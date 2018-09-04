NCAA POWs: Cincinnati’s Thompson, TCU’s McCall put up big numbers

Big numbers, plenty of awards.

Like Cincinnati’s Jordan Thompson averaging 6.57 kills per set while hitting .333 to be honored by the American Athletic Conference.

Or elan mcCall of TCU averaging 6.0 kills and being honored by the Big 12.

Or Hofstra Doris Bogoje hitting .619 with just two errors in four matches.

They’re just some of the POWs from around the country honored this week by their respective conferences.

Monday’s results: Long Beach State of the Big West beat visiting Texas Tech in five, while Air Force of the Mountain West swept visiting McNeese State of the Southland.

Long Beach State (4-4) labored to win on Labor Day 25-17, 20-25, 25-16, 18-25, 15-13.

Hailey Harward led with a remarkably well-rounded performance of 16 kills, seven aces, 15 digs and three blocks, one solo. Kashauna Williams added 12 kills and six blocks and Emma Kirst had 11 kills and four block. Emily Hill had 17 kills, 15 digs and four blocks, one solo, for Texas Tech (6-2).

Air Force won 25-19, 27-25, 28-26 to improve to 5-2 and keep McNeese (0-7) winless.

Elizabeth Pennington led the Falcons with 15 kills, seven digs and two blocks.

Tuesday’s schedule: There’s a fairly busy slate, including Charlotte of Conference USA at South Carolina of the SEC, Valparaiso of the Missouri Valley at Michigan of the Big Ten, Missouri State of the Valley at Kansas State of the Big 12, Indiana of the Big Ten at Evansville of the Valley, and the SEC’s Tennessee at East Tennessee State of the Southern Conference.

ACC

Player of the week: Duke graduate-student S/RS Andie Shelton

Freshman: Clemson OH/RS Solei Thomas

Worth noting: Shelton led Duke to a 3-0 weekend and was named MVP of the LSU tournament, which included getting 11 kills, 27 assists and 15 digs against South Florida. Thomas was MVP of the Appalachian State tournament as Clemson went 3-0 and she averaged 3.85 kills.

Big 12

Offensive: Kansas State junior setter Sarah Dixon

Defensive: Iowa State junior libero Hali Hillegas

Rookie: TCU freshman OH elan McCall

Worth noting: McCall won for the second straight week after averaging 6.0 kills including 31 kills against Colorado State. Dixon averaged 11.55 assists and Hillegas had at least 10 digs in all four matches ISU played, including 31 against Gonzaga.

Big Ten

Offensive: Wisconsin sophomore OH Grace Loberg

Defensive: Purdue senior L Brooke Peters

Co-Setter: Illinois junior Jordyn Poulter

Co-Setter: Wisconsin sophomore Sydney Hilley

Freshman: Rutgers S Inna Balyko

Worth noting: Loberg had 19 kills, hit .457, and had 18 digs in Wisconsin’s upset of Texas. She also had three assists and two blocks. Peters had 30 digs against Purdue. Poulter averaged 12.14 assists in wins over Colorado and Washington and had 12 digs, 11 blocks, nine kills and an ace. Hilley averaged 11.88 assists and 2.75 digs against Texas and High Point. And Balyko averaged 10.21 assists, had 14 blocks and five aces.

Pac-12

Offensive: UCLA sophomore OH Mac May

Defensive: Washington State senior MB Claire Martin

Freshman: USC setter Raquel Lazaro

Worth noting: May had 21 kills against Baylor and averaged 3.5 kps in two wins. Martin had 10 blocks over UNI and then four more when the teams played again. Lazaro, who won last week, too, averaged 11.0 aps, 2.36 dps, 0.64 bps.

Southeastern Conference

Offensive: Kentucky junior OH Leah Edmond

Defensive: Missouri senior MB Alyssa Munlin

Setter: Kentucky sophomore Madison Lilley

Freshman: Mississippi State freshman MB Deja Robinson

Worth noting: Edmond was MVP of the Bluegrass Battle. She averaged 4.92 kills, hit .339, and averaged 1.92 digs. Munlyn averaged 1.83 blocks and became Mizzou’s all-time blocks assists leader. Lilley averaged 12.25 assists and Robinson averaged 3.23 kills while hitting .443.

