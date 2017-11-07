The POW roundup for all 32 NCAA Division I volleyball conferences

They’re all here in one place: We compile all the outstanding performances around the country in NCAA Division I women’s college volleyball.
You can look forward every Tuesday to the VolleyballMag.com roundup of the POWs, from the Sun Belt to the America East to the Big Ten to the Horizon..
POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.
ACC
Co-Player of the week: Louisville junior setter Wilma Rivera
Freshman: Pittsburgh middle Chinaza Ndee
Worth noting: Rivera had 85 assists, eight kills and hit .471 in two matches wins. Ndee hit .429 while getting 14 kills, 12 blocks and two digs in two victories.
The complete ACC release
Big 12
Offensive: Baylor Yossiana Pressley
Defensive: Texas senior middle Chiaka Ogbogu
Freshman: Pressley
Worth noting: Pressley, who averaged 5.17 kills and 1.5 digs, is also the AVCA national POW.
The Big 12 has no release but announces its winners on Twitter @big12Conference
Big Ten
Player of the week: Minnesota freshman Stephanie Samedy
Co-Defensive: Penn State sophomore libero Kendall White
Co-Defensive: Illinois junior libero Brandi Donnelly
Setter: Minnesota junior Samantha Seliger-Swenson
Freshman: Samedy
Worth noting: Samedy was both the POW and freshman after averaging 5.2 kills while hitting .418 and getting 3.3 digs per set in two wins. She won the POW for the second time and freshman for the third. White went back-to-back after averaging 4.9 digs per set, while Donnelly averaged 5.12 digs per set in two wins.
The complete Big Ten release
Pac-12
Offensive: Stanford senior right side Merete Lutz
Defensive: UCLA middle Madeleine Gates
Freshman: Colorado setter Brynna Deluzio
Worth noting: Lutz averaged 4.0 kills while hitting .526 in two sweeps and six blocks total. Gates averaged 3.43 kills while hitting .477 and came up with 1.86 blocks per set in two wins. Deluzio, who also won last week, averaged 8.33 assists in two wins and against Washington State had thee kills, 11 digs and six blocks.
The complete Pac-12 release
Southeastern Conference
Offensive: Florida senior outside Carli SnyderCo-Defensive: Florida senior middle Rhamat Alhassan
Setter: Georgia sophomore Meghan Donovan
Freshman: Georgia outside T’ara Ceasar
Worth noting: Snyder averaged 4.5 kills in two wins, which included 21 digs and six blocks. Alhassan, who went back-to-back, averaged 2.17 blocks in those two road victories. Donovan averaged 12.8 assists and had 43 digs in two matches. Ceasar, a familiar name in this spot, averaged 5.83 kills and hit .483.
The complete SEC release
America East
Player of the week:New Hampshire sophomore right side Hannah Petke
Defensive specialist: Albany junior libero Nicole Otero
Setter: Binghamton senior setter Sarah Ngo
Rookie: New Hampshire freshman setter Emily Patlovich
Worth noting: Petke earns her first POW after getting 24 kills and hitting .455. Otero, meanwhile, won the defensive POW for the fifth week in a row and 13th overall. Ngo got her third setter award of the season, seventh in her career. And Patlovich got her second rookie award after 25 assists and 15 digs in a five-set win over Stony Brook.
The complete America East release
American Athletic
Offensive: Wichita State senior middle Abbie Lehman
Defensive: SMU sophomore libero Montana Watts
Worth noting: Lehman, last week’s defensive POW, proved her versatility by hitting .600 in two sweeps, getting 27 kills total. Watts averged 6.38 digs in two wins.
The complete American Athletic release
Atlantic Sun
Player of the week: Lipscomb junior outside Carlyle Nusbaum
Defensive: Kennesaw State junior middle Liesl Engelbrecht
Freshman: FGCU outside Snowy Burnam
Worth noting: Nusbaum won for the third time this season and ninth overall, the ASUN record. In two matches she had 52 kills, 29 digs and hit .361. Engelbrecht had 13 blocks in two wins, while Burnam had 27 kills, 26 digs and hit .453 in two wins.
The complete ASUN release
Atlantic 10
Player of the week: Saint Louis sophomore outside Sien Gallop
Defensive: VCU senior libero Rebekah Strange
Rookie: Davidson freshman middle Ellie Crosley
Worth noting: Gallop averaged 5.75 kills and had seven aces in two wins. On defense, last week it was VCU’s Tori Baldwin. This week, Strange averaged 5,43 digs. Crosley had 16 blocks in two matches.
The complete A-10 release
Big East
Offensive player of the week: St. John’s senior middle Julia Cast
Defensive player of the week: Creighton sophomore libero Brittany Witt
Freshman: St. John’s freshman middle Kayley Wood
Worth noting: Fueled by two road wins, St. John’s has both offensive and freshman honors this week. Cast led the league in kills with 5.5 per set, while Wood averaged 3.5 points per set and 2.33 kills per set. Witt earned her fourth defensive nod following 31 digs and 15 assists in wins against Marquette and DePaul.
