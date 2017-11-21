Not just POWs, plenty of POYs in the weekly NCAA conference-by-conference report

Most of the 32 NCAA Division I women’s college volleyball conferences — not the power five — are either finished with their regular seasons or heading into their tournaments.
So this week we continue our Tuesday roundups with not only POWs, but POYs.
POWs, of course, are players of the week and POYs are players of the year.
ACC
Player of the week: Louisville sophomore outside Melanie McHenry
Freshman: Pittsburgh outside Kayla Lund
Worth noting: McHenry 30 kills in a win over North Carolina and 13 more against NC State. She hit .327 in the two matches and had 15 digs and eight blocks. Lund had 19 kills, 10 digs and three blocks in two wins. The complete ACC release
Big 12
Offensive: Iowa State junior outside Jess Schaben
Defensive: Kansas State junior middle Macy Flowers.
Freshman: Texas setter Ashley Shook
Worth noting: Schaben had 30 kills in two matches. Flowers had 16 blocks, 2.29 per set. Shook had 42 assists, five digs and a block in the win over Kansas.
The Big 12 has no release but announces its awards on Twitter @Big12Conference
Big Ten
Player of the week: Michigan junior outside Carly Skjodt
Defensive: Illinois senior libero Brandi Donnelly
Setter: Wisconsin freshman Sydney Hilley
Freshman: Wisconsin middle Dana Rettke
Worth noting: Skjodt is also the AVCA POW. Rettke is the top freshman for a record ninth time. The complete Big Ten release
Pac-12
Offensive: Stanford sophomore outside Kathryn Plummer
Defensive: Stanford sophomore middle Audriana Fitzmorris
Freshman: Oregon State setter Kylee McLaughlin
Worth noting: Plummer averaged 4.88 kills while hitting .365 to go with seven blocks in two wins. Fitzmorris averaged 2.25 blocks, while McLaughlin averaged 9.89 assists and 2.89 digs and had three blocks in two wins.
The complete Pac-12 release
http://pac-12.com/article/2017/11/20/pac-12-announces-volleyball-players-week
Southeastern Conference
Player: Kentucky senior middle Kaz Brown
Offensive: Brown
Defensive: Missouri junior middle Alyssa Munlyn
Setter: Kentucky freshman Madison Lilley
Freshman: Georgia outside T’ara Ceasar
Worth noting: Brown averaged 4.67 kills, including 18 against Ole Miss. Munlyn averaged 2.25 blocks, including 13 against Arkansas. Lilley averaged 12.17 assists, while Ceasar had 25 kills in two matches. The complete SEC release
America East
Player of the year: Binghamton junior outside Gaby Alicea
Defensive specialist: Albany junior libero Nicole Otero
Setter: Binghamton senior Sarah Ngo
Co-Rookie: UMBC freshman outside Carmen Freeman
Co-Rookie: Albany freshman outside Tatiana Tiangco
Coaching staff: Albany and head coach MJ Engstrom
Worth noting: Alicea is the first Bearcat to be POY. Otero, six times the defensive specialist of the week this season, won the award as a freshman. The complete America East release
American Athletic
Offensive: UCF freshman outside Kristina Fisher
Defensive: Wichita State senior middle Abbie Lehman
Worth noting: Fisher averaged 4.25 kills in two wins and hit .341. Lehman won for the fifth time. Her Shockers won twice had 13 blocks, 10 against SMU. She totaled 22 kills and hit .500. The complete American Athletic release
Atlantic Sun
Co-Player of the year: Lipscomb junior outside Carlyle Nusbaum
Co-Player of the year: FGCU junior outside Amanda Carroll
Defensive: Jacksonville senior libero Mackenzie Swan
Setter: Kennesaw State senior Kristi Piedimonte
Freshman: FGCU outside Snowy Burnam
Coach of the year: Kennesaw State’s Keith Schunzel
Worth noting: Nusbaum was the 2016 POY. This is the first time the award is shared. The complete ASUN release
Atlantic 10
Player of the year: Dayton senior middle Amber Erhahon
Libero: VCU Rebekah Strange
Setter: Dayton senior Jane Emmenecker
Rookie: Saint Louis outside Maya Taylor
