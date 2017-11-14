NCAA POWs: 15th honor for Missouri State’s Johnson, 14th for Albany’s Otero

Start with Missouri State senior outside Lily Johnson, who was named the Missouri Valley Conference POW for the sixth time this season and 15 in her career.

For Albany junior libero Nicole Otero, it was not just her sixth America East defensive POW, but sixth in a row and 14th of her career.

Austin Peay junior Kristen Stucker owns the Ohio Valley setting honor, winning for the 10th time.

And its only her third in the Big West, but Lindsey Ruddins averaged 6.56 kills per set last week for UC Santa Barbara.

Niagara’s Rylee Hunt is the Metro Atlantic top defensive player for the fifth time in a row and ninth this season.

Worth noting is North Dakota State’s Mikaela Purnell, who averaged 8.25 digs per set in two wins, and Central Connecticut’s Lindsey Massicotte, who averaged 7.56 digs in two wins.

Those are just some of the winners this week. What’s more the Horizon and Southern announced their end-of-year winners.

You can look forward every Tuesday to the VolleyballMag.com roundup of the POWs around the country.

POWs, of course, are players of the week, and we will do our best to list the honorees from all 32 Division I conferences here.

ACC

Player of the week: NC State senior outside Julia Brown

Freshman: Virginia Tech outside Kaity Smith

Worth noting: Brown had 30 kills, 15 digs and four blocks in two wins, while Smith had 25 kills and 20 digs in two matches.

Big 12

Offensive: Baylor freshman Yossiana Pressley

Defensive: Baylor sophomore middle Shelly Fanning

Freshman: Pressley

Worth noting: Pressley had 19 kills and hit. 410 in an upset of Kansas, while Fanning had eight blocks.

Big Ten

Player of the week: Purdue junior outside Sherridan Atkinson

Defensive: Penn State senior outside Simone Lee

Setter: Purdue senior Ashley Evans

Freshman: Wisconsin middle Dana Rettke

Worth noting: Purdue had two big upsets last week and Atkinson averaged 4.4 kills while hitting .364 to go with 1.9 digs per set. Lee averaged 4.3 kills, but 4.7 digs and had five blocks in two wins. Evans averaged 14.8 assists and also had 18 digs and 10 kills in those wins. The Wisconsin release called Rettke “Great Dana,” and why not? She was the top freshman for the eighth time after averaged 4.17 kills while hitting .465 in two matches.

Pac-12

Offensive: USC sophomore outside Khalia Lanier

Defensive: Oregon State freshman libero Grace Macey

Freshman: Oregon State setter Kylee McLaughlin

Worth noting: Lanier averaged 4.22 kills, 2.56 digs in two victories over ranked teams. Oregon State doubled, as Massey averaged 4.5 digs in two wins and McLaughlin averaged 1.0.25 assists, including five kills and 14 digs against Arizona State.

Southeastern Conference

Player of the week: Kentucky senior libero Ashley Dusek

Co-Offensive: Florida senior right side Shainah Joseph

Co-Offensive: Kentucky sophomore outside Leah Edmond

Defensive: Dusek

Setter: Kentucky freshman Madison Lilley

Freshman: Georgia outside T’ara Ceasar

Worth noting: Dusek averaged 7.14 digs and had no reception errors. In two wins, Joseph hit .431 and had 28 kills and 11 blocks. Edmond, getting her seventh weekly honor, averaged 5.36 kills in two wins, including hitting .500 against Auburn. Lilley led UK to a big hitting week and also had 16 digs, four blocks and two aces.

America East

Player of the week: Binghamton junior outside Gaby Alicea

Defensive specialist: Albany junior libero Nicole Otero

Setter: Albany sophomore Kelly Cameron

Rookie: New Hampshire freshman setter Emily Patlovich

Worth noting: Alicea closed out the regular season with big numbers in her final two matches, averaging 5.0 kills while hitting .419 and getting 4.0 digs. Cameron averaged 12.0 assists and also had 11 digs, while teammate Otero had 30 digs and six assists in the win over Stony Brook. Patlovich averaged 7.7 assists and 2.3 digs.

American Athletic

Offensive: Wichita State senior middle Abbie Lehman

Defensive: Temple senior right side Izzy Rapacxz

Worth noting: Lehman was honored for the fourth week in a row as the Shockers won twice. She had 24 kills and hit .457 and averaged 2.0 blocks. Rapacz averaged 2.6 kills, 1.5 blocks and 4.10 digs in two wins.

Atlantic Sun

Player of the week: Kennesaw senior setter Kristi Piedimonte

Defensive: Lipscomb senior libero Brittany Thomas

Freshman: North Florida middle Devyn Wheeler

Worth noting: Piedimonte had 76 assists in two matches, including 11 digs against Stetson. Thomas had 42 digs in two matches, while Wheeler averaged 4.5 kills and 4.83 digs in two wins.