The complete Big East release
Big South
Player of the week: Presbyterian College sophomore outside Erin Eulitz
Defensive: High Point freshman libero Abby Bottomley
Freshman: Presbyterian middle Allie Wright
Worth noting: Eulitz averaged 3.67 kills per set in three victories, adding 30 digs. Bottomley averaged 5.17 digs, while Wright had 24 kills and 13 blocks in those three victories.
The complete Big South release
Big Sky
Offensive: Idaho junior outside Sarah Sharp
Defensive: Idaho junior libero Alycia Wodke
Worth noting: Sharp and Wodke were a perfect 1-2 punch. had 42 kills in two matches, averaging 5.25 per set. Wodke, in those two wins, averaged 5.62 digs.
The complete Big Sky release
Big West
Player of the week: Hawai’i senior middle Emily Maglio
Defensive: UC Davis junior libero Malia Bolko
Freshman:UC Davis outside hitter Mahalia White
Worth noting: Maglio hit a combined .560 in her final two home matches, averging 5.33 kills and 1.33 blocks. Bolko won the award for the sixth time as she had 43 digs in two matches. White averaged 3.25 kills and 0.63 blocks.
The complete Big West release
Colonial Athletic Association
Offensive: Elon senior outside Sydney Busa
Defensive: Charleston senior middle Krissy Mummey
Rookie: Elon freshman setter Kodi Garcia
Worth noting: Busa had 37 kills in two win, averaging 4.62 per set. Mummey, who was last week’s offensive POW for the third time this season, won for defense for the first time after getting 15 blocks in two wins. She also had 28 kills and hit .478. Garcia won for the third time as averaged 10.12 assists.
The complete Colonial release
Conference USA
Offensive: North Texas senior middle Amanda Chamberlain
Defensive: Western Kentucky freshman libero Darby Music Setter: WKU senior Jessica Lucas
Freshman: North Texas outside Valerie Valerian
Worth noting: Chamberlain averaged 5.17 kills and she’s second in the nation in hitting percentage at .480. Music hit all the right notes with 35 digs in two matches and was perfect on serve receive. Lucas averaged 11 assists and hit .437. She also had 20 digs and four blocks. Valerian had 18 kills and hit .302.
The complete C-USA release
Horizon League
Offensive: Milwaukee sophomore middle Bridget Wallenberger
Defensive: Milwaukee senior libero Mykie Olson
Worth noting: Wallenberger had 44 kills in two victories and leads the league in hitting at .349. Olson had 47 digs in those two wins.
The complete Horizon release
Ivy League
Player of the week: Princeton junior middle Caroline Sklaver
Rookie: Penn freshman outside Parker Jones
Worth noting: Sklaver had 21 kills and hit .563 in two wins, while Jones had 34 kills and 24 digs in two wins. This is third time she’s won the award.
The complete Ivy release
Metro Atlantic
Offensive: Canisius sophomore setter Cassidy Ceriani
Defensive: Niagara senior libero Rylee Hunt
Rookie: Canisius freshman middle Claire Leonard
Worth noting: Ceriani averaged 10.5 assists and 2.42 digs. Hunt, a multiple honoree, averaged 5.27 digs. Leonard averaged 4.0 kills and 1.42 digs in a 3-0 week.
This is the MAAC release from October 31
Mid-American
MAC East offensive: Miami senior outside hitter Olivia Rusek
MAC West offensive: Central Michigan senior outside hitter Jordan Bueter
MAC East defensive: Miami senior libero Maeve McDonald
MAC West defensive: Ball State sophomore libero kate Avila
Worth noting: Rusek generated 29.5 points in two sweeps this weekend, averaging 4.92 points/set. Bueter recorded 34 kills and 20 digs for the Chippewas in wins over Northhern Illinois and Western Michigan this weekend. McDonald averaged 6.5 digs per set this week and had a perfect 1.000 reception percentage in 16 attempts. Avila reached 1,000 career digs in just 57 career matches.
The complete MAC release
Mid-Eastern
Co-Player of the week:North Carolina A&T State senior outside Samara Brown
Co-Player of the week: Maryland Eastern Shore junior outside Rachel Kayongo
Defensive: North Carolina A&T State senior libero Jasmine Lindor
Setter:Maryland Eastern Shore junior Carolina Machado
Rookie:Florida A&M freshman middle Candelaria Herrera
Worth noting: Brown hit .404 and averaged 4.5 kills. Kayongo averaged 3.5 kills and hit .383. Lindor averaged 2.0 blocks, while Machado 51 assists and 25 digs in two matches. Herrera had four kills and six blocks in a win..
