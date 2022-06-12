USA pairs went 4-2 Saturday in the FIVB Beach Volleyball Championships in Rome, including Kelly Cheng and Betsi Flint, the only Americans to get to 2-0 in pool play.

There’s also the AVP Tour Series Muskegon Open where Sunday’s quarterfinals include top-seeded Larissa and Liliane Maestrini on the women’s side and upstarts Dave Palm and Roberto Rodriguez, the ninth seed, on the men’s.

World Championships

Fifth-seeded Cheng and Flint, who opened with a victory on Friday, beat the 29th-seeded Swiss pair Esmee Bobner and Zoe Verge-Depre 17-21, 21-16, 15-12. The wrap up pool play Sunday against 20th-seeded Canadians Brandie Wilkerson and Sophie Bukovec.

Sara Hughes and Kelley Kolinske bounced back from a first-match defeat as the No. 6 seeds beat 30th-seeded Ecuadorians Karelys Simisterra and Arian Vilela 21-13, 21-9. They play Spain’s Maria Carro and Angelo Lobato on Sunday.

Two other USA women’s pairs, Sarah Sponcil and Terese Cannon and Emily Day and Emily Stockman, were off Saturday but are back in action Sunday.

Taylor Crabb and Taylor Sander dropped to 1-1 with a 21-14, 21-15 loss to fourth-seeded Cherif Samba and Ahmed Tijan of Qatar. The Taylors play Paraguay’s Roger Battilana and Gonzalo Melgarejo of Paraguay on Monday.

Theo Brunner and Chaim Schalk, seeded 19th, bounced back with a 21-12, 21-15 win over Mozambique’s Ainadino Martinho and Jorge Monjane. They’ll play sixth-seeded Ondrej Perusic and David Schweiner of the Czech Republic on Monday.

Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb, the 11th-seed who were off Friday, opened with a 21-8, 21-19 win over Thailand’s Thailand’s Surin Jongkland and Banlue Nakprakhong. They play Colombians Johan Murray and Sneider Rivas on Sunday.

Click here for the complete men’s schedule and results, courtesy of BVBinfo.com, and here for the women’s schedule and results.

Muskegon Open

The four men’s pairs left unbeaten are Palm and Rodriguez, who will play fourth-seeded Seain Cook and Logan Webber, and third-seeded Miles Evans and Ed Ratledge, who play second-seeded Evan Cory and Billy Kolinske. Top-seeded Andy Benesh and Avery Drost are in a contenders-bracket match against fifth-seeded Cody Caldwell and Adam Roberts.

On the women’s side, the Maestrinis play fifth-seeded Kim DiCello and Kendra VanZweiten. In the other quarterfinal, 11th-seeded Deahna Kraft and Allie Wheeler face seventh-seeded Julia Scoles and Geena Urango.

Click here for the complete men’s schedule and results, courtesy of BVBinfo.com, and here for the women’s schedule and results.