America East

The AE hadn’t announced its winners when we posted.

American Athletic

Offensive: Cincinnati junior OH Jordan Thompson

Defensive: USF freshman L CC Clausen

Worth noting: In four wins, Thompson averaged 6.57 kills per set while hitting .333. She averaged half a block and half an ace, too. Clausen averaged 5.57 digs and had a .934 serve-reception percentage.

Atlantic Sun

Player of the week: Kennesaw State sophomore OH Lauren Chastang

Defensive: FGCU junior MB Dani Serrano

Freshman: FGCU L Dana Axner

Worth noting: Chastang averaged 3.67 kills and had 22 digs and blocks in two wins. Serrano had 20 total blocks in three matches and also averaged 1.9 kills, while Axner had 43 digs in those three matches.

Atlantic 10

Player of the week: Davidson senior RS Mason Rooney

Defensive: Duquesne senior L Camryn Vecera

Rookie: Rhode Island freshman MB Mariah Paulette

Worth noting: Rooney had two triple-doubles. She averaged 2.75 kills, 5.44 assists and had 31 digs. Vecera averaged 6.0 digs, while Paulette averaged 1.18 blocks and had 24 kills while hitting .360.

Big East

Player of the week: Creighton junior MB Megan Ballenger

Defensive: Creighton sophomore MB Naomi Hickman

Freshman: Providence L Mackenzie Taylor

Worth noting: Ballenger was named MVP of the SMU tourney, averaging 3.44 kills and .78 blocks in three wins. Hickman averaged 1.78 blocks and had 10 kills, two aces, a dig and an assist. Taylor had 57 digs in three matches, 5.18 per set.

Big South

Player of the week: Hampton junior RS Megann Delgado

Defensive: High Point sophomore L Abby Bottomley

Freshman: Gardner-Webb OH Kylee Garrison

Worth noting: Delgado had 48 kills (3.69 per set) and 31 digs (2.38 per set). Bottomley averaged 5.06 digs, while Garrison averaged 3.15 kills and 2.15 digs.

Big Sky

Offensive: Idaho senior MB DeVonne Ryter

Defensive: Idaho State junior MB Brooke Pehrson

Worth noting: Ryter had 30 kills in three matches and hit .500. Pehrson had 17 blocks and five digs and leads the league with 50 blocks (1.52/set).

Big West

Player of the week: UC Santa Barbara junior Lindsey Ruddins

Defensive: UC Santa Barbara senior L Emilia Petrachi

Freshman: UC Santa Barbara S Olivia Lovenberg

Worth noting: It was all UCSB. Ruddins, who led the nation in kills per set in 2017, won her fifth Big West award after averaging 5.0 kills in three matches, including 27 against Denver. Petrachi got her sixth defensive award after three consecutive matches with 20 or more digs. And Lovenberg went back-to-back for averaging 12.42 assists.

Colonial Athletic Association

Co-Offensive: Hofstra senior MB Doris Bogoje

Co-Offensive: Elon senior OH Kam Terry

Defensive: UNCW junior MB Kendall Bender

Rookie: Hofstra freshman RS Aisha Skinner

Worth noting: Bogoje hit .619 and had just two errors in four matches and was MVP of the Black Knights tournament. Terry had 55 kills (4.23/set) and had 25 digs. Bender had 11 blocks in one match and 10 kills in another. Skinner went back-to-back for averaging 3.83 kills and 2.08 digs.

Conference USA

Offensive: UAB sophomore RS/OH Abby Carlile

Defensive: Rice junior MB Grace Morgan

Setter: FAU senior Ivone Martinez

Freshman: Charlotte setter Nya Steele

Worth noting: Carlile had 54 kills in four matches while hitting .372. She had 13 blocks and 15 digs. Morgan had 14 blocks in 11 sets and also four digs, three aces and 24 kills while hitting .424. Martinez averaged 11.44 assist and also had 16 digs, five kills, two aces and a block. And Steele had 162 assists to go with 40 digs, four blocks and seven kills.

