There are professional beach volleyball tournaments happening this weekend in Austin, Texas, where the AVP is kicking off its season; Doha, where there is a Volleyball World event; and in Cuba, where a NORCECA competition is underway.

AVP AUSTIN — The AVP Pro Series Austin Open kicked off Friday with results that stayed remarkably true to seeding. All 24 matches resulted in higher-seeded teams winning, and as the tournament heads into Saturday, the four top seeds from the men’s and women’s brackets will prepare to play in the quarterfinals.

Olympians Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb, Olympic gold medalist Phil Dalhausser and Andy Benesh, Theo Brunner and Chaim Schalk and Chase Budinger and Troy Field all won both their matches Friday, as did top seeded Canadian Olympians Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan, Olympian Kelly Cheng and Betsi Flint, Terese Cannon and Olympian Sarah Sponcil, and Sarah Hughes and Kelley Kolinske.

Contenders-bracket play in the double-elimination tournament begins Saturday at 9:10 a.m. Central, with the quarters starting at 1:25 p.m..

The three-day Austin Open runs through Sunday and features 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams competing for a $125,000 purse.

Among Friday’s men’s results

— (1) Tri Bourne/Trevor Crabb def. (16) Caleb Kwekel/Marty Lorenz, 21-17, 22-20; def. (8) John Hyden/Logan Webber, 21-19, 21-18

— (2) Andy Benesh/Phil Dalhausser def. (15) Lev Priima/Silia Tucker, 21-15, 21-13, def. (5) Taylor Crabb/Taylor Sander, 21-18, 18-21, 15-12

— (3) Theo Brunner/Chaim Schalk def. (14) Raffe Paulis/Jeff Samuels, 21-16, 21-19; def. (6) Billy Allen/Jeremy Casebeer, 21-19, 21-14

— (4) Chase Budinger/Troy Field def. (13) Dave Palm/Roberto Rodriguez, 21-19, 21-18; def. (5) Casey Patterson/Ed Ratledge, 21-13, 21-18

And women’s results

— Melissa Humana-Paredes/Sarah Pavan def. (16) Carly Skjodt/Geena Urango, 21-14, 21-19; def. (8) Delaney Mewhirter/Maria Clara Salgado, 21-12, 21-10

— (2) Kelly Cheng/Betsi Flint def. (15) Aurora Davis/Teegan Van Gunst, 21-18, 21-19; def. (7) Larissa Maestrini/Liliane Maestrini, 21-8, 21-13

— (3) Terese Cannon/Sarah Sponcil def. (14) Toni Rodriguez/Savvy Simo, 18-21, 22-20, 17-15; def. (6) Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss, 21-19, 21-17

— (4) Sara Hughes/Kelley Kolinske def. (13) Carly Kan/Kaitlyn Leary, 21-8, 21-17; def. (5) Emily Day/Emily Stockman, 21-15, 21-13

Click here for the men’s results and schedule, courtesy of BVBinfo.com.

And click here for the women’s results and schedule.

DOHA — At the Volleyball World Doha Challenge, the USA pair of Corinne Quiggle and Sarah Schermerhorn made it out of their pool, but lost in the first round of winners-bracket play.

Quiggle and Schermerhorn beat Katarzyna Kociolek and Kings Wojtasik of Poland in their first pool play match, but then lost to one of the hottest teams this season, Raisa School and Katja Stam of the Netherlands.

In elimination play, they fell to Nina Brunner and Tanja Huberli of Switzerland 21-14, 21-16.

The American pair of Tambre Nobles and Melissa Powell lost in the first round of the qualifier.

Click here for the women’s results from BVBinfo.com.

The only American men in the qualifier, Cody Caldwell and Adam Roberts, lost in the second round and did not advance.

Click here for the men’s results from BVBinfo.com.

NORCECA — In Varadao, Cuba, Americans Travis Mewhirter and Tim Brewster went 2-0 in their men’s pool Friday after beating teams from Mexico and Jamaica. It got them into Saturday’s quarterfinals.

On the women’s side, Allie Wheeler and Iya Lindahl beat pairs from Guam and Puerto Rico and are also in the quarterfinals.

