive: James Madison junior OH Briley Brind’Amour

Defensive: College of Charleston senior L McKala Rhodes

Rookie: Hofstra freshman RS Aisha Skinner

Worth noting: Brind’Amour had 52 kills and hit .308 in four matches. Rhodes averaged 4.08 digs, while Skinner had 34 kills, 21 digs and 12 blocks and hit .310.

The complete Colonial release

Conference USA

Offensive: North Texas sophomore OH Valerie Valerian

Defensive: UTSA junior MB Kara Teal

Setter: North Texas senior Karley YOrk

Co-Freshman: North Texas MB Rhett Robinson

Co-Freshman: UTSA OH Kirby Smith

Worth noting: Valerian had 37 kills and hit .453 three sweeps. Teal hit .534 and averaged 1.33 blocks. She also had five aces and four digs. York averaged 12.67 assists.

The complete C-USA release

Horizon League

Offensive: Oakland sophomore MB Jamie Walling

Defensive: Northern Kentucky sophomore L Ashton Terrill

Worth noting: Walling had 40 kills in three matches and hit .451, while Terrill had back-to-back 30-dig matches.

The complete Horizon release

Ivy League

The Ivy League hasn’t started play.

Metro Atlantic

Player of the week: Saint Peters freshman OH Alanis Alvarado

Libero: Marist freshman Morgan Owens

Rookie: Alvarado

Worth noting: Alvarado led her team to its first wins since 2015 with 69 kills and 74 digs. Owens had 48 digs, nine assists and six aces.

The complete MAAC release

Mid-American

MAC East offensive: Buffalo sophomore OH Andrea Mitrovic

MAC West offensive: Ball State senior OH Ellie Dunn

MAC East defensive: Akron sophomore L Taylor Sharrits

MAC West defensive: Toledo senior L Maurissa Leonard

MAC East setter: Buffalo junior Scout McLerran

MAC West setter: Ball State junior Amber Seaman

Worth noting: Mitrovic hit .390 with 42 kills in two matches. Dunn averaged 3.83 kills and hit .336. Sharrits averaged 6.07 digs, while Leonard averaged 6.67 digs, including 31 against Northern Kentucky. McLerran averaged 12.18 assists in three wins, while Seaman averaged 9.75 assists.

The complete MAC release

Mid-Eastern

Player of the week: North Carolina A&T State sophomore OH Courteney Pitt

Defensive: Florida A&M senior L Valentina Carrasco

Setter: North Carolina A&T State sophomore S/RS Edie Brewer

Rookie: North Carolina A&T State MB Lily Walton

Worth noting: Pitt averaged 4.0 kills per set. Walton hit .433 and averaged 2.67 kills. Carrasco averaged 5.0 digs and Brewer averaged 10 assists.

The complete MEAC release

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: UNI junior OH Karlie Taylor

Defensive: Illinois State senior L Courtney Pence

Freshman: Indiana State S Makayla Knoblauch

Worth noting: Taylor totaled 53 kills in matches against USC, Creighton and Kentucky and also had four blocks and 31 digs. Pence averaged 5.91 digs in three matches, while Knoblauch averaged 10.75 assists, had 10 kills and hit. 346 and added 25 digs and five blocks.

The complete Valley release

Mountain West

Offensive: Wyoming sophomore MB Jackie McBride

Defensive: Fresno State sophomore L Reagan Leonard

Worth noting: McBride hit .442 with 26 kills, while Leonard averaged 5.71 digs.

The complete Mountain West release

Northeast Conference

Player of the week: Bryant senior S Kirstyn Sperry

Defensive: Bryant sophomore L Erika Ward

Rookie: Saint Francis OH Madi Tyus

Worth noting: Sperry averaged 7.91 assists and 3.09 digs. Ward averaged 4.27 digs, while Tyus leads her team in kills (48) and digs (57)

The complete Northeast release

Ohio Valley

Co-Offensive: Austin Peay senior OH Cecily Gable

Co-offensive: Tennessee Tech junior MB Rachel Thomas

Defensive: Austin Peay freshman L Jaymeson Kinley

Setter: Austin Peay senior Kirsten Stucker

Newcomer: Kinley

Worth noting: Gable had 533 kills in three matches, while Thomas had 47, 14 blocks and hit .418. Kinley had 64 digs. Stucker had 11 kills, 126 assists and 29 digs.

The complete OVC release

Patriot League

Player of the week: Lehigh junior RS Ana Spangenberg

Co-Rookie: Army freshman MB Emmy Barnhorst

Co-Rookie: Loyola freshman L Katie Forsythe

Worth noting: Spangenberg had 20 kills and hit .349 against Duquesne. Barnhorst averaged 2.57 kills, 1.36 blocks and hit .317. Forsythe had 79 digs — including 41 against Towson — and 17 assists, an ace and a kill.

The complete Patriot release

Southern Conference

Offensive: ETSU junior OH Leah Clayton

Defensive: Wofford senior L Taylor Gill

Worth noting: Clayton had 51 kills in 10 sets and hit .316. Gill had 76 digs.

The complete SoCon release

Southland Conference

Offensive: Houston Baptist sophomore OH Mikayla Vivens

Defensive: Sam Houston State senior MB Taylor Cunningham

Worth noting: Vivens averaged 4.0 kills and 3.1 digs, while Cunningham played all six rotations and averaged 1.33 blocks, 4.78 digs and 2.67 kills.

The complete Southland release

Southwestern

Offensive: Alabama State junior OH Bayle Bennett

Defensive: Alabama State senior libero Kayla Torres

Setter: Alabama State senior Kori Kutsch

Newcomer: Alabama State freshman DS Alexandria Sarathy

Worth noting: Alabama State went 3-1 and took all the honors. Bennett had 56 kills, Torres had 59 digs, Kutsch averaged 9.13 assists and Sarathy had 39 digs, seven aces, seven assists and a kill.

The complete SWAC release

Summit

Offensive: Purdue Fort Wayne senior S Madison Jaqua

Defensive: Denver senior L Olivia Novotny

Worth noting: Jaqua averaged 12.91 assists and 3.0 digs, while Novotny had 30 digs in two matches.

The complete Summit release

Sun Belt

Offensive: Coastal Carolina freshman OH Anett Nemeth

Defensive: Arkansas State sophomore L Tatum Ticknor

Setter: Arkansas State senior Ellie Watkins

Freshman: Nemeth

Worth noting: Nemeth, a Hungarian, averaged 4.58 kills and hit .331 and also had 27 digs and 12 blocks. Ticknor averaged 5.0 digs in three matches, while Watkins averaged 10.75 assists.

The complete Sun Belt release

West Coast

Player of the week: Portland junior OH Shayla Hoeft

Worth noting: Hoeft averaged 3.8 kills, hit .453 and averaged a block per set. Also Nominated: Kennedy Eschenberg, BYU; Lauren Fuller, San Diego; Lindsey Knudsen, Saint Mary’s; Jenna Kuehn, Gonzaga; Riley Patterson, Pacific; Shannon Scully, Pepperdine; Savannah Slattery, Loyola Marymount

The complete WCC release

Western Athletic

Offensive: Kansas City senior MB Tyrecia Lukes

Defensive: Chicago State junior DS Megan Klavitter

Worth noting: Lukes averaged 5.0 kills and hit .542 in sweeps of South Dakota State and Western Michigan and a loss to Austin Peay. Klavitter averaged 5.91 digs, 0.91 assists and 0.36 aces in three matches.

The complete WAC release