Horizon League

Offensive: Green Bay sophomore S/RS Taylor Wolf

Defensive: IUPUI freshman L Rachel Hickey

Worth noting: Wolf was named MVP of the Jackrabbit Tournament in South Dakota for averaging 6.09 kills and hitting .366. Hickey averaged 6.46 digs in four matches.

Ivy League

Player: Princeton junior OH Devon Peterkin

Rookie: Yale freshman OH Ellis DeJardin

Worth noting: Peterkin was named MVP of the Ellis Rowland tournament and hit .349 while getting 38 kills, 24 digs, four blocks and three aces in three victories. DeJardin had 36 kills, four blocks and an ace in three wins.

Metro Atlantic

Player of the week: Iona senior OH Claire Archibald

Libero: Iona junior Jessica Paolucci

Rookie: Rider freshman S Anilee Sher

Worth noting: Archibald was equally good on both ends after she averaged 3.67 kills and 3.67 digs, including 22 kills and 22 digs against New Hampshire. Paolucci had 63 digs in two matches and Sher averaged 9.4 assists and 2.3 digs.

Mid-American

MAC East offensive: Ohio sophomore MB Tia Jimerson

MAC West offensive: Valparaiso sophomore MB Rachel Bontrager

MAC East defensive: Bowling Green senior L Kallie Seimet

MAC West defensive: Eastern Michigan senior L Alyssa LaFace

MAC East setter: Miami sophomore Morgan Seaman

MAC West setter: Western Michigan senior Mary Murphy

Worth noting: Jimerson had 24 kills and hit .409 to go with 10 blocks. Bontrager had 68 kills in four victories. Seimet, who led the nation in digs in 2017, averaged 6.44 digs in three matches. LaFace averaged 6.64 and added eight assists and four aces. Seaman averaged 6.09 assists per set, while Murphy averaged 10.23 assists and was named the MVP of the IUPUI tourney.

Mid-Eastern

Co-Player of the week: Bethune-Cookman sophomore OH Jordan Jefferson

Co-Player of the week: Morgan State junior OH Cristen Coryatt

Defensive: Howard sophomore L Fola Wilson

Co-Setter: Morgan State junior Roi Wallace

Co-Setter: Howard senior Tamia Dockery

Rookie: Morgan State frsehman OH Zoe McBride

Worth noting: Jefferson had 40 kills and 35 digs in two matches, while Coryatt had double-digit kills in all four of her matches. Wilson averaged better than five digs per set. Wallace had 164 assists and 45 digs in four matches, while Dockery averaged just more than 10 assists. McBride hit .294 in two wins.

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: Illinois State senior MB Ali Line

Defensive: Drake junior MB Elle Tubbs

Freshman: Bradley OH Hannah Thompson

Worth noting: Line had 26 kills and hit .438 in three victories. Tubbs had 19 blocks in three wins and Thompson averaged 3.0 kills and 6.45 digs.

Mountain West

Offensive: Nevada sophomore OH Kayla Afoa

Defensive: Boise State freshman MB Jessica Donahue

Worth noting: Afoa had double-doubles in three wins including 18 kills while hitting .359 against NIU. Donahue was MVP of the Idaho State tourney with a total of 20 blocks. She had 30 kills and hit .339.

Northeast Conference

Player of the week: Sacred Heart junior OH Liisel Nelis

Defensive: St. Francis Brooklyn freshman L Kizzy Rodriguez

Rookie: Bryant freshman OH Caroline Kennedy

Worth noting: Nelis, an Estonian, averaged 3.62 kills and 2.77 digs in three matches. Rodriguez averaged 4.89 digs per set. Kennedy averaged 3.65 kills and 2.12 digs and also had seven blocks and five aces.

