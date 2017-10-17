Another round of new names, strong performances dot the list of POWs

You’ve heard of many of them, but the nation’s NCAA Division I women’s college volleyball conferences honored quite a few players not always in the spotlight.
Like Air Force sophomore outside Denise Ssozi or Sacramento State junior outside Mikaela Nocetti or ETSU junior middle Braedyn Tutton or FGCU outside Cortney Vanliew, who was her league’s POW and top freshman.
Two players with the first names of Mikaela won POW honors in their respective league and neither is Nebraska’s Mikaela Foecke.
Two others, both with the last names Otero, won in their respective leagues.
POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.
ACC
Player of the week: Miami junior setter Haley Templeton
Freshman: Pittsburgh outside hitter Kayla Lund
Worth noting: Templeton had 92 assists in two road wins, including 61 at Duke. She had nine kills, hit .500 and had 23 digs, four blocks and two aces. Lund had 17 kills and hit .344 to go with 13 digs and four blocks in two road wins. The complete ACC release
Big 12
Offensive: Baylor freshman outside Yossiana Pressley
Defensive: Texas senior middle Chiaka Ogbogu
Freshman: Texas freshman outside Lexi Sun
Worth noting: Pressley averaged 5.0 kills per set, had 10 blocks in a win at Kansas and Sun had 30 kills and hit .324 in two victories.
The Big 12 has no release. It announces the winners on Twitter @Big12Conference
Big Ten
Player of the week: Minnesota sophomore outside Alexis Hart
Defensive: Penn State sophomore libero Kendall White
Setter: Minnesota junior Samantha Seliger-Swenson
Co-Freshman: Illinois outside Megan Cooney
Co-Freshman: Wisconsin middle Dana Rettke
Worth noting: Hart averaged 4.5 kills, 1.2 digs, and hit .367 in two victories. White had 26 digs, four assists and an ace in two wins. Seliger-Swenson averaged 12.5 assists and was honored for the 10th time in her career and fourth this season. Cooney averaged 3.2 kills, while Rettke averaged 3.0 kills and 2.0 blocks while hitting .459. The complete Big Ten release
Pac-12
Offensive: Oregon State senior outside Mary-Kate Marshall
Defensive: Oregon State freshman libero Grace Massey
Freshman: Oregon State freshman outside Maddie Goings
Worth noting: It was all Beavers after their wins at Washington and Washington State. Marshal had 46 kills in the two wins, averaging 4.6 per set and 2.1 digs. Massey averaged 4.2 digs, while Goings averaged 3.2 kills, 3.2 digs. The complete Pac-12 release
Southeastern Conference
Offensive: Kentucky sophomore outside Leah Edmond
Defensive: LSU freshman libero Raigen Cianciulli
Co-Setter: Kentucky freshman Madison Lilley
Co-Setter: LSU sophomore Anna Zweibel
Freshman: LSU outside/right side Taylor Bannister
Worth noting: Edmond had 13 kills against Texas A&M and then 18 at Florida and 14 digs in the two matches. Cianciulli averaged 6.29 digs in two wins. Lilley had 52 assists, 10 digs and four kills against Florida, while Zweibel averaged 12.43 assists. Bannister averaged 4.21 kills, including 21 against Alabama. The complete SEC release
America East
Co-Player of the week: Binghamton junior outside Gaby Alicea
Co-Player of the week: UMBC junior middle Paola Rojas
Defensive specialist: Albany junior libero Nicole Otero
Setter: Albany sophomore Kelly Cameron
Rookie: Albany freshman outside Tatiana Tiangco
Worth noting: Alicea, Rojas and Otero are all from Puerto Rico. Alicea had 22 kills and 24 digs against Stony Brook and hit .326. Rojas averaged 3.9 kills and hit .431 in two wins. Also in that match against Stony Brook, Otero had 31 digs in her only match, while Cameron had 51 assists and Tiangco had 15 kills. The complete America East release
American Athletic
Offensive: Temple senior right side Izzy Rapacz
Defensive: Wichita State libero Giorgia Civita
Worth noting: Rapacz averaged 4.62 kills and hit .448 in two wins, while Civita won the defensive honor for the third time this season after averaging 6.29 kills. The complete American Athletic release
Atlantic Sun
Player of the week: FGCU freshman outside Cortney Vanliew