Coach of the year: VCU’s Jody Rogers
Worth noting: Erhahon was POW five times and led the league in hitting at .458. Rogers is honored for the first time. The complete A-10 release
Big East
Offensive player of the week: Villanova junior middle Amanda Pedersen-Henry
Defensive player of the week: Villanova senior libero Allison Fitzgerald
Freshman: Butler outside Natalie Ravnell
Worth noting: Pedersen-Henry had 19 kills and hit .478 in an upset of Creighton. Fitzgerald averaged 4.83 digs, while Ravenell won the freshman honor for the fourth time. The complete Big East release
Big South
Player of the year: Radford senior outside Maddie Palmer
Freshman of the year: High Point libero Abby Bottomley
Coach of the year: High Point’s Tom Mendoza
Worth noting: Palmer went back-to-back as she nears the end of one of the best careers in Big South history. The complete Big South release
Big Sky
MVP: Sacramento State senior setter Kennedy Kurtz
Libero of the year: Portland State senior Tasha Bojanic
Freshman of the year: Northern Arizona opposite Heaven Harris
Newcomer of the year: Idaho junior libero Alycia Wodke
Coach of the year: Sacramento State’s Ruben Volta The complete Big Sky release
Big West
Player of the week: UC Santa Barbara sophomore outside Lindsey Ruddins
Defensive: UC Santa Barbara junior libero Emilia Petrachi
Freshman: UC Riverside libero Nicole Rodriguez
Worth noting: Ruddins had 46 kills in two matches and leads the nation at 5.91 per set. Petrachi averaged 8.17 digs, while Rodriguez had 33 digs in two matches, giving her the school record of 391 for the season. The complete Big West release
Colonial Athletic Association
Player of the year: Charleston senior middle Krissy Mummey
Defensive specialist: Northeastern junior libero Gabrielle Eyl
Rookie: Elon freshman setter Kodi Garcia
Coach of the year: Charleston’s Jason Kepner
Worth noting: It was obviously a good year for Charleston. The complete Colonial release
Conference USA
Player of the year: Western Kentucky senior outside Alyssa Cavanaugh
Libero: Charlotte sophomore Yumi Garcia
Setter: Western Kentucky senior Jessica Lucas
Co-Freshman: North Texas outside Barbara Teakell
Co-Freshman: Rice outside Nicole Lennon
Coach: North Texas’ Andrew Palileo
Worth noting: Cavanaugh and Lucas repeated as player and setter. The complete C-USA release
Ivy League
Player of the year: Princeton sophomore right side Maggie O’Connell
Defensive: Yale junior libero Kate Swanson
Rookie: Yale freshman outside Kathryn Attar
Coach of the year: Cornell’s Trudy Vande Berg
Worth noting: It’s not surprising who won considering Yale and Princeton tied for the regular-season title. The complete Ivy release
Metro Atlantic
Player of the year: Fairfield senior outside Skyler Day
Libero: Niagara senior Rylee Hunt
Setter: Fairfield sophomore Manuela Nicolini
Rookie: Iona freshman Jamie Smith
Coach of the year: Fairfield’s Todd Kress
Worth noting: Day was the dominant player in the league all season and won for the second straight year. Hunt was the same at libero. Smith was the top rookie six times this season. Kress won for the third year in a row. The complete MAAC release
Mid-American
Player of the year: Bowling Green senior libero Kallie Seimet
Setter: Ohio freshman Vera Giacomazzi
Defensive: Seimet
Freshman: Ohio middle Tia Jimerson:
Worth noting: Seimet led the nation in digs and digs per set, 6.78. She was the MAC West defensive POW seven times during the season. The complete MAC release
Mid-Eastern
Player of the year: Howard senior outside Khalia Donaldson
Rookie: Florida A&M freshman middle Candelaria Herrera
Worth noting: Donaldson won for the second straight year after leading the MEAC in kills, 3.61 per set. The complete MEAC release
Missouri Valley
Player of the week: Bradley junior outside Erica Haslag
Defensive: Missouri State junior libero Emily Butters
Freshman: Valparaiso setter Brittany Anderson