Atlantic 10

Player of the week: Dayton senior outside Jessica Sloan

Defensive: VCU senior libero Rebekah Strange

Rookie: Saint Louis freshman outside Maya Taylor

Worth noting: Sloan averaged 4.0 kills in two sweeps and also had 1.83 digs and .083 blocks while hitting .400. Strange had a career-high 34 digs in a win over Davidson, while Taylor averaged 4.33 kills in two road wins.

Big East

Offensive player of the week: Creighton senior setter Lydia Dimke

Defensive player of the week: Creighton sophomore libero Brittany Witt

Freshman: Xavier middle Audrey Adams

Worth noting: Dimke averaged 11.75 assists, 4.12 digs, a kills and .38 blocks while hitting .389. Witt, who also won last week, averaged 4.38 digs.

Big South

Player of the week: High Point senior hitter Haley Barnes

Defensive: Campbell senior libero Kayla Schanback

Freshman: UNC Asheville freshman middle Ava Venema

Worth noting: Barnes had 16 kills, hit .325 and had 13 digs and a block in a win over Radford. Schanbeck had 45 digs in two wins, while Venema had 15 kills, six blocks and five digs in two matches.

Big Sky

Offensive: Northern Colorado senior middle Alex Kloehn

Defensive: Idaho junior middle DeVonne Ryter

Worth noting: Kloehn closed out her regular season with 33 kills and hit .540 in two matches. Ryter had back-to-back matches with career highs in blocks, getting 10 kills and eight blocks against Montana and got eight more blocks against Montana State.

Big West

Player of the week: UC Santa Barbara sophomore outside Lindsey Ruddins

Defensive: Long Beach State senior libero Rachel Nieto

Freshman: UC Davis outside Mahalia White

Worth noting: Ruddins won for the third time after getting 59 kills and hitting .331, which included 32 kills against UC Irvine, nine in 12 swings in the fifth set. Nieto had 44 digs in two matches. White, the winner for the third time in a row and fifth in the last six weeks, had 33 kills in two matches, giving her 365 for the season, second all-time among freshmen at UC Davis.

Colonial Athletic Association

Offensive: Towson senior right side Julymar Otero

Co- Defensive: Charleson senior middle Jane Feddersen Co-Defensive: Towson junior libero Anna Holehouse

Rookie: UNCW freshman setter Brynn Montgomery

Worth noting: Otero won for the second time this season as she had 29 kills and hit .310 in two wins to go with 22 digs, five blocks and an ace. Fedderson had 18 blocks in two wins, while Holehouse averaged 7.5 digs and had 11 assists in two wins. Montgomery averaged 8.29 assists in two wins and had 16 digs, five kills and four blocks.

Conference USA

Offensive: North Texas senior right side Alexia Wright

Defensive: Florida Atlantic junior libero Alex Cardona

Setter: Florida Atlantic junior Ivone Martinez

Freshman: Rice outside Nicole Lennon

Worth noting: Wright had 18 kills and hit .361 against WKU. Cardona averaged 6.33 digs in two matches, while teammate Martinez averaged 13.67 assists and 3.33 digs. Lennon won for the fifth time this season after getting 23 kills and 24 digs against UTSA.

Horizon League

The Horizon went right to its end-of-year awards. Oakland senior outside Darien Bandell is the player of the year and offensive player of the year after averaging 4.55 kills in league play. Cleveland State had three winners in defensive player Shannon Grega, setter Gina Kilners and coach, Chuck Voss. Green Bay’s Taylor Wolf was top freshman.

Click on the release to see the list, which includes the first team, honorable mention and all-freshman team.

Ivy League

Player of the week: Princeton sophomore right side Maggie O’Connell

Co-Rookie: Dartmouth freshman outside Mallen Bischoff

Co-Rookie: Yale freshman outside Kathryn Attar

Worth noting: O’Connell hit .359 and had 32 kills in two matches and also had seven digs, three blocks and an assist. She was the fifth different Princeton player to win this season. Bischoff hit .354 as she had 29 kills in two matches to go with 17 digs, four blocks and two assists. And Attar, winning for the third time, had 37 kills and hit .283 in two matches.

Metro Atlantic

Player of the week: Fairfield senior outside Megan Theiller

Libero: Niagara senior libero Rylee Hunt

Rookie: Iona freshman setter Jamie Smith

Worth noting: Theiller averaged 4.56 kills and 4.89 digs in three sweeps. She also had two assists, three aces and four blocks. Hunt, who owns this award, won for the fifth time in a row after averaging 6.71 digs in two matches. And Smith averaged 3.22 kills and 1.56 digs.

Mid-American

MAC East offensive: Miami senior outside Olivia Rusek

MAC West offensive: NIU junior middle Meg Wolowicz

MAC East defensive: Miami senior libero Maeve McDonald

MAC West defensive: Ball State sophomore libero Kate Avila

Worth noting: Rusek had 33 kills in two matches, including 21 and 10 digs against Buffalo. Wolowicz averaged 3.86 kills and hit .404 in two matches. She also had three blocks. McDonald got 52 digs in seven sets, giving her 625 for the season. Avila won for the third time after getting 49 digs in two matches.

