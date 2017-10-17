Another round of new names, strong performances dot the list of POWs

You’ve heard of many of them, but the nation’s NCAA Division I women’s college volleyball conferences honored quite a few players not always in the spotlight.

Like Air Force sophomore outside Denise Ssozi or Sacramento State junior outside Mikaela Nocetti or ETSU junior middle Braedyn Tutton or FGCU outside Cortney Vanliew, who was her league’s POW and top freshman.

Two players with the first names of Mikaela won POW honors in their respective league and neither is Nebraska’s Mikaela Foecke.

Two others, both with the last names Otero, won in their respective leagues.

ACC

Player of the week: Miami junior setter Haley Templeton

Freshman: Pittsburgh outside hitter Kayla Lund

Worth noting: Templeton had 92 assists in two road wins, including 61 at Duke. She had nine kills, hit .500 and had 23 digs, four blocks and two aces. Lund had 17 kills and hit .344 to go with 13 digs and four blocks in two road wins.

Big 12

Offensive: Baylor freshman outside Yossiana Pressley

Defensive: Texas senior middle Chiaka Ogbogu

Freshman: Texas freshman outside Lexi Sun

Worth noting: Pressley averaged 5.0 kills per set, had 10 blocks in a win at Kansas and Sun had 30 kills and hit .324 in two victories.

Big Ten

Player of the week: Minnesota sophomore outside Alexis Hart

Defensive: Penn State sophomore libero Kendall White

Setter: Minnesota junior Samantha Seliger-Swenson

Co-Freshman: Illinois outside Megan Cooney

Co-Freshman: Wisconsin middle Dana Rettke

Worth noting: Hart averaged 4.5 kills, 1.2 digs, and hit .367 in two victories. White had 26 digs, four assists and an ace in two wins. Seliger-Swenson averaged 12.5 assists and was honored for the 10th time in her career and fourth this season. Cooney averaged 3.2 kills, while Rettke averaged 3.0 kills and 2.0 blocks while hitting .459.

Pac-12

Offensive: Oregon State senior outside Mary-Kate Marshall

Defensive: Oregon State freshman libero Grace Massey

Freshman: Oregon State freshman outside Maddie Goings

Worth noting: It was all Beavers after their wins at Washington and Washington State. Marshal had 46 kills in the two wins, averaging 4.6 per set and 2.1 digs. Massey averaged 4.2 digs, while Goings averaged 3.2 kills, 3.2 digs.

Southeastern Conference

Offensive: Kentucky sophomore outside Leah Edmond

Defensive: LSU freshman libero Raigen Cianciulli

Co-Setter: Kentucky freshman Madison Lilley

Co-Setter: LSU sophomore Anna Zweibel

Freshman: LSU outside/right side Taylor Bannister

Worth noting: Edmond had 13 kills against Texas A&M and then 18 at Florida and 14 digs in the two matches. Cianciulli averaged 6.29 digs in two wins. Lilley had 52 assists, 10 digs and four kills against Florida, while Zweibel averaged 12.43 assists. Bannister averaged 4.21 kills, including 21 against Alabama.

America East

Co-Player of the week: Binghamton junior outside Gaby Alicea

Co-Player of the week: UMBC junior middle Paola Rojas

Defensive specialist: Albany junior libero Nicole Otero

Setter: Albany sophomore Kelly Cameron

Rookie: Albany freshman outside Tatiana Tiangco

Worth noting: Alicea, Rojas and Otero are all from Puerto Rico. Alicea had 22 kills and 24 digs against Stony Brook and hit .326. Rojas averaged 3.9 kills and hit .431 in two wins. Also in that match against Stony Brook, Otero had 31 digs in her only match, while Cameron had 51 assists and Tiangco had 15 kills.

American Athletic

Offensive: Temple senior right side Izzy Rapacz

Defensive: Wichita State libero Giorgia Civita

Worth noting: Rapacz averaged 4.62 kills and hit .448 in two wins, while Civita won the defensive honor for the third time this season after averaging 6.29 kills.

Atlantic Sun

Player of the week: FGCU freshman outside Cortney Vanliew

Defensive: Lipscomb sophomore middle Maddie Phillips

Freshman: FGCU’s Vanliew

Worth noting: Vanliew is the first Florida Gulf Coast freshman to win both awards. She averaged 3.78 kills and 3.67 digs in two wins. Phillips had 13 blocks in a 3-0 week, plus 25 kills, seven digs and she hit .333.

