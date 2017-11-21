Not just POWs, plenty of POYs in the weekly NCAA conference-by-conference report

Most of the 32 NCAA Division I women’s college volleyball conferences — not the power five — are either finished with their regular seasons or heading into their tournaments.

So this week we continue our Tuesday roundups with not only POWs, but POYs.

POWs, of course, are players of the week and POYs are players of the year.

ACC

Player of the week: Louisville sophomore outside Melanie McHenry

Freshman: Pittsburgh outside Kayla Lund

Worth noting: McHenry 30 kills in a win over North Carolina and 13 more against NC State. She hit .327 in the two matches and had 15 digs and eight blocks. Lund had 19 kills, 10 digs and three blocks in two wins.

The complete ACC release

Big 12

Offensive: Iowa State junior outside Jess Schaben

Defensive: Kansas State junior middle Macy Flowers.

Freshman: Texas setter Ashley Shook

Worth noting: Schaben had 30 kills in two matches. Flowers had 16 blocks, 2.29 per set. Shook had 42 assists, five digs and a block in the win over Kansas.

The Big 12 has no release but announces its awards on Twitter @Big12Conference

Big Ten

Player of the week: Michigan junior outside Carly Skjodt

Defensive: Illinois senior libero Brandi Donnelly

Setter: Wisconsin freshman Sydney Hilley

Freshman: Wisconsin middle Dana Rettke

Worth noting: Skjodt is also the AVCA POW. Rettke is the top freshman for a record ninth time.

The complete Big Ten release

Pac-12

Offensive: Stanford sophomore outside Kathryn Plummer

Defensive: Stanford sophomore middle Audriana Fitzmorris

Freshman: Oregon State setter Kylee McLaughlin

Worth noting: Plummer averaged 4.88 kills while hitting .365 to go with seven blocks in two wins. Fitzmorris averaged 2.25 blocks, while McLaughlin averaged 9.89 assists and 2.89 digs and had three blocks in two wins.

The complete Pac-12 release

http://pac-12.com/article/2017/11/20/pac-12-announces-volleyball-players-week

Southeastern Conference

Player: Kentucky senior middle Kaz Brown

Offensive: Brown

Defensive: Missouri junior middle Alyssa Munlyn

Setter: Kentucky freshman Madison Lilley

Freshman: Georgia outside T’ara Ceasar

Worth noting: Brown averaged 4.67 kills, including 18 against Ole Miss. Munlyn averaged 2.25 blocks, including 13 against Arkansas. Lilley averaged 12.17 assists, while Ceasar had 25 kills in two matches.

The complete SEC release

America East

Player of the year: Binghamton junior outside Gaby Alicea

Defensive specialist: Albany junior libero Nicole Otero

Setter: Binghamton senior Sarah Ngo

Co-Rookie: UMBC freshman outside Carmen Freeman

Co-Rookie: Albany freshman outside Tatiana Tiangco

Coaching staff: Albany and head coach MJ Engstrom

Worth noting: Alicea is the first Bearcat to be POY. Otero, six times the defensive specialist of the week this season, won the award as a freshman.

The complete America East release

American Athletic

Offensive: UCF freshman outside Kristina Fisher

Defensive: Wichita State senior middle Abbie Lehman

Worth noting: Fisher averaged 4.25 kills in two wins and hit .341. Lehman won for the fifth time. Her Shockers won twice had 13 blocks, 10 against SMU. She totaled 22 kills and hit .500.

The complete American Athletic release

Atlantic Sun

Co-Player of the year: Lipscomb junior outside Carlyle Nusbaum

Co-Player of the year: FGCU junior outside Amanda Carroll

Defensive: Jacksonville senior libero Mackenzie Swan

Setter: Kennesaw State senior Kristi Piedimonte

Freshman: FGCU outside Snowy Burnam

Coach of the year: Kennesaw State’s Keith Schunzel

Worth noting: Nusbaum was the 2016 POY. This is the first time the award is shared.

The complete ASUN release

Atlantic 10

Player of the year: Dayton senior middle Amber Erhahon

Libero: VCU Rebekah Strange

Setter: Dayton senior Jane Emmenecker

Rookie: Saint Louis outside Maya Taylor

Coach of the year: VCU’s Jody Rogers

Worth noting: Erhahon was POW five times and led the league in hitting at .458. Rogers is honored for the first time.