Ohio Valley

Offensive: Morehead State sophomore OH Olivia Lohmeier

Defensive: Tennessee Tech senior L Kirsten Brugere

Setter: Austin Peay senior Kirsten Stucker

Newcomer: Tennessee Tech freshman OH Erica Grant

Worth noting: Lohmeier had 43 kills and hit .316 to go with nine blocks and 17 digs in three matches. Burgere had 70 digs in four matches. Stucker won her 16th OVC setter-of-the-week honor after averaging 13.4 assists.

Patriot League

Player of the week: American senior OH Aleksandra Kazala

Rookie: Loyola Maryland freshman L Katie Forsythe

Worth noting:. Kazala had 33 kills and 28 digs against Cal Baptist and Fresno State, while Forsythe averaged 6.18 digs.

Southern Conference

Offensive: Chattanooga junior MB Dani Szczepanski

Defensive: ETSU sophomore L Marija Popovic

Worth noting: Szczepanski hit .527 during a 3-0 week for the Mocs, including hitting over .700 twice. Popovic had 51 digs in three sweeps.

Southland Conference

Offensive: Northwestern State senior OH Reagan Rogers

Defensive: Northwestern State senior L Channing Burleson

Worth noting: Rogers had 69 kills in 16 sets as the Demons went 4-0 and was named MVP at the Southeast Missouri tournament. Burleson averaged 4.6 digs and also had three kills in four swings and four aces.

Southwestern

Offensive: Texas Southern senior MB Kirby Anderson

Defensive: Alabama State senior MB Candace Martin

Setter: Alabama State senior Kori Kutsch

Newcomer: Alabama State junior OH Taira Cottingham

Worth noting: Anderson had 37 kills for the week. Martin had 13 kills and seven blocks in a tournament at Georgia Tech. Kutsch averaged 7.22 assists and added 24 digs, six kills, three aces and two blocks. And Cottingham had 21 kills.

Summit

Offensive: Omaha freshman S Sydney Case

Defensive: South Dakota junior L Anne Rasmussen

Worth noting: In two matches, Case had 107 assists and 18 digs. Rasmussen, earning the honor for the fifth time, averaged 5.91 digs.

Sun Belt

Offensive: UTA junior MB Madison Hill

Defensive: Texas State senior MB Madison Daigle

Co-Setter: Appalachian State senior Becky Porter

Co-Setter: Texas State freshman Emily DeWalt

Freshman: DeWalt

Worth noting: Daigle, the product of Volleyball Baton Rouge, had 24 blocks (1.6/set) and 13 digs en route to a 4-0 week. Teammate DeWalt shared setter honors and was top freshman after being named MVP of the TSU tourney for averaging 11.07 assists and 3.8 digs and also had 11 kills and 10 blocks. UTA’s Hill hit .517 in three matches, totaling 34 kills. And Porter averaged 11.27 assists, which included 54 assists and 10 digs against Clemson.

West Coast

Player of the week: BYU senior OH Roni Jones-Perry, who was also the AVCA national POW.

Worth noting: Jones-Perry had 13 kills and hit .417 to go with six digs against West Virginia and then in the upset of Stanford had 20 kills, 10 digs, five blocks and two aces. Against Wichita State she had 16 kills, hit .682 and had six digs.

Also Nominated: Lindsey Calvin, Saint Mary’s; Lauren Fuller, San Diego; Kathya Garcia, San Francisco; Kaitlyn Lines, Pacific; Katelyn Oppio, Gonzaga; Reghan Pukis, Portland; Tess Reid, Loyola Marymount; Blossom Sato, Pepperdine.

Western Athletic

Offensive: Utah Valley freshman OH hitter Kazna Tarawhiti

Defensive: California Baptist junior OH Nicole Abreau

Worth noting: Tarawhiti averaged 4.79 kills in a 3-1 week. She had 22 kills against Long Beach State. Abreau averaged 4.08 digs and added an assist per set. the Pervian becomes CBU’s first WAC athlete of the week.