Atlantic 10

Player of the week: Dayton senior middle Amber Erhahon

Defensive: Dayton junior libero Margo Wolf

Rookie: George Mason freshman setter Emily Konchan

Worth noting: Erhahon averaged 3.14 kills and hit .514 in two wins while also averaging 1.57 blocks. Wolf averaged 5.57 digs and had a perfect passing percentage against Xavier and added four aces and two assists against Saint Louis. Konchan averaged 10.33 assists and had three aces.

Big East

Offensive: Creighton junior outside Jaali Winters

Defensive: Creighton sophomore libero Brittany Witt

Freshman: Villanova outside Mallory Potts

Worth noting: Winters averaged 5.25 kills in two wins, including 28 against Butler. She also came up with 3.25 digsd and .38 blocks. Witt averaged 6.12 digs, while Potts averaged 3.79 kills in three matches.

Big South

Player of the week: Campbell sophomore outside hitter Allena Heath

Defensive: High Point freshman libero Abby Bottomley

Freshman: Liberty setter Amaya Williams

Worth noting: Heath averaged 5.86 kills in two victories added 3.29 digs. Bottomley had 39 digs in two matches, while Williams had 116 assists, 16 digs and four blocks in three matches.

Big Sky

Offensive: Sacramento State junior outside Mikaela Nocetti

Defensive: North Dakota senior middle Faith Dooley

Worth noting: Nocetti had a big week as she averaged 5.86 kills, 3.86 digs and .57 blocks in two victories while hitting .400. Dooley had 14 more blocks in two matches and ranked second in the NCAA in total blocks with 134, 24 solo.

Big West

Player of the week: Cal Poly junior outside Adlee Van Winden

Defensive: Hawai’i senior middle Emily Maglio

Freshman: UC Davis outside Mahalia White

Worth noting: Van Winden had 18 kills, seven digs and seven blocks and hit .375 in Cal Poly’s only match of the week. Maglio had 18 blocks in two road wins, while White had 34 kills in two road victories.

Colonial Athletic Association

Offensive: Towson senior right side Julymar Otero

Co-Defensive: James Madison sophomore libero Sarah Driscoll

Co-Defensive: College of Charleston junior libero McKala Rhodes

Rookie: William & Mary freshman middle Julia Brown

Worth noting: Otero had 20 kills, 53 assists, 28 digs, two aces and two blocks in two wins. Driscoll averaged 5.75 digs, while Rhodes averaged 5.0. Brown had 22 kills and 22 blocks in two matches.

Conference USA

Offensive: North Texas senior middle Amanda Chamberlain

Defensive: Western Kentucky senior right side Sydney Engle

Setter: North Texas junior Karley York

Freshman: North Texas outside Barbara Teakell

Worth noting: Chamberlain averaged 4.62 kills and hit .423. Engle averaged 2.44 digs, 2.11 kills and 1.33 assists in three sweeps. She also averaged .67 blocks and .33 aces and hit .349. York averaged 13.62 assists, while Teakell had 34 kills in two wins and hit .386.

Horizon League

Offensive: Oakland sophomore setter Jordan Lentz

Defensive: Youngstown State senior libero Lauren Blanco

Worth noting: Lentz averaged 11.0 assists to go with 1.83 kills while hitting .550. Blanco averaged 6.43 digs.

Ivy League

Player of the week: Cornell senior libero Kiley McPeek

Rookie: Columbia freshman setter Audrey Cheng

Worth noting: McPeek averaged 7.38 digs, while Cheng averaged 9.2 assists.

Metro Atlantic

Player of the week: Marist senior outside Kelsey Ediger

Libero: Canisius junior libero Sofia Lopez Acosta

Rookie: Canisius freshman outside Claire Leonard

Worth noting: Ediger averaged 3.7 kills in three road matches. Acosta averaged 5.57 digs, while Leonard averaged 4.0 kills and 1.43 blocks.

Mid-American

MAC East offensive: Ohio freshman middle Tia Jimerson

MAC West offensive: Toledo senior middle Rachel Vidourek

MAC East defensive: Bowling Green freshman middle Katie Kidwell

MAC West defensive: Toledo junior libero Maurissa Leonard

Worth noting: Jimerson had 31 kills in two matches and hit .400. Vidourek averaged 3.5 kills, while Kidwell had 18 blocks in two victories and Leonard has averaged 5.96 digs for her last six matches.

Mid-Eastern

Player of the week: North Carolina A&T State senior outside Alyssa Pitt

Defensive: Florida A&M junior libero Valentina Carrasco

Setter: Maryland Eastern Shore sophomore Ivana Blazevic

Co-Rookie: Bethune-Cookman freshman outside Jordan Jefferson

Co-Rookie: Savannah State freshman libero Leiri Melendez

Worth noting: Pitt averaged 3.17 kills and hit .355. Carrasco averaged 6.1 digs. Blazevic averaged 11.33 assists, while Jefferson averaged 3.67 kills and 3.58 digs and Melendez averaged 4.27 digs and .55 aces.

