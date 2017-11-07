The POW roundup for all 32 NCAA Division I volleyball conferences

They’re all here in one place: We compile all the outstanding performances around the country in NCAA Division I women’s college volleyball.

You can look forward every Tuesday to the VolleyballMag.com roundup of the POWs, from the Sun Belt to the America East to the Big Ten to the Horizon..

POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.

ACC

Co-Player of the week: Louisville junior setter Wilma Rivera

Freshman: Pittsburgh middle Chinaza Ndee

Worth noting: Rivera had 85 assists, eight kills and hit .471 in two matches wins. Ndee hit .429 while getting 14 kills, 12 blocks and two digs in two victories.

The complete ACC release

Big 12

Offensive: Baylor Yossiana Pressley

Defensive: Texas senior middle Chiaka Ogbogu

Freshman: Pressley

Worth noting: Pressley, who averaged 5.17 kills and 1.5 digs, is also the AVCA national POW.

The Big 12 has no release but announces its winners on Twitter @big12Conference

Big Ten

Player of the week: Minnesota freshman Stephanie Samedy

Co-Defensive: Penn State sophomore libero Kendall White

Co-Defensive: Illinois junior libero Brandi Donnelly

Setter: Minnesota junior Samantha Seliger-Swenson

Freshman: Samedy

Worth noting: Samedy was both the POW and freshman after averaging 5.2 kills while hitting .418 and getting 3.3 digs per set in two wins. She won the POW for the second time and freshman for the third. White went back-to-back after averaging 4.9 digs per set, while Donnelly averaged 5.12 digs per set in two wins.

The complete Big Ten release

Pac-12

Offensive: Stanford senior right side Merete Lutz

Defensive: UCLA middle Madeleine Gates

Freshman: Colorado setter Brynna Deluzio

Worth noting: Lutz averaged 4.0 kills while hitting .526 in two sweeps and six blocks total. Gates averaged 3.43 kills while hitting .477 and came up with 1.86 blocks per set in two wins. Deluzio, who also won last week, averaged 8.33 assists in two wins and against Washington State had thee kills, 11 digs and six blocks.

The complete Pac-12 release

Southeastern Conference

Offensive: Florida senior outside Carli SnyderCo-Defensive: Florida senior middle Rhamat Alhassan

Setter: Georgia sophomore Meghan Donovan

Freshman: Georgia outside T’ara Ceasar

Worth noting: Snyder averaged 4.5 kills in two wins, which included 21 digs and six blocks. Alhassan, who went back-to-back, averaged 2.17 blocks in those two road victories. Donovan averaged 12.8 assists and had 43 digs in two matches. Ceasar, a familiar name in this spot, averaged 5.83 kills and hit .483.

The complete SEC release

America East

Player of the week:New Hampshire sophomore right side Hannah Petke

Defensive specialist: Albany junior libero Nicole Otero

Setter: Binghamton senior setter Sarah Ngo

Rookie: New Hampshire freshman setter Emily Patlovich

Worth noting: Petke earns her first POW after getting 24 kills and hitting .455. Otero, meanwhile, won the defensive POW for the fifth week in a row and 13th overall. Ngo got her third setter award of the season, seventh in her career. And Patlovich got her second rookie award after 25 assists and 15 digs in a five-set win over Stony Brook.

The complete America East release

American Athletic

Offensive: Wichita State senior middle Abbie Lehman

Defensive: SMU sophomore libero Montana Watts

Worth noting: Lehman, last week’s defensive POW, proved her versatility by hitting .600 in two sweeps, getting 27 kills total. Watts averged 6.38 digs in two wins.

The complete American Athletic release

Atlantic Sun

Player of the week: Lipscomb junior outside Carlyle Nusbaum

Defensive: Kennesaw State junior middle Liesl Engelbrecht

Freshman: FGCU outside Snowy Burnam

Worth noting: Nusbaum won for the third time this season and ninth overall, the ASUN record. In two matches she had 52 kills, 29 digs and hit .361. Engelbrecht had 13 blocks in two wins, while Burnam had 27 kills, 26 digs and hit .453 in two wins.

The complete ASUN release

Atlantic 10

Player of the week: Saint Louis sophomore outside Sien Gallop

Defensive: VCU senior libero Rebekah Strange

Rookie: Davidson freshman middle Ellie Crosley

Worth noting: Gallop averaged 5.75 kills and had seven aces in two wins. On defense, last week it was VCU’s Tori Baldwin. This week, Strange averaged 5,43 digs. Crosley had 16 blocks in two matches.

The complete A-10 release

Big East

Offensive player of the week: St. John’s senior middle Julia Cast

Defensive player of the week: Creighton sophomore libero Brittany Witt

Freshman: St. John’s freshman middle Kayley Wood

Worth noting: Fueled by two road wins, St. John’s has both offensive and freshman honors this week. Cast led the league in kills with 5.5 per set, while Wood averaged 3.5 points per set and 2.33 kills per set. Witt earned her fourth defensive nod following 31 digs and 15 assists in wins against Marquette and DePaul.