Defensive: Lipscomb sophomore middle Maddie Phillips
Freshman: FGCU’s Vanliew
Worth noting: Vanliew is the first Florida Gulf Coast freshman to win both awards. She averaged 3.78 kills and 3.67 digs in two wins. Phillips had 13 blocks in a 3-0 week, plus 25 kills, seven digs and she hit .333. The complete ASUN release
Atlantic 10
Player of the week: Dayton senior middle Amber Erhahon
Defensive: Dayton junior libero Margo Wolf
Rookie: George Mason freshman setter Emily Konchan
Worth noting: Erhahon averaged 3.14 kills and hit .514 in two wins while also averaging 1.57 blocks. Wolf averaged 5.57 digs and had a perfect passing percentage against Xavier and added four aces and two assists against Saint Louis. Konchan averaged 10.33 assists and had three aces. The complete A-10 release
Big East
Offensive: Creighton junior outside Jaali Winters
Defensive: Creighton sophomore libero Brittany Witt
Freshman: Villanova outside Mallory Potts
Worth noting: Winters averaged 5.25 kills in two wins, including 28 against Butler. She also came up with 3.25 digsd and .38 blocks. Witt averaged 6.12 digs, while Potts averaged 3.79 kills in three matches. The complete Big East release
Big South
Player of the week: Campbell sophomore outside hitter Allena Heath
Defensive: High Point freshman libero Abby Bottomley
Freshman: Liberty setter Amaya Williams
Worth noting: Heath averaged 5.86 kills in two victories added 3.29 digs. Bottomley had 39 digs in two matches, while Williams had 116 assists, 16 digs and four blocks in three matches. The complete Big South release
Big Sky
Offensive: Sacramento State junior outside Mikaela Nocetti
Defensive: North Dakota senior middle Faith Dooley
Worth noting: Nocetti had a big week as she averaged 5.86 kills, 3.86 digs and .57 blocks in two victories while hitting .400. Dooley had 14 more blocks in two matches and ranked second in the NCAA in total blocks with 134, 24 solo. The complete Big Sky release
Big West
Player of the week: Cal Poly junior outside Adlee Van Winden
Defensive: Hawai’i senior middle Emily Maglio
Freshman: UC Davis outside Mahalia White
Worth noting: Van Winden had 18 kills, seven digs and seven blocks and hit .375 in Cal Poly’s only match of the week. Maglio had 18 blocks in two road wins, while White had 34 kills in two road victories. The complete Big West release
Colonial Athletic Association
Offensive: Towson senior right side Julymar Otero
Co-Defensive: James Madison sophomore libero Sarah Driscoll
Co-Defensive: College of Charleston junior libero McKala Rhodes
Rookie: William & Mary freshman middle Julia Brown
Worth noting: Otero had 20 kills, 53 assists, 28 digs, two aces and two blocks in two wins. Driscoll averaged 5.75 digs, while Rhodes averaged 5.0. Brown had 22 kills and 22 blocks in two matches. The complete Colonial release
Conference USA
Offensive: North Texas senior middle Amanda Chamberlain
Defensive: Western Kentucky senior right side Sydney Engle
Setter: North Texas junior Karley York
Freshman: North Texas outside Barbara Teakell
Worth noting: Chamberlain averaged 4.62 kills and hit .423. Engle averaged 2.44 digs, 2.11 kills and 1.33 assists in three sweeps. She also averaged .67 blocks and .33 aces and hit .349. York averaged 13.62 assists, while Teakell had 34 kills in two wins and hit .386. The complete C-USA release
Horizon League
Offensive: Oakland sophomore setter Jordan Lentz
Defensive: Youngstown State senior libero Lauren Blanco
Worth noting: Lentz averaged 11.0 assists to go with 1.83 kills while hitting .550. Blanco averaged 6.43 digs. The complete Horizon release
Ivy League
Player of the week: Cornell senior libero Kiley McPeek
Rookie: Columbia freshman setter Audrey Cheng
Worth noting: McPeek averaged 7.38 digs, while Cheng averaged 9.2 assists. The complete Ivy release
Metro Atlantic
Player of the week: Marist senior outside Kelsey Ediger
Libero: Canisius junior libero Sofia Lopez Acosta
Rookie: Canisius freshman outside Claire Leonard
Worth noting: Ediger averaged 3.7 kills in three road matches. Acosta averaged 5.57 digs, while Leonard averaged 4.0 kills and 1.43 blocks.
The MAAC is a week behind us. This is the release from October 10.