Worth noting: Haslag averaged 6.33 kills and 4.17 digs. Butters averaged 7.14 digs, while Anderson averaged 11.67 assists. The complete Valley release
Mountain West
Offensive: Boise State senior outside Sierra Nobley
Defensive: Air Force senior middle Piper Heineck
Worth noting: Nobley had a big setback with mono earlier in the season and has taken a long time to get back to where she was, but last week had 32 kills in two matches while hitting .368. She also had 12 digs and three blocks. Heineck had 16 blocks and 11 digs in two matches. The complete Mountain West release
Northeast Conference
Player of the year: LIU Brooklyn junior outside hitter Viktoria Fink
Defensive: Saint Francis U senior libero Jenna Veres
Setter: Bryant junior Kirstyn Sperry
Rookie: Robert Morris freshman outside Emma Granger
Coach: Central Connecticut’s Linda Sagnelli
Worth noting: Fink is the 10th LIU player to win the top honor. Sagnelli won the coach honor for the fourth year time. The complete Northeast release
Ohio Valley
Player of the year: Austin Peay senior middle Ashley Slay
Freshman: Murray State middle Katirah Johnson
Setter: Austin Peay senior Kristen Stucker
Defensive: Eastern Kentucky junior libero Chloe Rojas
Coach of the year: Austin Peay’s Taylor Mott
Worth noting: Austin Peay, which won the regular-season title and then league’s tournament, obviously dominated these awards. The complete OVC release
Patriot League
Player of the year: American junior outside Aleksandra Kazala
Setter: Navy junior Patricia Mattingly
Libero: American sophomore Kristen Largay
Rookie: Colgate freshman outside Alli Lowe
Worth noting: Kazala and Mattingly repeated. The complete Patriot release
Southland Conference
Player of the year: Central Arkansas junior right side Samantha Anderson
Freshman: Northwestern State outside Hannah Brister
Libero: Northwestern State junior Channing Burleson
Setter: Texas A&M-Corpus senior Christi Kristyn Nicholson
Coach of the year: Stephen F. Austin’s Debbie Humphreys
Worth noting: No newcomers were nominated for all-conference consideration, thus no Newcomer of the Year was selected for this season. The complete Southland release
Southwestern
Player of the year: Alabama State senior outside Ni’Yesha Brown
Setter: Alabama State junior Kori Kutsch
Libero: Prairie View A&M junior Christen Augustine
Newcomer: Arkansas-Pine Bluff junior outside Lisa Casimie
Freshman: Alabama A&M setter Meredith Sieck
Worth noting: Brown, the 2016 newcomer of the year, led the league in kills. The complete SWAC release
Summit
Player of the year: Oral Roberts senior outside Laura Milos
Defensive: North Dakota State senior libero Mikaela Purnell
Setter: South Dakota senior Brittney Jessen
Freshman: Nebraska-Omaha middle Bella Sade
Coach of the year: Denver’s Tom Hogan
Worth noting: Milos put up great numbers and was the POW four times. She led the league in kills and aces. Jessen won for the third year in a row, while Purnell won for the second time. The complete Summit release
Sun Belt
Player of the year: Coastal Carolina senior outside Leah Hardeman
Offensive: Arkansas State junior outside Carlisa May
Defensive: Texas State sophomore libero Micah Dinwiddie
Setter: Texas State senior Erin Hoppe
Freshman: Louisiana outside Hali Wisnoskie
Newcomer: Texas State sophomore outside Amy Pflughaupt
Coach of the year: Jozsef Forman
Worth noting: Hardeman led the league at 4.59 kills per set. May was second at 4.10. The complete Sun Belt release
West Coast
The WCC will announce its POY winners on Wednesday and we will include it here.
Western Athletic
Player of the year: NM State senior outside Kassandra Tohm
Libero: NM State senior Ariadnne Sierra
Setter: Seattle U junior Shae Harris
Freshman: Grand Canyon outside Claire Kovensky
Coach of the year: NM State’s Mike Jordan
Worth noting: Tohm led the league in kills. Sierra repeats as top libero. Jordan is the top coach for the sixth time of his career. The complete WAC release