The complete Big East release

Big South

Player of the week: Presbyterian College sophomore outside Erin Eulitz

Defensive: High Point freshman libero Abby Bottomley

Freshman: Presbyterian middle Allie Wright

Worth noting: Eulitz averaged 3.67 kills per set in three victories, adding 30 digs. Bottomley averaged 5.17 digs, while Wright had 24 kills and 13 blocks in those three victories.

The complete Big South release

Big Sky

Offensive: Idaho junior outside Sarah Sharp

Defensive: Idaho junior libero Alycia Wodke

Worth noting: Sharp and Wodke were a perfect 1-2 punch. had 42 kills in two matches, averaging 5.25 per set. Wodke, in those two wins, averaged 5.62 digs.

The complete Big Sky release

Big West

Player of the week: Hawai’i senior middle Emily Maglio

Defensive: UC Davis junior libero Malia Bolko

Freshman:UC Davis outside hitter Mahalia White

Worth noting: Maglio hit a combined .560 in her final two home matches, averging 5.33 kills and 1.33 blocks. Bolko won the award for the sixth time as she had 43 digs in two matches. White averaged 3.25 kills and 0.63 blocks.

The complete Big West release

Colonial Athletic Association

Offensive: Elon senior outside Sydney Busa

Defensive: Charleston senior middle Krissy Mummey

Rookie: Elon freshman setter Kodi Garcia

Worth noting: Busa had 37 kills in two win, averaging 4.62 per set. Mummey, who was last week’s offensive POW for the third time this season, won for defense for the first time after getting 15 blocks in two wins. She also had 28 kills and hit .478. Garcia won for the third time as averaged 10.12 assists.

The complete Colonial release

Conference USA

Offensive: North Texas senior middle Amanda Chamberlain

Defensive: Western Kentucky freshman libero Darby Music Setter: WKU senior Jessica Lucas

Freshman: North Texas outside Valerie Valerian

Worth noting: Chamberlain averaged 5.17 kills and she’s second in the nation in hitting percentage at .480. Music hit all the right notes with 35 digs in two matches and was perfect on serve receive. Lucas averaged 11 assists and hit .437. She also had 20 digs and four blocks. Valerian had 18 kills and hit .302.

The complete C-USA release

Horizon League

Offensive: Milwaukee sophomore middle Bridget Wallenberger

Defensive: Milwaukee senior libero Mykie Olson

Worth noting: Wallenberger had 44 kills in two victories and leads the league in hitting at .349. Olson had 47 digs in those two wins.

The complete Horizon release

Ivy League

Player of the week: Princeton junior middle Caroline Sklaver

Rookie: Penn freshman outside Parker Jones

Worth noting: Sklaver had 21 kills and hit .563 in two wins, while Jones had 34 kills and 24 digs in two wins. This is third time she’s won the award.

The complete Ivy release

Metro Atlantic

Offensive: Canisius sophomore setter Cassidy Ceriani

Defensive: Niagara senior libero Rylee Hunt

Rookie: Canisius freshman middle Claire Leonard

Worth noting: Ceriani averaged 10.5 assists and 2.42 digs. Hunt, a multiple honoree, averaged 5.27 digs. Leonard averaged 4.0 kills and 1.42 digs in a 3-0 week.

This is the MAAC release from October 31

Mid-American

MAC East offensive: Miami senior outside hitter Olivia Rusek

MAC West offensive: Central Michigan senior outside hitter Jordan Bueter

MAC East defensive: Miami senior libero Maeve McDonald

MAC West defensive: Ball State sophomore libero kate Avila

Worth noting: Rusek generated 29.5 points in two sweeps this weekend, averaging 4.92 points/set. Bueter recorded 34 kills and 20 digs for the Chippewas in wins over Northhern Illinois and Western Michigan this weekend. McDonald averaged 6.5 digs per set this week and had a perfect 1.000 reception percentage in 16 attempts. Avila reached 1,000 career digs in just 57 career matches.

The complete MAC release

Mid-Eastern

Co-Player of the week:North Carolina A&T State senior outside Samara Brown

Co-Player of the week: Maryland Eastern Shore junior outside Rachel Kayongo

Defensive: North Carolina A&T State senior libero Jasmine Lindor

Setter:Maryland Eastern Shore junior Carolina Machado

Rookie:Florida A&M freshman middle Candelaria Herrera

Worth noting: Brown hit .404 and averaged 4.5 kills. Kayongo averaged 3.5 kills and hit .383. Lindor averaged 2.0 blocks, while Machado 51 assists and 25 digs in two matches. Herrera had four kills and six blocks in a win..