The complete MEAC release
Missouri Valley
Player of the week: Missouri State senior outside Lily Johnson
Defensive: Illinois State junior libero Courtney Pence
Freshman: Drake outside Emily Plock
Worth noting: Johnson averaged 5.29 kills, 5.57 digs as the Bears stayed unbeaten in the league. Pence went back-to-back after averaging 7.5 digs, while Plock had 27 kills in two wins and hit .362.
The complete Valley release
Mountain West
Offensive: Colorado State sophomore setter Katie Oleksak
Defensive: Air Force senior middle Piper Heineck
Worth noting: Oleksak had 83 assists, five kills, two service aces and a .364 attack percentage in two wins. Heineck had 22 blocks and seven digs in two matches.
The complete Mountain West release
Northeast Conference
Player of the week: Central Connecticut senior middle Maddie Smith
Defensive: Central Connecticut senior middle Maddie Smith
Rookie: Central Connecticut freshman outside hitter Samantha McCreath.
Worth noting: Smith earned her second POW honor and her first defensive as CCSU clinched a spot in the NEC tournament. She leads the conference with 1.49 blocks/set and had 13 kills this week and hit .500. McCreath registered 19 kills in wins against Sacred Heart and Fairleigh Dickinson.
The complete Northeast release
Ohio Valley
Offensive: Austin Peay senior middle Ashley Slay
Defensive: SIUE senior libero Katie Shashack
Setter: Austin Peay junior Kristen Stucker
Co-Newcomer: Austin Peay freshman outside Brooke Moore
Worth noting: Slay had 27 kills in two wins, while Rojas had 34 digs in two matches and leads the league in digs. Stucker recorded 110 assists in three matches. Moore had 25 kills without a reception error and had three blocks.
The complete OVC release
Patriot League
Player of the week: American junior setter Kennedy Etheridge
Rookie: Colgate freshman outside Alli Lowe
Worth noting: Etheridge had 66 assists, 14 digs, five kills and two blocks in two wins, while Lowe averaged 4.0 kills and hit .303.
The complete Patriot release
Southern Conference
Offensive: UNCG junior setter Allison Penner
Defensive: UNCG junior libero Christina Gregory
Worth noting: Penner had 106 assists, 24 digs, 11 kills and four aces in two matches, while Gregory won her third defensive award this year while averaging 5.22 digs.
The complete SoCon release
Southland Conference
Offensive: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi senior outside hitter Brittany Gilpin
Defensive: McNeese senior middle Jenny D’Alessandro
Worth noting: Gilpin had 28 kills, hitting .296 and led her team with 28 digs. D’Alessandro had 11 blocks as McNeese clinched a spot in the Southland Conference tournament.
The complete Southland release
Southwestern
Offensive: Arkansas-Pine Bluff junior outside Lisa Casimie
Defensive: Arkansas-Pine Bluff senior defensive specialist Jade Sanlin
Setter: Arkansas-Pine Bluff sophomore setter Britney Sahlmann
Worth nothing: Arkansas-Pine Bluff sweeps the POW honors as Casimie recorded 53 kills in three matches for a .278 kill percentage. Sanlin had 60 digs in UAPB’s three wins for the week, while Sahlmann distributed 130 total assists.
The complete SWAC release
Summit
Offensive: Western Illinois sophomore middle Mackenzie Steckler
Defensive: North Dakota State defensive specialist Abbi Klos
Worth noting: Steckler had a career-high .692 hitting percentage against South Dakota State. Klos tallied 31 digs in a five-set win over Fort Wayne.
The complete Summit release
Sun Belt
Offensive: Coastal Carolina senior outside Leah Hardeman
Defensive: South Alabama senior defensive specialist Abby Baker
Setter: Texas State senior setter Erin Hoppe
Freshman: Louisiana freshman outside Hali Wisnoskie
Worth noting: Hardeman averaged 5.00 kills/set while hitting .314 last week for the Chanticleers. Baker set a Jaguar record for digs (40) against Louisiana. Hoppe dished out 81 assists in wins over Arkansas State and Little Rock while adding 15 digs, six blocks, two kills and an ace. Wisnoskie hit .281 for the week as the Ragin’ Cajuns swept both South Alabama and Troy.
The complete Sun Belt release
West Coast
Player of the week: San Diego senior opposite Jayden Kennedy
Worth noting: Kennedy won for the second time this season after getting 30 kills in 53 swings in sweeps against Saint Mary’s and Pacific. Also nominated were Cosy Burnett, BYU; Jasmine Gross, Pepperdine; Savannah Slattery, Loyola Marymount; Hannah Troutman, Portland.
The complete WCC release
Western Athletic
Player of the week: New Mexico State junior outside Tatyana Battle
Worth noting: Dennison won the award for the first time this season and second of her career. In a 2-0 week she averaged 5.08 points, 4.17 digs, 4.00 kills, .83 blocks and .50 aces per set. Also nominated were Haylee Roberts of CSU Bakersfield, Kansas City’s Alicia Harrington, Barbara Silva of UT Rio Grande Valley, and Utah Valley’s Lexi Thompson.
The complete WAC release