Mid-Eastern

Co-Player of the week: Florida A&M sophomore outside Nicole Abreu

Co-Player of the week: Hampton junior outside Reeana Richardson

Defensive: Bethune-Cookman sophomore libero Alana Handy

Setter: Bethune-Cookman senior Phalen Clark

Rookie: Florida A&M freshman middle Candelaria Herrera

Worth noting: In three wins Abreu averaged 4.3 kills and hit .369, while Richardson had 25 kills, hit .304 and had 12 digs in two wins. Handy averaged 8.1 digs in two wins. Clark averaged 11.1 assists and six blocks in two wins. Herrera hit .472 in three matches while averaging 3.5 kills per set.

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: Missouri State senior outside Lily Johnson

Defensive: Missouri State junior libero Emily Butters

Freshman: Illinois State setter Stef Jankiewicz

Worth noting: Johnson, who won for the sixth time this season and MVC-record 15 times in her career, averaged 5.67 kills while hitting .326 to go with 3.67 digs in two sweeps. She also had three aces and two blocks. Butters averaged 7.5 digs, while Jankiewic had 57 assists and 15 digs in her team’s only match of the week.

Mountain West

Offensive: San Diego State junior middle blocker Deja Harris

Defensive: San José State junior libero Luiza Andrade

Worth noting: Harris averaged 3.62 kills, while Andrade averaged 5.62 digs.

Northeast Conference

Player of the week: Central Connecticut senior libero Lindsey Massicotte

Defensive: Massicotte

Rookie: Central Connecticut freshman outside Samantha McCreath

Worth noting: Massicotte averaged 7.56 digs per set in two road wins — including a school-record 46 against Saint Francis — and had nine assists. She had been the defensive POW twice before. McCreath averaged 3.78 kills and 4.33 digs as she won for the second straight week and third overall.

Ohio Valley

Offensive: Belmont senior outside Arianna Person

Defensive:Murray State freshman libero Becca Fernandez

Co-Setter: Austin Peay junior Kristen Stucker

Co-Setter: Belmont senior Emma Price

Newcomer: Morehead State freshman middle Olivia Lohmeier

Worth noting: Person had 44 kills, 21 digs, seven blocks and two aces in two wins. Fernandez had 47 digs in two matches. Stucker won the setter honor for the 10th time as she had 88 assists, eight kills and 27 digs in two matches. Price had 97 assists, five kills and 13 digs in two matches. And Lohmeier had 30 kills in two matches, including 17 with no errors against Eastern Kentucky.

Patriot League

Player of the week: American junior outside Aleksandra Kazala

Rookie: Colgate freshman outside Alli Lowe

Worth noting: Kazala hit .474, while Lowe had 22 kills in two matches to win for the fourth week in a row.

Southern Conference

The SoCon announced its end-of-year awards. Th co-players of the year are UNCG senior outside Ashley Muench and Wofford sophomore outside Catie Cronister. The libero of the year is ETSU freshman Marija Popovic, who was also the freshman of the year. Michelle Young of Furman is the coach of the year.

Southland Conference

Offensive: Northwestern State junior outside Reagan Rogers

Defensive: Northwestern State junior libero Channing Burleson

Worth noting: Rogers, the league leader in kills, had 30 in two wins. Burleson had 43 digs in the two sweeps.

Southwestern

Summit

Offensive: Fort Wayne junior outside Nicole Rightnowar

Defensive: North Dakota State senior libero Mikaela Purnell

Worth noting: Rightnowar had 34 kills, averaging 4.86 per set while hitting .367. Purnell averaged 8.25 digs in two wins.

Sun Belt

Offensive: Coastal Carolina senior outside Leah Hardeman

Defensive: Coastal Carolina junior libero Sydney Alvis

Setter: Texas State senior Erin Hoppe

Freshman: Texas State middle Tyeranee Scott

Worth noting: Hardeman averaged 4.57 kills and hit .433 in two wins and also had five blocks and an ace. Alvis averaged 5.43 digs and also had six assists and two aces. Hoppe averaged 12.43 assists and finished the regular season as the league leader at 11.46 per set. Scott had 28 kills in three wins, hitting .453..

West Coast

Player of the week: Santa Clara senior middle Jensen Cunningham

Worth noting: Cunningham had 31 kills and hit .411 to go with five digs and 12 blocks in a two wins. Also Nominated: Emily Baptista, Pacific; Kaity Edwards, San Diego; Jasmine Gross, Pepperdine; McKenna Miller, BYU; Tess Reid, Loyola Marymount.

Western Athletic

Player of the week: Utah Valley senior setter Sierra Starley

Worth noting: Starley averaged 12.43 assist, 2.71 digs and hit .545 in two wins. Also nominated were Megan Hart of NM State, Seattle U’s Katarina Marinkovic and Ragni Steen Knudsen of UT Rio Grande Valley.