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: Missouri State senior outside Lily Johnson

Defensive: Missouri junior libero Emily Butters

Freshman: Missouri State middle Gillian Gergen

Worth noting: After winning at Drake and Northern Iowa and taking over the lead in the league it was all Missouri State. Johnson had 50 kills and 50 digs in the two matches. Butters averaged 7.44 digs, while Gergen had 11 blocks in the wins to go with 16 kills and seven digs.

Mountain West

Offensive: Air Force sophomore outside Denise Ssozi

Defensive: Air Force freshman middle Kathleen Medill

Worth noting: Ssozi averaged 4.29 kills in two wins and also had three assists, two aces and hit .333. Medill had 15 blocks, one solo, in those matches.

Northeast Conference

Co-Player of the week: Sacred Heart senior outside Makayla Dole

Co-Player of the week: Saint Francis senior outside Kelsey Roush

Defensive: Sacred Heart sophomore middle Gianna Scioletti

Rookie: Central Connecticut freshman outside Emma Henderson

Worth noting: Dole averaged 4.14 kills and 2.71 digs while winning two matches and Roush averaged 4.63 kills and 2.63 digs in a 1-1 week. Scioletti averaged 1.86 blocks in two matches, while Henderson averaged 2.86 kills, .71 digs and .57 blocks in two matches.

Ohio Valley

Offensive: Belmont senior outside Arianna Person

Defensive: Tennessee Tech junior libero Kirsten Brugere

Setter: Austin Peay junior Kristen Stucker

Newcomer: Austin Peay freshman outside Brooke Moore

Worth noting: Person had 46 kills and 33 digs in three matches. Brugere had 49 digs in six sets, while Stucker had 101 assists in two matches to go with two aces, 19 digs and two blocks. Moore had 22 kills and hit .444 in two wins.

Patriot League

Player of the week: Army West Point senior middle blocker Carolyn Bockrath

Rookie: Loyola Maryland freshman setter Ashley Kozer

Worth noting: Bockratch hit .462 after getting 46 kills in two matches. She also had 13 digs and two blocks. Kozer averaged 10.4 assists while getting nine kills and hitting .286 to go with 19 digs.

Southern Conference

Offensive: UNCG senior outside Ashley Muench

Defensive: ETSU junior middle Braedyn Tutton

Worth noting: Muench had 29 kills and 29 digs in two matches, including 14 kills with no errors against The Citadel. Tutton averaged 2.0 blocks per set in two wins and also had 13 kills.

Southland Conference

Offensive: Sam Houston senior outside Brooke White

Defensive: Sam Houston junior middle Taylor Cunningham

Worth noting: It was all SHSU. White had 26 kills and 24 digs against Houston Baptist and then had seven kills and 13 digs against Prairie View, while Cunnningham had 16 blocks and 19 kills in those matches.

Southwestern

Summit

Offensive: Denver junior outside Becca Latham

Defensive: North Dakota State senior libero Mikaela Purnell

Worth noting: Latham had 25 kills in two sweeps while hitting .457. Purnell had 52 digs in two matches.

Sun Belt

Offensive: Coastal Carolina senior outside Leah Hardeman

Defensive: Coastal Carolina junior libero Sydney Alvis

Setter: Coastal Carolina junior Sara Boothe

Freshman: South Alabama freshman outside Meaghan Jones

Worth noting: Hardeman averaged 6.11 kills per set and hit .341 while also getting 3.0 digs per set. Alvis averaged 6.11 digs, while another teammate, Boothe, averaged 10.78 assists. Jones averaged 2.17 kills and hit .480 in two matches.

West Coast

Player of the week: BYU sophomore libero Mary Lake

Worth noting: Lake averaged 6.67 digs and also had eight assists and an ace in two victories. Also nominated were Emily Baptista, Pacific; Jensen Cunningham, Santa Clara; Heidi Dyer, Pepperdine; Payton Mack, Gonzaga; Alexis Morrow, Loyola Marymount; Addie Picha, San Diego.

Western Athletic

Player of the week: NM State senior outside hitter Kassandra Tohm

Worth noting: Tohm averaged 4.57 kills and .71 blocks while hitting .373. Also nominated were Teegan DeFalco of Grand Canyon, Bojana Mitrovic of UT Rio Grande Valley, and Madison Dennison of Utah Valley.

