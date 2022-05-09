The kids did it again.

Second-year pros Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss, seeded sixth, beat top-seeded Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Parades in the final on Sunday to win the AVP Pro Series Austin.

Kloth, the former Creighton indoors star who transferred to LSU to play beach, and Nuss, who played her entire beach career at LSU, stunned the Canadian Olympians 21-18, 21-13.

The men’s crown went to second-seeded Andy Benesh and Phil Dalhausser, who beat fourth-seeded Chase Budinger and Troy Field 21-19, 21-18.

Both winning pairs took home $14,000.

Kloth and Nuss had quite a Sunday, first ousting fourth-seeded Sara Hughes and Kelley Kolinske in the quarterfinals 29-27, 21-13. In the semifinals, they knocked out second-seeded Kelly Cheng and Betsi Flint 21-19, 21-13. This was their second AVP win: In 2021 Kloth and Nuss won the season-opening AVP Atlanta.

Pavan and Humana-Parades advanced by beating fifth-seeded Emily Day and Emily Stockman in the semifinals 21-17, 17-15.

Second-seeded Benesh and Dalhausser beat top-seeded Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb 21-19, 17-21, 15-13 in the semifinals. In the other semi, Budinger and Field beat third-seeded Theo Brunner and Chaim Schalk 21-18, 22-20. Dalhausser took home his 60th career AVP title while Benesh won his first.

Click here for the women’s results, courtesy of BVBinfo.com, and click here for the men’s results.

The next AVP Pro Series event is in New Orleans May 27-29, which should be quite a homecoming for New Orleanian Nuss.

NORCECA CUBA — Travis Mewhirter and Tim Brewster lost in the final of the NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tour event in Varadero, Cuba, falling to Miguel Ayón and Yosvani Carrasco in the men’s final Sunday 21-13, 21-17.

Earlier Sunday, Mewhirter and Brewster beat fellow Americans Hagen Smith and Michael Boag in the semifinals 21-16, 19-21, 15-13. Boag and Smith lost in the third-place match to another Cuban pair, Jorge Luis Alayo and Noslen Díaz 18-21, 21-12, 15-12.

Americans Allie Wheeler and Iya Lindahl took women’s bronze, beating Guatemalans Natalia Girón and Laura Quiñones 21-14, 21-19. They lost in the semifinals to the eventual Cuban winners, Leila Martinez and Lidy Echeverría, 21-18, 21-19.

DOHA CHALLENGE — The winners Sunday at the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Doha (Qatar) Challenge were Poland’s Micahel Bryl and Bartosz Losiak and Barbara Seixas and Carol Soberg.

Second-seeded Bryl and Losiak defeated ninth-seeded Italians Samuele Cottafava and Paolo Nicolai 21-18, 21-15.

Second-seeded Seixas and Solberg defeated 10th-seeded Germany’s Chantal Laboureur and Sarah Schultz 21-13, 21-13 in the women’s final.

The Doha winners took home $10,000 respectiively.

In the women’s bronze, fifth-seeded Nina Brunner and Tanja Huberli of Switzerland beat 16th-seeded Australians Mariafe Artacho and Taliqua Clancy 13-21, 21-19, 15-11.

The men’s bronze went to 16th-seeded Austrians Martin Ermacora and Moritz Pristauz, who beat the third-seeded Dutch pair of Stefan Boermans and Yorick de Groot 16-21, 21-9, 15-11.

PLEASE JOIN THE TEAM!

Keep free volleyball journalism free by becoming a VolleyballMag.com Sustaining Member: https://volleyballmag.com/sustaining-membership/

Or make a contribution through Venmo @VolleyballMag