Mid-American
MAC East offensive: Ohio freshman middle Tia Jimerson
MAC West offensive: Toledo senior middle Rachel Vidourek
MAC East defensive: Bowling Green freshman middle Katie Kidwell
MAC West defensive: Toledo junior libero Maurissa Leonard
Worth noting: Jimerson had 31 kills in two matches and hit .400. Vidourek averaged 3.5 kills, while Kidwell had 18 blocks in two victories and Leonard has averaged 5.96 digs for her last six matches. The complete MAC release
Mid-Eastern
Player of the week: North Carolina A&T State senior outside Alyssa Pitt
Defensive: Florida A&M junior libero Valentina Carrasco
Setter: Maryland Eastern Shore sophomore Ivana Blazevic
Co-Rookie: Bethune-Cookman freshman outside Jordan Jefferson
Co-Rookie: Savannah State freshman libero Leiri Melendez
Worth noting: Pitt averaged 3.17 kills and hit .355. Carrasco averaged 6.1 digs. Blazevic averaged 11.33 assists, while Jefferson averaged 3.67 kills and 3.58 digs and Melendez averaged 4.27 digs and .55 aces. The complete MEAC release
Missouri Valley
Player of the week: Missouri State senior outside Lily Johnson
Defensive: Missouri junior libero Emily Butters
Freshman: Missouri State middle Gillian Gergen
Worth noting: After winning at Drake and Northern Iowa and taking over the lead in the league it was all Missouri State. Johnson had 50 kills and 50 digs in the two matches. Butters averaged 7.44 digs, while Gergen had 11 blocks in the wins to go with 16 kills and seven digs. The complete Valley release
Mountain West
Offensive: Air Force sophomore outside Denise Ssozi
Defensive: Air Force freshman middle Kathleen Medill
Worth noting: Ssozi averaged 4.29 kills in two wins and also had three assists, two aces and hit .333. Medill had 15 blocks, one solo, in those matches. The complete Mountain West release
Northeast Conference
Co-Player of the week: Sacred Heart senior outside Makayla Dole
Co-Player of the week: Saint Francis senior outside Kelsey Roush
Defensive: Sacred Heart sophomore middle Gianna Scioletti
Rookie: Central Connecticut freshman outside Emma Henderson
Worth noting: Dole averaged 4.14 kills and 2.71 digs while winning two matches and Roush averaged 4.63 kills and 2.63 digs in a 1-1 week. Scioletti averaged 1.86 blocks in two matches, while Henderson averaged 2.86 kills, .71 digs and .57 blocks in two matches. The complete Northeast release
Ohio Valley
Offensive: Belmont senior outside Arianna Person
Defensive: Tennessee Tech junior libero Kirsten Brugere
Setter: Austin Peay junior Kristen Stucker
Newcomer: Austin Peay freshman outside Brooke Moore
Worth noting: Person had 46 kills and 33 digs in three matches. Brugere had 49 digs in six sets, while Stucker had 101 assists in two matches to go with two aces, 19 digs and two blocks. Moore had 22 kills and hit .444 in two wins. The complete OVC release
Patriot League
Player of the week: Army West Point senior middle blocker Carolyn Bockrath
Rookie: Loyola Maryland freshman setter Ashley Kozer
Worth noting: Bockratch hit .462 after getting 46 kills in two matches. She also had 13 digs and two blocks. Kozer averaged 10.4 assists while getting nine kills and hitting .286 to go with 19 digs. The complete Patriot release
Southern Conference
Offensive: UNCG senior outside Ashley Muench
Defensive: ETSU junior middle Braedyn Tutton
Worth noting: Muench had 29 kills and 29 digs in two matches, including 14 kills with no errors against The Citadel. Tutton averaged 2.0 blocks per set in two wins and also had 13 kills. The complete SoCon release
Southland Conference
Offensive: Sam Houston senior outside Brooke White
Defensive: Sam Houston junior middle Taylor Cunningham
Worth noting: It was all SHSU. White had 26 kills and 24 digs against Houston Baptist and then had seven kills and 13 digs against Prairie View, while Cunnningham had 16 blocks and 19 kills in those matches. The complete Southland release
Southwestern
Not available as we posted.
Summit
Offensive: Denver junior outside Becca Latham
Defensive: North Dakota State senior libero Mikaela Purnell
Worth noting: Latham had 25 kills in two sweeps while hitting .457. Purnell had 52 digs in two matches. The complete Summit release
Sun Belt
Offensive: Coastal Carolina senior outside Leah Hardeman
Defensive: Coastal Carolina junior libero Sydney Alvis
Setter: Coastal Carolina junior Sara Boothe
Freshman: South Alabama freshman outside Meaghan Jones
Worth noting: Hardeman averaged 6.11 kills per set and hit .341 while also getting 3.0 digs per set. Alvis averaged 6.11 digs, while another teammate, Boothe, averaged 10.78 assists. Jones averaged 2.17 kills and hit .480 in two matches. The complete Sun Belt release
West Coast
Player of the week: BYU sophomore libero Mary Lake
Worth noting: Lake averaged 6.67 digs and also had eight assists and an ace in two victories. Also nominated were Emily Baptista, Pacific; Jensen Cunningham, Santa Clara; Heidi Dyer, Pepperdine; Payton Mack, Gonzaga; Alexis Morrow, Loyola Marymount; Addie Picha, San Diego. The complete WCC release
Western Athletic
Player of the week: NM State senior outside hitter Kassandra Tohm
Worth noting: Tohm averaged 4.57 kills and .71 blocks while hitting .373. Also nominated were Teegan DeFalco of Grand Canyon, Bojana Mitrovic of UT Rio Grande Valley, and Madison Dennison of Utah Valley. The complete WAC release