The complete MEAC release

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: Missouri State senior outside Lily Johnson

Defensive: Illinois State junior libero Courtney Pence

Freshman: Drake outside Emily Plock

Worth noting: Johnson averaged 5.29 kills, 5.57 digs as the Bears stayed unbeaten in the league. Pence went back-to-back after averaging 7.5 digs, while Plock had 27 kills in two wins and hit .362.

The complete Valley release

Mountain West

Offensive: Colorado State sophomore setter Katie Oleksak

Defensive: Air Force senior middle Piper Heineck

Worth noting: Oleksak had 83 assists, five kills, two service aces and a .364 attack percentage in two wins. Heineck had 22 blocks and seven digs in two matches.

The complete Mountain West release

Northeast Conference

Player of the week: Central Connecticut senior middle Maddie Smith

Defensive: Central Connecticut senior middle Maddie Smith

Rookie: Central Connecticut freshman outside hitter Samantha McCreath.

Worth noting: Smith earned her second POW honor and her first defensive as CCSU clinched a spot in the NEC tournament. She leads the conference with 1.49 blocks/set and had 13 kills this week and hit .500. McCreath registered 19 kills in wins against Sacred Heart and Fairleigh Dickinson.

The complete Northeast release

Ohio Valley

Offensive: Austin Peay senior middle Ashley Slay

Defensive: SIUE senior libero Katie Shashack

Setter: Austin Peay junior Kristen Stucker

Co-Newcomer: Austin Peay freshman outside Brooke Moore

Worth noting: Slay had 27 kills in two wins, while Rojas had 34 digs in two matches and leads the league in digs. Stucker recorded 110 assists in three matches. Moore had 25 kills without a reception error and had three blocks.

The complete OVC release

Patriot League

Player of the week: American junior setter Kennedy Etheridge

Rookie: Colgate freshman outside Alli Lowe

Worth noting: Etheridge had 66 assists, 14 digs, five kills and two blocks in two wins, while Lowe averaged 4.0 kills and hit .303.

The complete Patriot release

Southern Conference

Offensive: UNCG junior setter Allison Penner

Defensive: UNCG junior libero Christina Gregory

Worth noting: Penner had 106 assists, 24 digs, 11 kills and four aces in two matches, while Gregory won her third defensive award this year while averaging 5.22 digs.

The complete SoCon release

Southland Conference

Offensive: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi senior outside hitter Brittany Gilpin

Defensive: McNeese senior middle Jenny D’Alessandro

Worth noting: Gilpin had 28 kills, hitting .296 and led her team with 28 digs. D’Alessandro had 11 blocks as McNeese clinched a spot in the Southland Conference tournament.

The complete Southland release

Southwestern

Offensive: Arkansas-Pine Bluff junior outside Lisa Casimie

Defensive: Arkansas-Pine Bluff senior defensive specialist Jade Sanlin

Setter: Arkansas-Pine Bluff sophomore setter Britney Sahlmann

Worth nothing: Arkansas-Pine Bluff sweeps the POW honors as Casimie recorded 53 kills in three matches for a .278 kill percentage. Sanlin had 60 digs in UAPB’s three wins for the week, while Sahlmann distributed 130 total assists.

The complete SWAC release

Summit

Offensive: Western Illinois sophomore middle Mackenzie Steckler

Defensive: North Dakota State defensive specialist Abbi Klos

Worth noting: Steckler had a career-high .692 hitting percentage against South Dakota State. Klos tallied 31 digs in a five-set win over Fort Wayne.

The complete Summit release

Sun Belt

Offensive: Coastal Carolina senior outside Leah Hardeman

Defensive: South Alabama senior defensive specialist Abby Baker

Setter: Texas State senior setter Erin Hoppe

Freshman: Louisiana freshman outside Hali Wisnoskie

Worth noting: Hardeman averaged 5.00 kills/set while hitting .314 last week for the Chanticleers. Baker set a Jaguar record for digs (40) against Louisiana. Hoppe dished out 81 assists in wins over Arkansas State and Little Rock while adding 15 digs, six blocks, two kills and an ace. Wisnoskie hit .281 for the week as the Ragin’ Cajuns swept both South Alabama and Troy.

The complete Sun Belt release

West Coast

Player of the week: San Diego senior opposite Jayden Kennedy

Worth noting: Kennedy won for the second time this season after getting 30 kills in 53 swings in sweeps against Saint Mary’s and Pacific. Also nominated were Cosy Burnett, BYU; Jasmine Gross, Pepperdine; Savannah Slattery, Loyola Marymount; Hannah Troutman, Portland.

The complete WCC release

Western Athletic

Player of the week: New Mexico State junior outside Tatyana Battle

Worth noting: Dennison won the award for the first time this season and second of her career. In a 2-0 week she averaged 5.08 points, 4.17 digs, 4.00 kills, .83 blocks and .50 aces per set. Also nominated were Haylee Roberts of CSU Bakersfield, Kansas City’s Alicia Harrington, Barbara Silva of UT Rio Grande Valley, and Utah Valley’s Lexi Thompson.

The complete WAC release