The complete A-10 release

Big East

Offensive player of the week: Villanova junior middle Amanda Pedersen-Henry

Defensive player of the week: Villanova senior libero Allison Fitzgerald

Freshman: Butler outside Natalie Ravnell

Worth noting: Pedersen-Henry had 19 kills and hit .478 in an upset of Creighton. Fitzgerald averaged 4.83 digs, while Ravenell won the freshman honor for the fourth time.

The complete Big East release

Big South

Player of the year: Radford senior outside Maddie Palmer

Freshman of the year: High Point libero Abby Bottomley

Coach of the year: High Point’s Tom Mendoza

Worth noting: Palmer went back-to-back as she nears the end of one of the best careers in Big South history.

The complete Big South release

Big Sky

MVP: Sacramento State senior setter Kennedy Kurtz

Libero of the year: Portland State senior Tasha Bojanic

Freshman of the year: Northern Arizona opposite Heaven Harris

Newcomer of the year: Idaho junior libero Alycia Wodke

Coach of the year: Sacramento State’s Ruben Volta

The complete Big Sky release

Big West

Player of the week: UC Santa Barbara sophomore outside Lindsey Ruddins

Defensive: UC Santa Barbara junior libero Emilia Petrachi

Freshman: UC Riverside libero Nicole Rodriguez

Worth noting: Ruddins had 46 kills in two matches and leads the nation at 5.91 per set. Petrachi averaged 8.17 digs, while Rodriguez had 33 digs in two matches, giving her the school record of 391 for the season.

The complete Big West release

Colonial Athletic Association

Player of the year: Charleston senior middle Krissy Mummey

Defensive specialist: Northeastern junior libero Gabrielle Eyl

Rookie: Elon freshman setter Kodi Garcia

Coach of the year: Charleston’s Jason Kepner

Worth noting: It was obviously a good year for Charleston.

The complete Colonial release

Conference USA

Player of the year: Western Kentucky senior outside Alyssa Cavanaugh

Libero: Charlotte sophomore Yumi Garcia

Setter: Western Kentucky senior Jessica Lucas

Co-Freshman: North Texas outside Barbara Teakell

Co-Freshman: Rice outside Nicole Lennon

Coach: North Texas’ Andrew Palileo

Worth noting: Cavanaugh and Lucas repeated as player and setter.

The complete C-USA release

Horizon League

Announced last week. Click here for the list.

Ivy League

Player of the year: Princeton sophomore right side Maggie O’Connell

Defensive: Yale junior libero Kate Swanson

Rookie: Yale freshman outside Kathryn Attar

Coach of the year: Cornell’s Trudy Vande Berg

Worth noting: It’s not surprising who won considering Yale and Princeton tied for the regular-season title.

The complete Ivy release

Metro Atlantic

Player of the year: Fairfield senior outside Skyler Day

Libero: Niagara senior Rylee Hunt

Setter: Fairfield sophomore Manuela Nicolini

Rookie: Iona freshman Jamie Smith

Coach of the year: Fairfield’s Todd Kress

Worth noting: Day was the dominant player in the league all season and won for the second straight year. Hunt was the same at libero. Smith was the top rookie six times this season. Kress won for the third year in a row.

The complete MAAC release

Mid-American

Player of the year: Bowling Green senior libero Kallie Seimet

Setter: Ohio freshman Vera Giacomazzi

Defensive: Seimet

Freshman: Ohio middle Tia Jimerson:

Worth noting: Seimet led the nation in digs and digs per set, 6.78. She was the MAC West defensive POW seven times during the season.

The complete MAC release

Mid-Eastern

Player of the year: Howard senior outside Khalia Donaldson

Rookie: Florida A&M freshman middle Candelaria Herrera

Worth noting: Donaldson won for the second straight year after leading the MEAC in kills, 3.61 per set.

The complete MEAC release

Missouri Valley

Player of the week: Bradley junior outside Erica Haslag

Defensive: Missouri State junior libero Emily Butters

Freshman: Valparaiso setter Brittany Anderson

Worth noting: Haslag averaged 6.33 kills and 4.17 digs. Butters averaged 7.14 digs, while Anderson averaged 11.67 assists.

The complete Valley release

Mountain West

Offensive: Boise State senior outside Sierra Nobley

Defensive: Air Force senior middle Piper Heineck

Worth noting: Nobley had a big setback with mono earlier in the season and has taken a long time to get back to where she was, but last week had 32 kills in two matches while hitting .368. She also had 12 digs and three blocks. Heineck had 16 blocks and 11 digs in two matches.

The complete Mountain West release

Northeast Conference

Player of the year: LIU Brooklyn junior outside hitter Viktoria Fink

Defensive: Saint Francis U senior libero Jenna Veres

Setter: Bryant junior Kirstyn Sperry

Rookie: Robert Morris freshman outside Emma Granger

Coach: Central Connecticut’s Linda Sagnelli

Worth noting: Fink is the 10th LIU player to win the top honor. Sagnelli won the coach honor for the fourth year time.

The complete Northeast release

Ohio Valley

Player of the year: Austin Peay senior middle Ashley Slay

Freshman: Murray State middle Katirah Johnson

Setter: Austin Peay senior Kristen Stucker

Defensive: Eastern Kentucky junior libero Chloe Rojas

Coach of the year: Austin Peay’s Taylor Mott

Worth noting: Austin Peay, which won the regular-season title and then league’s tournament, obviously dominated these awards.

The complete OVC release

Patriot League

Player of the year: American junior outside Aleksandra Kazala

Setter: Navy junior Patricia Mattingly

Libero: American sophomore Kristen Largay

Rookie: Colgate freshman outside Alli Lowe

Worth noting: Kazala and Mattingly repeated.

The complete Patriot release

Southern Conference

Announced last week. Click here for the list.

Southland Conference

Player of the year: Central Arkansas junior right side Samantha Anderson

Freshman: Northwestern State outside Hannah Brister

Libero: Northwestern State junior Channing Burleson

Setter: Texas A&M-Corpus senior Christi Kristyn Nicholson

Coach of the year: Stephen F. Austin’s Debbie Humphreys

Worth noting: No newcomers were nominated for all-conference consideration, thus no Newcomer of the Year was selected for this season.

The complete Southland release

Southwestern

Player of the year: Alabama State senior outside Ni’Yesha Brown

Setter: Alabama State junior Kori Kutsch

Libero: Prairie View A&M junior Christen Augustine

Newcomer: Arkansas-Pine Bluff junior outside Lisa Casimie

Freshman: Alabama A&M setter Meredith Sieck

Worth noting: Brown, the 2016 newcomer of the year, led the league in kills.

The complete SWAC release

Summit

Player of the year: Oral Roberts senior outside Laura Milos

Defensive: North Dakota State senior libero Mikaela Purnell

Setter: South Dakota senior Brittney Jessen

Freshman: Nebraska-Omaha middle Bella Sade

Coach of the year: Denver’s Tom Hogan

Worth noting: Milos put up great numbers and was the POW four times. She led the league in kills and aces. Jessen won for the third year in a row, while Purnell won for the second time.

The complete Summit release

Sun Belt

Player of the year: Coastal Carolina senior outside Leah Hardeman

Offensive: Arkansas State junior outside Carlisa May

Defensive: Texas State sophomore libero Micah Dinwiddie

Setter: Texas State senior Erin Hoppe

Freshman: Louisiana outside Hali Wisnoskie

Newcomer: Texas State sophomore outside Amy Pflughaupt

Coach of the year: Jozsef Forman

Worth noting: Hardeman led the league at 4.59 kills per set. May was second at 4.10.

The complete Sun Belt release

West Coast

The WCC will announce its POY winners on Wednesday and we will include it here.

Western Athletic

Player of the year: NM State senior outside Kassandra Tohm

Libero: NM State senior Ariadnne Sierra

Setter: Seattle U junior Shae Harris

Freshman: Grand Canyon outside Claire Kovensky

Coach of the year: NM State’s Mike Jordan

Worth noting: Tohm led the league in kills. Sierra repeats as top libero. Jordan is the top coach for the sixth time of his career.

The complete WAC release